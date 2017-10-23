GeoPark: Operational Progress Points To A Good Q3 2017

The financial results for Q3 2017 are scheduled for release on Nov. 15, 2017, after the market closes.

The company has 11 wells to drill in Q4 2017 for a capex of $20-$30 million.

Production averaged 28,325 boe/d, up 28% vs. Q3 2016, thanks to successes in LL-34 in Colombia and recovering gas production in Brazil and Chile.

The company struck oil in a number of exploration wells, notably Curucucu 1 in Colombia, Rio Grande Oeste 1 in Argentina, and Uaken 1 in Chile.

GeoPark signed POT-T-785 in the Potiguar Basin, onshore Brazil, as part of the Brazil Round 14; it farmed into LLA-Tiple, Colombia, through one well commitment.

On Oct. 12, 2017, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) posted an operational update for the third quarter of 2017. Much of the progress has been covered in our recent articles concerning this operator, and below we present a general analysis.

1. Rightholding

1.1. POT-T-785

GeoPark was awarded an exploration block in Brazil Round 14 (see here). The POT-T-785 block covers 7,875 acres in the Potiguar Basin. The company is committed to an investment of $500,000, including bonus and work program commitments, during the first exploration period ending December 2020.

Fig. 1. Location of GeoPark new block POT-T-785, modified after here.

POT-T-785 is situated in the western corner of the Potiguar Basin, which is rift basin formed during the opening of the Atlantic Ocean (Fig. 2). Potiguar is a mature basin that has undergone significant oil and gas activities for the past 50 years with more than 70 oil and gas fields currently in production. The basin is well covered by seismic profiles and extensively drilled. Surrounded by Petrobras-operated producing fields, the newly signed block has three leads recently identified by GeoPark's technical team. GeoPark already holds three blocks in the basin prior to this new block, namely, POT-T-619, POT-T-747, and POT-T-882 (see here)(Fig. 1).

Fig. 2. The geological setting (left) of POT-T-785, complete with a schematic cross section (upper right) and seismic coverage and exploratory drilling (lower right), modified after here.

The low-commitment block fits GeoPark's barbell strategy (see here)(Fig. 3), whereby a number of exploration blocks have been signed to balance the producing Manati gas field in which GeoPark holds a 10% non-operated interest.

Fig. 3. The barbell asset portfolio strategy of GeoPark, after GeoPark presentation of February 2017.

1.2. Block LLA-Tiple

On Oct. 23, 2017, GeoPark announced the execution of a farm-in agreement with CEPSA Colombia S.A., a subsidiary of the Spanish company Compañía Española de Petróleos, aka, CEPSA, in the Tiple Block Acreage in the Llanos Basin, Colombia (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. A map showing the location of LLA-Tiple in the vicinity of LLA-34, after GeoPark press release.

According to the agreement, GeoPark will drill in 1H 2018 one exploration well in the Tiple Block Acreage for a total estimated investment of $7-$8 million including drilling, completion, civil works, and other facilities. In the event of a commercial discovery, GeoPark would acquire an 85% working interest and operate the Tiple Block Acreage, subject to other contractual conditions being met.

The Tiple Block Acreage is located adjacent to GeoPark's 45%-WI, operated Llanos 34 block, where GeoPark had achieved great success since its farm-in in 2012. The exploration area covers 21,000 acres and has complete 3D seismic coverage (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. A map showing contract blocks in the Llanos Basin, Colombia, especially LLA-34 and LLA-Tiple, modified after here.

James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, commented as follows:

This is a meaningful addition to our large oil and gas acreage inventory because of its geographic and geologic proximity to our rapidly-growing and highly-successful Llanos 34 Block. It gives us more valuable land and prospects to further expand the high-impact structural and stratigraphic oil play we are pioneering in the Llanos Basin.

2. Exploratory Drilling

2.1. Colombia

GeoPark continued its drilling campaign in Llanos 34 Block, Colombia (see here)(Fig. 6). During Q3 2017, positive results had been obtained:

Curucucu 1 exploration well was successfully drilled, exploring a new fault trend to the east of Tigana/Jacana fault trend, adjacent to the Jacamar oil field. The well is currently producing 1,600 bo/d (see here for details).

exploration well was successfully drilled, exploring a new fault trend to the east of Tigana/Jacana fault trend, adjacent to the Jacamar oil field. The well is currently producing 1,600 bo/d (see here for details). Jacana 12 appraisal well was drilled to a TD of 11,508 feet. A production test conducted with an ESP in the Guadalupe Formation resulted in 3,100 b/d of 15.8oAPI oil, with less than 0.1% water cut, through a 64/64" choke and wellhead pressure of 45 psi. A stabilized flow rates of the well still awaits additional production history. The well was drilled to a bottom-hole location that is about 1,300m south of Jacana 11 appraisal well.

appraisal well was drilled to a TD of 11,508 feet. A production test conducted with an ESP in the Guadalupe Formation resulted in 3,100 b/d of 15.8oAPI oil, with less than 0.1% water cut, through a 64/64" choke and wellhead pressure of 45 psi. A stabilized flow rates of the well still awaits additional production history. The well was drilled to a bottom-hole location that is about 1,300m south of Jacana 11 appraisal well. Tigana Norte 2 was drilled to a TD of 11,154 feet. A production test conducted with an ESP in the Guadalupe Formation led to 1,980 b/d of 14.7oAPI, with less than 1.0% water cut, through a 70/64" choke and wellhead pressure of 80 psi. A stabilized flow rates of the well still awaits additional production history.

