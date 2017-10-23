Recent Acquisitions Will Drive GrubHub Q3 Earnings Call

My analysis indicates that the acquisitions alone will add 15-20% to the 2018 revenue and EPS.

Expectations from Earnings Call

When GrubHub (GRUB) announces its 3rd quarter earnings before the market opens on October 25, I expect the guidance from recently closed acquisitions to drive the stock price. My analysis indicates that the recent Eat24, Orderup, and Foodler acquisitions will add 15-20% to the 2018 revenue on top of 20-25% organic growth. The revenue/EPS beat or miss in the seasonally weak Q3 will be a secondary factor.

Recent Acquisitions

Along with Q2-17 earnings call, GrubHub announced the acquisition of Eat24 (Yelp's food delivery platform). A few days prior they had announced acquisition of Groupon's Orderup and Boston based Foodler. These acquisitions were expected to close by the end of 2017. However, GrubHub issued a Press Release on October 10 that it closed the acquisitions much sooner than anticipated. No update on Q4-17 or 2018 guidance was given. Also, none of the sell-side analysts have updated their models since the closure.

Investors will be more focused on hearing the commentary around the recent acquisitions - how much will those add to the revenue, the gross food sales, and the number of active diners. Also, when will the integration complete, and when will the benefits from the acquisitions start showing up in the income statement.

My Take

GrubHub has a long history of making acquisitions and an excellent track record of integrating them onto the GrubHub platform. I believe this time will be no different, and expect that benefits will start to accrue in early 2018, if not sooner.

It's possible that the management may guide Q4-17 that includes the recent acquisitions, or it may punt it to the following earnings call with the caveat that it takes a few months to integrate, understand the overlaps, etc. Even if no hard data is provided, I expect there will be enough hints to help the sell-side to update their models. See below for my analysis on how I expect the sell-side models to change, and how the consensus to be revised upwards.

Based on the Q2-17 earnings call transcript, I believe that the acquisitions alone will add 15-20% to the 2018 revenue and earnings. This is in addition to the organic 20-25% growth that was already factored in the 2018 numbers. I base the acquisition related 15-20% upside on the following data:

Eat24 had gross food sales of $600M, daily active grubs (DAGs) of 50,000.

Groupon Orderup had daily active grubs of 6,000.

Foodler had gross food sales of $80M, and daily active grubs of 6,000 to 7,000.

GrubHub (without the above 3 acquisitions) has a run-rate of gross food sales of $3.5B, and daily active grubs of 320K.

Based on DAGs, one can see that the 3 acquisitions will add about 60K to the current 320K DAGs, or about 15-20%. I am assuming that this increment in DAGs will flow through to the revenues and income.

Review of recent earnings

To get additional perspective on what Q3 earnings might entail, I also looked at the last 2 earnings calls.

In Q1-2017, GrubHub beat consensus expectations and raised guidance, and the stock price gapped higher (emphasis added):

For revenue, we expect Q2 to be in the range of $153 million to $161 million, and we are raising the full-year guidance to be in the range of $632 million to $662 million. ... We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $38 million to $44 million for the second quarter and our increasing full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $170 million and $190 million for the full year, based on first quarter performance and updated full year expectations.

In Q2-2017, it was a repeat - they beat consensus expectations, raised guidance, and the stock price gapped higher (emphasis added):

For revenue, we expect Q3 to be in the range of $155 million to $163 million, and we are raising the low end of full-year guidance bringing the revised range up to $642 million to $662 million. .... We expect Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $38 million to $42 million, and are revising full-year EBITDA guidance to a range of $170 million to $180 million.

Conclusion

Some of the acquisition-related information may already be reflected in the stock price (note it jumped 15-20% in the 2 days following the last earnings call, and then has fallen over 10% from it's high), but I expect that as the data of the acquisitions is confirmed by the management, the stock price should regain the lost ground from it's recent high. I would be a buyer of the stock ahead of the earnings call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.