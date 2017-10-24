Editors' Picks Daily: Dividend Seekers Rejoice, Small-Cap Frenzy And 'Fixed' Income Securities

Did you think there was an article that deserved more attention? In the comment section below, let us know what you thought was yesterday’s most valuable article.

Our editors' selected articles for Monday include a myriad of articles for dividend-seeking investors, a compelling small-cap idea and a unique take on some fixed income investments that don’t really provide a “fixed income."

Articles get tagged with an Editors’ Pick award when they appeal to a broad audience and demonstrate convincing analysis and a clear actionable takeaway.

Picks of the Day

Intel Coming Back To Life - Ian Bezek's Idea Of The Month by Ian Bezek

In this Seeking Alpha Idea Of The Month Video, contributor Ian Bezek appears on Cheddar to discuss the recent resurgence of Intel (INTC) and why there’s reason to believe positive catalysts are on the horizon.

AT&T Understanding Interest Rate Risk For Dividend Investors by Stefan Redlich

It’s been an uncharacteristically volatile time for AT&T (T) shareholders recently. The telecom stock significantly sold off last week after management warned (ahead of its earnings) about a 90,000 customer loss. In this highly detailed article, Redlich discusses how investors are focusing too much on quarterly customer acquisition figures and margin development, when they should be focusing on the increased risk of the $85-billion merger with Time Warner (TWX). With Time Warner’s assets come over $22 billion of long-term debt. Investors should understand the impact of rising rates on this debt, argues the author. In the end, Redlich concludes by stating that “AT&T is not at risk of cutting the dividend, but investors should closely eye if and with what constraints the U.S. DoJ accepts the merger and how AT&T's balance sheet will look afterwards.”

A Budget Conscious REIT For A Budget Conscious Investor by Brad Thomas

While Chatham (CLDT) and most all lodging REITs have “experienced secular volatility YTD, in large part due to the increased supply hurdles and modest RevPAR growth,” contributor Brad Thomas presents an argument why CLDT is still a buy. While he doesn’t believe corporate tax reform is enough to justify a Buy thesis (as its benefits are likely priced in), he’s optimistic that the benefits for this REIT aren’t yet priced in.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) recently announced a cut in its distribution growth rate, and its stock suffered (dropping around 5%). The author argues that the MLP’s management team warned investors of this drop in advance and that it shouldn’t have come as news. While this may be an attractive entry point for investors, the real question according to Pareto is, “whether the ROE for Empires assets, included those recently acquired or under construction, will once again reach the high teens.” The author believes it will and that EPD is a Buy!

Deposit Rates And CRE Concerns by Profit Fan

As the author was searching the FRED database for trends that could impact the financial industry, he found something interesting about the trend of the Weekly National Rate On Deposits (both Jumbo and non-Jumbo). Since 2010, the number of deposits has drastically reduced (due to lower interest rates); but in recent months, has begun to rise. What does this mean? According to the author, “It's not time to run for the hills, but lifting off of rates this low hasn't been done before - we're making history.”

Who To Follow: Dividend & Income Newcomers by Rebecca Corvino

At Seeking Alpha, we are always eager to welcome new voices to our mix. The Dividend & Income community can be a tight-knit bunch, but the doors are always open to newcomers. In this article, uncover some of the newest additions to the Dividends & Income author pack.

Is Bitcoin The New Gold? Some Think So by Gary Bourgeault

After Goldman Sachs (GS) explicitly stated that Bitcoin (COIN) and other cryptocurrencies aren’t the “new gold,” (GLD) contributor Gary Bourgeault determines if cryptocurrencies and everybody’s favorite yellow(ish) metal are similar enough to warrant a comparison. Bourgeault digs deep and uncovers some logical conclusions that many crypto-proponents may have missed. Click on the link to find out what we’re talking about!

Allied Motion Technologies: Keep A Grip On This Small-Cap by Forever Investor

Looking for an uncovered small-cap? Look no further than Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), which is a New York-based manufacturing company that specializes in precision and specialty motion control components for four separate markets. In this detailed and comprehensive analysis, contributor Forever Investor presents us with a compelling investment opportunity in today’s market.

Something Is Happening In The Eagle Ford- An Analysis Of Recent EIA Shale Basin Productivity Data by Blue Quadrant Capital Management.

In this article, Blue Quadrant Capital Management takes a detailed look at the most recent EIA productivity report released for October 2017 and provides us with an assessment of what, if anything, the data means for US oil production and energy prices (NYSE:USO), as well as companies in the energy sector (NYSE:XLE) moving forward. According to the author, “The most recent report indicates some interesting dynamics happening within certain shale basins, specifically the Eagle Ford.” You’ll have to read the article to see the details, but “With the long-term outlook for oil prices still very uncertain and likely to prove extremely volatile,” the author writes “there is considerable value in having some short-cycle production in a balanced portfolio of oil assets.”

In today’s Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest, Seeking Alpha’s own Gil Weinreich discusses the inability of governments to keep promises regarding retirement benefits and healthcare. He reminds investors to remain responsible for their own retirement by carefully planning and saving accordingly. Weinreich provides us with links to some other valuable pieces around the web and asks contributors to share their opinions.

Eat Some CAKE For A Sweet Return by Yale Bock

You can’t go to a shopping mall without stumbling past a Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), but does that mean it’s a good investment? Contributor Yale Bock presents readers with a focused-take on the restaurant chain and argues that it’s a company that fits the mold of an investor like Warren Buffett. For a stable company with an established track record and plenty of room for growth, look no further than CAKE!

When Your ‘Fixed Income’ Is Not Really Fixed Income by Downtown Investment Advisory

The “quest for yield is strong” argues contributor Downtown Investment Advisory. Due to this, the industry is catering to these desires and offers instruments that, deep down, aren’t really fixed. This article discusses several popular investments which are confused with "fixed income" and is a valuable read for any investor.

Medley Capital: Discount To NAV Even Under Conservative Assumptions Plus 11% Yield by Jim Roumell

Looking for a closed-end fund that trades at a steep discount to NAV? Check out Medley Capital (MCC), which trades at an approximate 35% discount to NAV and is our Pro Pick Of The Day. Contributor Jim Roumell believes it’s in the early stages of a turnaround, having recently changed personnel and reformed its underwriting standards. Did we mention there’s a positive sign of insider buying? While waiting for the discount to close, investors will enjoy an 11% dividend yield.