was drilled to a TD of 11,154 feet. A production test conducted with an ESP in the Guadalupe Formation led to 1,980 b/d of 14.7oAPI, with less than 1.0% water cut, through a 70/64" choke and wellhead pressure of 80 psi. A stabilized flow rates of the well still awaits additional production history. Jacana 10 appraisal well was successfully drilled and completed to test the northern limits of the Jacana oil field. The well is currently producing 900 bo/d.

appraisal well was successfully drilled and completed to test the northern limits of the Jacana oil field. The well is currently producing 900 bo/d. Jacana 13 and Jacana 17 appraisal wells were drilled and cased, and awaits testing scheduled for Q4 2017. Preliminary logging indicated the presence of hydrocarbons in the Guadalupe Formation in both wells.

Fig. 6. Petroleum map showing Llanos Block, modified after company presentation of July 2017.

2.2. Argentina

In Argentina, in 50%-operated CN-V block, the company struck oil in the Rio Grande Oeste 1 exploration well, leading to the discovery of a new oil field. Rio Grande Oeste 1 showed potential net pay of 400 feet and successfully

tested 300 bo/d gross (see here for details). GeoPark constructed an early production facility to begin production in a long-term test during Q4 2017.

In the 18%-WI, non-operated Puelen block in the Neuquen Basin, three shallow exploration wells were drilled, with two wells to be completed and tested in Q4 2017.

New exploration drilling in the 18%-WI, non-operated Sierra del Nevado block in the Neuquen Basin is also expected in Q4 2017.

The Puelen block is located north of the producing El Corcobo oil field, operated by Pluspetrol, while the Sierra del Nevado block is located east of the Llancanelo oil field, operated by YPF.

2.3. Chile

In Chile, in the wholly-owned Fell block, the Uaken 1 exploration well was drilled to a TD of 3,600 feet, targeting a gas prospect in the El Salto Formation. Preliminary logging information indicates gas in the upper and lower zones of the formation. Pending customary regulatory approvals to carry out testing activities, the testing of the well is expected in Q4 2017.

2.4. Drilling in Q4 2017

The table below summarizes the expected activities scheduled for Q4 2017 (Table 1), with estimated total net capex of $20-30 million, which includes drilling and completion costs of $10-15 million and facilities and other costs of $10-15 million.

Table 1. The Q4 2017 drilling schedule, after GeoPark news release.

3. Field Development and Production

Consolidated oil and gas production increased 28% from 22,070 boe/d in Q3 2016 to 28,325 boe/d in Q3 2017, thanks to new production from the Tigana/Jacana oil fields with five new wells put into production including the Curucucu 1 new field discovery well. Wells Jacana 12 and Tigana Norte 2 were only initiated in late September 2017, the impact of which is yet to show up on production. Gas production both in Chile and Brazil increased over the previous quarter (Table 2).

Overall, oil represented 82% of the total production in Q3 2017. Oil production increased by 37% to 23,237 bo/d, up 6% compared to Q2 2017. Gas production declined by 1% to 30.5 MMcf/d, up 21% compared to Q2 2017.

Table 2. Quarterly production by country, after GeoPark news release.

With production as of Oct. 12, 2017, exceeding 29,000 boe/d, the company projects that it is on target toward the year-end exit production goal of over 30,000 boe/d and average annual 2017 production will be close to the high end of the range 26,500 - 27,500 boe/d. Production from Llanos 34 surpassed 50,000 bo/d due to the success in new wells, which contributed over 7,500 bo/d. Average net production in Colombia grew 43% to 22,367

Average net production in Colombia increased 43% to 22,367 boe/d in Q3 2017 compared to 15,678 boe/d in Q3 2016, mainly due to exploration, appraisal and development drilling success in the Tigana/Jacana oil field complex, Llanos 34, which represented 95% of the company's Colombian production in Q3 2017.

Average net oil and gas production in Chile decreased by 25% to 2,817 boe/d in Q3 2017 compared to 3,756 boe/d in Q3 2016 due to the natural decline in the fields. The production mix during Q3 2017 was 68% gas and 32% oil, with the Fell block representing 98% of the company's Chilean production.

Average net production in the Manati gas field, Brazil, improved by 19% to 3,141 boe/d in Q3 2017 compared to 2,636 boe/d in Q3 2016, thanks to the recovery of industrial demand for gas in Brazil.

4. Outlook

We should pay attention to the following potential catalysts in Q4 2017:

In Colombia, the continued delineation of the Tigana/Jacana complex with a focus in northern Tigana, southern Jacana oil fields and the area between Tigana and Jacana, with two wells to be tested, two new appraisal wells to further test field boundaries, and two new development wells to increase production.

In Argentina, production startup with long-term testing in the Rio Grande Oeste oil field, CN-V block; exploratory drilling in Sierra del Nevado block in the Neuquen Basin.

In Brazil, exploratory drilling in the POT-T-747 block in the Potiguar Basin.

The company refinanced the 2020 bond at lower cost, extended maturity, and increased amount. This strengthened the balance sheet. The offering was oversubscribed by more than 4 times.

All signs point to a positive financial performance Q3 2017. We look forward to the release of the Q3 2017 financial results, which is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2017, after the market closes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.