Square Entices Merchants With Square Capital

The company is on fire; sales have more than doubled since 2014 (IPO in 2015).

Square makes it very easy for merchants to adopt and quickly implement Square products at low cost. Now, they can apply for loans through Square.

After using Square, Inc. products, the company caught my attention for the quick, easy to use interface.

I believe Square (NYSE:SQ) will continue to grow rapidly. CEO Jack Dorsey is also the CEO of Twitter; this is a real risk factor. However, he has moved Square in the right direction. The last major change to Square was the introduction of loan facilitation by the company, while the last major change to twitter was gifting users a 280 character limit. The fundamentals of Square are strong enough to consider an investment. I certainly am a buyer.

Target Price: $38.86 - Current Price: $33.22 - Discount: 16.97%

Company Highlights



Revenue estimate of $2.19 billion

Further market penetration in loan facilitation

Catalyst

Square Capital, which provides businesses with loans, will drive more businesses to Square’s platforms.

Square Capital

Square facilitated $318 million in loans in Quarter 2 of 2017, up 65% year over year. The company totaled 49,000 loans overall.

Square’s Gross Payment Volume grew to almost $50 billion in 2016, up over 30% from 2015. Square is projected to grow. New merchants who employ Square can take advantage of Square Capital. As the company grows, Square Capital will follow.

CEO Jack Dorsey notes that Square is now serving merchants with loans which would otherwise be facilitated by banks or the merchants’ friends and family.

Square Capital has the potential to make Square a disruptive player in credit lending. Meanwhile, the prospect of loans offered by Square (on a basis of transaction fee “credit rating”) will drive merchants to Square.

Square Capital will drive growth in the immediate future as small businesses adopt Square technology to qualify for loans while existing merchants continue consulting Square’s services.

The Business Lending Index reported the following statistics for small business loans in September 2017:

Loan approval rates at big banks were 24.6% (up 20 basis points from August)

Loan approval rates at small banks were 49.1% (up 10 basis points from August)

Loan approval rates were 63.9% for institutional lenders (up 10 basis points from August)

Loan approval rates were 57.0% for alternative lenders (down 10 basis points from August)

Loan approval rates for credit unions remained at 40.3%

Small businesses are turning to different sources for capital, like institutional lenders and alternative lenders, because traditional lending institutions have more stringent policies. Those who are denied loans by big banks (three-quarters worth of applicants) now have the option to consult Square Capital instead.

Market for Mobile Payments

Source: Total Systems Service 2016 U.S. Consumer Payment Study

The US economy has remained healthy under Trump and consumer sentiment is at the highest levels in over a decade. We will see heightened spending and transaction volume in the consumer sector. Square Inc. is well positioned in a large, comfortable, and expanding niche market as it serves businesses. This figure delineates consumer payment preferences; transaction volume composition between card and cash in the past 4 years rests at a 90/10 split. A shift toward credit cards is an explicit sign the United States’ population is more inclined to take on debt.

Competitive Advantage

Square is able to onboard new users in a matter of minutes. Once in the system, Square customers are immediately able to collect payments. Its ventures into spaces occupied by PayPal/Venmo (PYPL) and Snapcash (for individuals’ money transfers) will take market share at a low cost. However, PayPal and Snapchat(SNAP) face stiffer competition from major banks who will mobilize their mobile applications for peer to peer payments and transfers.

Square’s competitor, PayPal, charges business 2.9% of a transaction on top of a $0.30 flat rate on the transaction.Square charges only 2.75% of the entire transaction. Moreover, Square comes equipped with add-ons such as data analytics and inventory management, as well as hardware for stores. Square has successfully digitized the common business register. PayPal remains with the advantage of e-commerce offerings; however, Square has improved its e-commerce offering too. Switching costs help Square retain merchants and mobilize the company to penetrate competitors' market share.

