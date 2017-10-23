Not The Right Time To Get Long Crude Oil

In energy, we are now well over 30 days into the present daily cycle. We sold our Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX) position a few weeks ago, and have not entered the sector since then. Crude oil recently surpassed the $52 mark, and this might be the week when we finally take out the highs of last month. I still believe new highs are coming in this daily cycle as the September highs came too soon after the clear daily cycle low, which we had on Aug. 30.

When a daily cycle high occurs early on in a daily cycle, it usually means lower lows are coming to the complex. However, from a technical standpoint, since its bear market bottom in early 2016 crude oil continues to trade in a strong upward manner. Through the two intermediate cycles last year, crude oil managed to make higher highs. Before long, 2017 should follow suit and break out to fresh highs well above $55 a share.

Crude oil has pretty much traded in a range over the past four weeks, but it should strike out to new highs soon. The risk/reward setup isn't spectacular here for wing traders, though. Why? As we are already well over 30 days into this daily cycle, the higher high, for example, could easily happen overnight. That's why it's very difficult to time an exit when cycles stretch. Furthermore, with crude oil now over $52 a barrel, we're now less that $2 per barrel from the top we printed at the end of September. I'm looking at the potential downside here, which is below $46 a barrel (Aug. 30 lows). This is why it's more prudent to wait at this moment in time.

Swing traders who just trade on sentiment can also see that now is not the time to start scaling into a long position here. Long-term sentiment in crude oil is once again nearing ultra-extreme levels, which means enthusiasm is building in the energy complex. This stands to reason given the big move in energy stocks (NYSE:XLE) since mid-August.

From a sentiment standpoint, the time to be buying is at intermediate lows, not at levels close to intermediate highs. If we look at the sentiment chart below, crude oil's long-term sentiment reading plummeted to 36 at its last intermediate low (mid-June). At present, we are 22 points above that level, which makes me reluctant to add here.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

We are still pretty early in this intermediate cycle, but sentiment and price might be too high to buy back in. We will bide our time and wait for a better entry point.

