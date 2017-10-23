Verizon: Still Cautious, Despite Sequential Improvements

I am cautious, which should not be confused with bearish, seeing no compelling risk reward at these levels.

Verizon (VZ) reported quarterly results which were welcomed by investors as they feared the impact of continued market share gains by T-Mobile US (TMUS). The company performed a bit better in Q3 after a soft first half of the year, as the company continues to see secular challenges in its core business, as the emerging ¨Oath¨ business is still very modest in terms of size and probably earnings as well.

The company´s leverage ratio is reasonable which, in combination with a near 5% dividend yield, looks appealing. The problem to my eyes is that leverage is 0.5 times higher if pension deficits are taken into account, the dividend payout ratio is very high and secular challenges persist for the core business. All of these factors make that I am not appealed to the shares despite a 7-8% earnings yield, even as some sequential improvements are seen in the operations.

Returning To Growth

Verizon reported a 2.5% increase in third-quarter sales which grew to $31.72 billion, marking a sharp reversal from the minus 1.7% number posted for the first nine months of the year. This driven by the so-called ¨Oath¨ business which generated $2 billion in sales, driven by acquired businesses such as AOL, Yahoo, and the telematics operations.

The key wireless business saw sales fall by 2.4% to $21.58 billion after revenues were down 3.1% in the first nine months. For a long time, this was the growth driver of Verizon as the ¨declining¨ and traditional wireline business actually accelerated revenue growth, as total sales were up by 1.1% to $7.66 billion for the quarter.

While total sales were up slightly, earnings were flat. Verizon´s net earnings were down 0.3% to $3.74 billion. Combined with a flattish net share count, this resulted in GAAP earnings of $0.89 per share, the same number which has been reported last year.

Wireless margins did improve 60 basis points to 35.2% of sales, but these margin gains were made undone by the decline in sales. The good news is that Verizon added 742,000 retail wireless clients this quarter, marking a dramatic acceleration from recent quarters, offset by lower revenues per user. The wireline business continues to struggle in terms of margins, despite a modest increase in sales. Operating earnings of $65 million represent margins of just 0.8% of sales for the quarter, down from 1.0% in the third quarter last year.

While reported earnings were flat, adjusted earnings were down three cents to $0.98 per share. Most of the gap with the $0.89 per share number results from early debt redemption related costs, and to a lesser extent, costs related to the integration of Yahoo and other companies.

The Financials

Verizon is by no means very expensive, but on the other hand offers little growth for investors as the ¨Oath¨ business still has to start making a meaningful contribution, at a time when the wireless business is facing stiff competition. This is disappointing as investors relied on the core wireless business to remain a growth engine for many years to come, while wireline operations have long been in decline.

This observation and trend place the 2014 acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in Verizon at a price of $130 billion in a different light. After all, that price pegged the value of the entire Wireless business at roughly $290 billion, while the current enterprise value of the company stands at roughly $313 billion. The difference is small given the large, but low margin wireline business and of course, the Oath business. As a testament to that statement, Verizon spent little over $10 billion to built the latter business with the acquisition of Yahoo, AOL, and Fleetmatics, among others.

The company now holds $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents. Debt is very significant at $117.5 billion, for a net debt load of $113 billion. Based on the results so far this year, EBITDA is seen at $46-47 billion on a reported basis. That translates into a manageable 2.4 times leverage ratio, although Verizon is not delivering on a lot of growth. Worse, the company has considerable employee-related obligations of $21.1 billion (which has been reduced by five billion over the past six months). Including these liabilities, leverage ratios jump to 2.9 times which is on the higher side.

Based on GAAP earnings, Verizon pays out two-thirds of its earnings which leaves just about $5 billion for share repurchase (which Verizon is not pursuing currently), acquisitions, or reduction of a leverage. The good thing is that capital spending on the network is largely similar as depreciation charges, not creating another drag on the cash flows.

Final Remarks

Verizon offers stability for some investors in the form of an appealing 4.8% dividend yield, as the earnings multiple of 13-14 times is not very demanding. In essence equity investors are searching for yield and hope that retained earnings allow the company to live within its means in terms of leverage, deliver on growth which is in line with the economy or inflation, and manage to over time transform the business.

Verizon has been hit hard by the aggressiveness of T-Mobile US which does not have to cater dividend investors and can spend money to gain market share. This came after investors long believed that AT&T and Verizon could split up the market for the wireless business between the both of them, but that opinion has shifted, certainly if T-Mobile might merge with Sprint (S).

Shares traded in the mid-forties back in June when I checked up on the prospects for the business, and called leverage fairly high, certainly if T-Mobile continues to gain share and a tie-up with Sprint might become reality. The third quarter results reveal that Verizon is seeing some operating momentum, which is comforting, as secular challenges persist, including competitors which do not have to cater dividend investors. In that sense, the situation is somewhat comparable to traditional retailers versus Amazon.com, in which the latter does not need to post (large) profits, giving it a real competitive advantage.

While the results have been a bit better, although they are far from good, I reiterate my cautious stance, which should not be confused with a bearish or short position. It simply means that I do not see a compelling risk-reward at these levels despite the dividend and good earnings yield. This earnings yield is not compelling enough for me given the leverage employed, flattish sales trends and potential for margins to continue to take a beating in a competitive environment, even as the latest quarterly results brought some relief.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.