Financial Health

Square has paid out stock-based compensation each of the last 4 years, dating back before the 2015 IPO. It sits on total assets amounting to $1.2 billion while liable for less than $60 million of long-term debt. Meanwhile, the company still reported a loss of $0.21 per share (12-month rolling EPS).

Porters 5 Forces

Competition with Square (Moderate Force):

Square faces swift competition from rival PayPal for business platforms. However, Square’s payment processing is noted as the best-in-class by businesses. Square’s peer to peer payment process is rivaled, again, by PayPal’s Venmo. Moreover, Square faces competition from lenders such as banks and alternative lenders.

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate Force)

Machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics make way for new players to walk into the marketplace with a better mousetrap. The market for business solutions is not difficult to penetrate, as new entrants can begin operations with a single merchant.

Threat of Substitutes (Strong Force)

There is no shortage of payment solution providers. PayPal can slash its transaction fees to entice merchants to employ their solutions. Classic registers without the data analytics and inventory management is another solution for small businesses, especially those with skilled management. There is also the threat of cash emerging in prominence of transaction volume.

Bargaining Power of Square’s Customers (Strong Force)

Merchants employing Square are at the focus of Square’s performance. They will be able to stronghold Square for lower fees if they deem fees too high. There are several merchants who contribute to over $125 thousand in gross payment volume, The figure to the bottom delineates the gross payment volume mix. No customer accounts for over 10% of either gross payment volume or revenue.

Bargaining Power of Square’s Suppliers (Low Force)

Square has few suppliers who manufacture parts for the hardware.

Market Position

Source: Square, Inc. 10-k

There are numerous threatening players offering payment services; however, Square is an ideal option for businesses to employ given the breadth of hardware and software platforms included with the service. Furthermore, Square operates for niche clientele – primarily – with only simple applications for a broader audience. The figure to the left shows Square's Gross Payment Volume broke down by seller size.

Individual transactions - the direct threat to PayPal - accounts for less than 7% of Gross Payment Volume. PayPal is the incumbent in this situation.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

My DCF Models uses:

• 2.17% for the 10-­year U.S. Treasury risk-­free rate of return

• A 9.50% market risk premium

• A forecast of sales growth for the next nine years

• Perpetual growth of 3% in year fifteen

• A 1.30 Beta for Square, Inc.

I forecast sales to grow 15% for 2017, in line with management guidance; from there on, I forecast sales to grow 30%-40% until 2026. For the next 15 years, I forecast sales to grow at an average CAGR of 32.37%.

Gross margin is expected to expand 100 basis points each year until 2023.

Operating expenses are expected to rest at 39.44% of sales.

Square pays no tax, as it has been unprofitable. I expect the company to turn a profit in 2019, where it will pay a 20% corporate tax rate.

Square is anticipating acquisitions in the future. Capex is increased in the next 5 years to reflect acquisitions.

As Square has grown, it has paid out more in stock-based compensation. I conservatively forecast stock-based composition to remain at $82.29 million. I expect them to continue to pay out stock-based compensation, but do not want to assume growth forever.

Shares of Square, Inc. Trade for $33.22, a 16.59% discount according to my valuation. The intrinsic value of Square shares is $38.86.

Risks

CEO Jack Dorsey is also the CEO of Twitter Inc.; his dedication to Twitter may impact the performance of Square, Inc.

Poor business management on behalf of merchants can deter revenues for Square.

A merchant who grows to become a significant portion of Square’s revenue and subsequently underperforms can have an impact on Square

Competition can erode market share, especially from new competitors who have substantially superior data analytic ability. Square will have to keep up with development.

Brand reputation can erode sales if negatively impacted

Disclosure

The analysis provided is based on financial information and speculation of future performance in statements associated with this company. All outside sources are perceived to be credible, and the analysts do not take fault for any changes in numerical or informational accuracy that may result. This report is for informational purposes only and is the opinion of the writers. This report has no regard for the specific investment needs or objectives of readers. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research and come to their own conclusions before making the decision to invest in a company. Sources used in the making of this report are considered to be accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.