MannKind And Biomm SA Announce The Filing Of Afrezza In Brazil - While Debt Renegotiation Happens

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Biomm SA (B3:BIOM3) announced today that Afrezza has been submitted to ANVISA in Brazil for approval. Earlier this year, MannKind had stated that it anticipated filing in Brazil in Q4, and that it anticipated a decision from the South American nation by Q4 2018. Brazil is the 5th most populated country in the word and in the top 10 when it comes to people with diabetes.

In the early summer of this year, MannKind announced that it had entered into an agreement with BIOMM SA. The deal brought no up-front cash, and terms of the relationship have never been disclosed. The absence of a "material event" filing has left many investors wondering what the possible terms could be. The news release today offered no additional information.

What we know is that Biomm SA was responsible for submitting the drug to the regulatory body for distributing, promoting, and selling. MannKind would be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Afrezza.

Brazil, with universal healthcare, has strict cost controls on the drugs that it approves. Pricing is controlled by CMED. Perhaps one reason that there is not much transparency regarding the terms of the deal is that, as yet, the pricing structure is unknown.

Getting Afrezza submitted for approval in another nation outside the United States is a big step for MannKind, but there still remain many big steps to take. In my opinion, the deal with Biomm SA was a way for MannKind to "break the ice" in hopes that other deals in other nations would come about because of it. Thus far, no other deals have been announced, but at times MannKind has hinted that it is in various levels of discussion with other companies for distribution in other nations. The only other known deal that is on the table is that the company's insulin supplier, Amphastar, has a right of first refusal on any China deal. Slow Afrezza sales have worked against MannKind in its deal with Amphastar. It must now pre-pay for its insulin. The company has about $3 million in a commitment for this year, and another $10 million in 2018.

If nothing else, getting approved in another country could help MannKind ramp up its use of insulin to better align with the purchase commitments it has. In addition, it will help increase the efficiency of the manufacturing plant in Danbury, CT.

To give readers some perspective on possible timelines, I will refer to the anti-obesity drug Belviq from Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). Belviq was submitted for approval in Brazil in February 2014 and approved in December 2016. That approval took almost 3 years to come to fruition. MannKind has indicated that it anticipates a decision by the end of 2018. In my opinion, that is the most optimistic outlook. A more realistic approach that investors should consider is that a decision could be obtained as early as 1 year from filing but could go substantially longer. Bioworld offers that the average decision is between 18 months and 24 months. It offers a good write-up on Brazil that is straightforward and realistic.

In another press release, MannKind announced today that it has renegotiated some of its near-term debt as well as pushed off a $10 million payment due to Deerfield at the end of this month to mid-January 2018. The move helps the company greatly in the near term with its finances, but some of the new terms make it clear that Deerfield held most of the leverage in the negotiations.

The move pushes the existing 5.75% notes out from 2018 to 2021. The principal was reduced from $27.7 million to about $23.7 million. As part of the deal, MannKind issued 973,236 shares of its common stock. The key element that investors need to understand with this negotiation is that the debt is now convertible to shares. Convertible debt can be very challenging to an equity. The debt holder is often highly incentivized to short the common stock when it holds such debt. The basis for that is simple. The holder can short common stock, and already has the necessary shares to cover in its back pocket because of the conversion. MannKind has the option, provided certain criteria are met, to pay interest in shares. Deerfield can convert principal to shares at any time. The rate of conversion for Deerfield is about $5.15 per share. MannKind can force conversion if the price of the stock is 120% better than the $5.15.

In general terms, MannKind negotiated well given its position. There are certain protections in the agreement that take away some incentive for Deerfield to short the stock at current levels. There is a level of protection between current prices and the $5.15 level of conversion. What investors need to bear in mind is that any time the equity is above $5.15 per share, there is incentive for Deerfield to short. The deal essentially relates to about 4.6 million shares of stock that are tied to the principal.

Convertible debt can have a tendency to cause an equity to be range-bound unless the storyline of the company is delivering great growth. Companies like Deerfield are typically interested in their own bottom line more so than owing the equity.

The second part of the announcement today involves a $10 million payment to Deerfield that was due on October 31. That payment has now been pushed out until mid-January 2018. It was tied to the 9.75%. MannKind must place $10 million into escrow. This payment can ultimately be converted into equity. In relation to the 9.75% notes, Deerfield can convert principal into shares at the great of $3.35 per share, or the average price of the stock for the previous 3 days. There are 4,000,000 conversion shares tied to this matter. This is where we clearly see the advantage that Deerfield had at the table.

Deerfield essentially has up to 8.6 million shares tied to conversion of debt or debt interest payments. The deal on the 5.75% notes was, in and of itself, a pretty good work-up for MannKind that removed some near-term hurdles. The second part of the deal could allow Deerfield the ability to short the equity at current prices or below if it so desires without much threat of getting itself upside down.

The big news for MannKind in the near term is that it has now freed up some breathing room to possibly launch at least some form of an advertising campaign. With $10 million that was due in October pushed out until at least January, and with the ability to pay that in shares, the company has more cash to work with. The debt payments due in 2018 also push out, giving the company even more space.

Advertising campaigns are not inexpensive, and MannKind is still not in an ideal cash position. We still need to see sales ramp up substantially for the equity to be able to really run, but at least there is now room to give that a fighting chance. There is potentially some substantial dilution attached to these matters, and the company is now very short of shares on the shelf (because it must account for the possible conversions) to address other matters.

In my opinion, MannKind is now in a decent position to mount a respectable marketing campaign for at least a full quarter. This is where the metal meets the road. If the company can show serious traction with sales, the equity should respond nicely. If serious traction does not happen with marketing support, then the Street will not be kind. In the background this whole time could be Deerfield with the ability to guarantee its interest payments via shorting the equity.

I have long stated that the options for MannKind were limited to things that were not necessarily shareholder-friendly. While it is tempting to look at the glass as half and carry optimism, when it comes to debt and conversions, it is often best to be well aware of the pragmatic thought process.

MannKind has bought itself time and space, which were critical needs. Kudos to management for being able to make such moves under very tight circumstances. Deerfield has bought itself a near guarantee that it can capture a return no matter what the outcome of MannKind and Afrezza is. Kudos to Deerfield for looking out for the best for its own investors.

As of today, MannKind has a better shot at seeing if Afrezza can sell when properly marketed. This means that investors have a better shot at seeing concrete rises in the stock if the company is successful. Essentially, the next 6 months will outline whether this drug can finally take off or if it will simply exist as a constant struggle that delivers modest sales numbers. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind. I am long ARNA