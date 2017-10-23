SAP: Cloud Provides Massive Upside Potential

SAP (SAP) is currently investing heavily in its cloud business and this has severely hurt its margins and cash flow. The cloud business does not currently seem to generate any free cash flow but this could change in a few years if the company manages to meet and exceed its volume targets. Considering how positive SAP's management is about its future, investors can expect a significant increase in free cash flow margins and hence dividends after a few years.

A Closer Look at SAP's Cloud Segment Profitability

In order to see how profitable SAP's cloud business has been from cash flow point of view, we need to compare the latest cash flow figures to figures before the cloud-era. Even though SAP has been investing in its cloud business for many years, it was not until 2014 when the management decided to put much more focus on this segment. For instance, the acquisition of Concur in late 2014 is a prime example. So, let's use fiscal years 2011 to 2013 as a reference point and compare them to 2017 estimated figures. For the 2017 estimated figures, I will be using the 2017 Q3 report together with 4-traders estimates.

As can be seen from the below figure, SAPs operating cash flow was pretty static at around €3.8 billion during 2011 to 2013. The capital expenditures during the same period were between €0.4 to €0.5 billion. In 2017, capital expenditures are estimated to grow to €1.1 billion while operating cash flow is expected to reach €5 billion.

In 2013, cloud segment generated around €0.7 billion in revenue while the legacy segments generated €16.1 billion in revenue. For 2017, the respective estimates are €4 billion and €19.6 billion. So, revenue has grown during four years by €6.8 billion while free cash flow has increased only €0.6 billion. This explains clearly why margins have come down. If we assume that the legacy segments are still generating similar margins as in 2011-2013 (free cash flow to sales ~20%), these segments would be generating free cash flow worth of around €4 billion (€19.6 billion * 0.2) in 2017. Therefore it could be assumed that the cloud business is generating currently €-0.1 million (€3.9 billion - €4 billion) in free cash flow. This is an alarming number.

Cloud Potential

The management has still many times indicated in its estimates that the cloud segment is currently experiencing heavy growth pains due to massive investments in hardware and personnel. These ramp-up costs are justifiable as long as the company manages to reach its volume targets. Capital expenditures have as a result increased by around €0.6 billion from 2013 levels. After a few years once the heavy investment period is over, it could be expected that this figure should come down a lot. In addition, as the cloud segment can be assumed to have rather fixed costs regardless of how many customers it is serving, each additional revenue will have a very high net margin. What this means in practice is that if the management's expectations of €8.5 billion in cloud revenue by 2021 is realistic, the additional €4.5 billion in cloud revenue could trickle down almost in full to the bottom line. This could be between €3.5-4.5 billion in increased operating cash flow. If we still assumed that the cloud capital expenditure drops to half from €0.6 billion, this would translate into €3.2-4.2 billion in additional free cash flow by 2021. This is almost a 100% increase when compared to current levels.

Things to Watch Closely

As SAP's current P/FCF is almost 30, the current valuation certainly does not provide much safety margin in case something unexpected happens. If the previously mentioned doubling of free cash flow would occur, this would mean a P/FCF of 15. During the last 15 years, SAP's median P/FCF has been around 23 which would provide roughly a 50% upside potential by 2021 using today's share price. This would translate into roughly 12% annual yield if the dividend yield would stay at 1.5%. This would be a very good return for a patient investor.

However, investors should closely follow the growth figures of the cloud segment. During Q3 this year, these figures were actually a bit soft but management assured that this is only temporary and that Q4 would be very strong. As long as the cloud growth figures stay in the expected range (~20-30% annually), SAP has all the potential to even double its free cash flow by 2021 but if the growth stalls, the share price will quickly go down.

Summary

Even though SAP's cloud business is currently decreasing overall margins and most likely generating negative free cash flow, it still provides plenty of potentials. If the 2021 management growth ambitions are realistic, the increased volume should significantly boost margins, increase free cash flow and dividends. Within four years, SAP could be generating twice more free cash flow than it currently is due to its growing cloud business. This would make the shares a bargain at today's price. Therefore, I consider SAP a buy at the moment of writing this article.

