Gold: Some Technical Considerations Worth Watching

An unorthodox (but having proven predictive in the past) technical "mirror" pattern aligns within important Intermediate Term support/ resistance channels, supporting the view of further downward 'biased' consolidation before moving higher.

We are seeing a strong short-term upward trend channel which may be a precursor to an aggressive short-term lift towards $1470.

We see continued technical evidence of a major upward move ahead in both gold and silver. Though in the near term further upward price action towards $1460 is highly likely, this is only part of a continuing intermediate consolidation which is likely to have a slightly downward bias, possibly achieving a low of $1100 before heading higher longer-term.

Let's review how this looks technically.

Longer Term: Monthly Charts

Note: The Concentric Ellipses shown on the chart are proprietary MATASII HPTZ (High Probability Trading Zones).

Last update we had suggested $1360 as the next higher target level to watch.

Just above the market we can see a convergence of MA's and BB's coming together at a blue support/resistance (s/r): this is around the $1360.00 and would be the next significant up target level to look towards."

Our first chart is from last update's post. We had noted that the market was sitting on significant technicals, movement from these technicals could be severe:

when the market does show its hand there will be a potential for significant moves."

Below is the current chart of the longer-term monthly perspective. Gold moved sideways along the top of the purple channel s/r, then lifted dramatically off the s/r around $1220.00 and spiked to the technicals and HPTZ given at the $1360.00 level ($1357.47 actual high).

After lifting and touching the significant technicals at the HPTZ, the market pulled back to the Fibonacci level just below: note this has previously offered support and resistance (s/r) for the market. The lift from last update is a continuation of the lift we have seen from gold since the end of 2016 when it was still around $1100.00.

If support is found, this trend could continue, and we would again be looking towards the levels given from last update: $1360.00 and then $1470.00. This has been a strong trend and we could see another significant lift, similar to the last and initial lifts for this trend.

If the market fails to find support and moves lower, we can see another 'mess' of technicals around the $1185.60 level, and we would be watching for market reaction from these.

If these fail to hold the market and it drops back into the large purple channel, then previous lows - the ones that started the trend at the end of 2016 - could be next. The level is not marked on the chart, but you can see the low at the end of 2016 sitting around $1126.00.

Intermediate Term: Weekly Charts

The weekly perspective shows us the channel, or slightly expanding wedge, that gold has been lifting within since the end of 2016. Note the initial and recent lifts inside the channel jumping off the channel support: this is what could occur again if support is found and the market continues inside the channel. As noted above, there is a mess of technicals just below the market - some room is left (down) to go before they are directly hit. The current channel supporting the lift since 2016, the long-term monthly purple channel s/r, another blue s/r (just above the blue s/r zone) and the blue s/r zone are the next significant technicals to watch for potential market reactions.

Short Term: Daily Charts

In the daily perspective, we can clearly see the channel (slightly expanding wedge) that has bound the market since the beginning of this year. Gold came off the top channel resistance s/r at the end of August and has fallen about 3/4th of the way back down to channel support. There is still room to go to reach the bottom channel: an MA can be seen holding the market for the last few days, dropping below this could offer a short-term trigger consideration for a drop to the channel support.

As noted above, there are a few technicals that need to be broken for more down; however, they all offer potential trigger considerations if they are broken (or bounced off of).

Potential Pattern Consideration

I offer this as a general guide, something to watch out for. Sometimes we see this behavior from the market. I do not expect it to unfold exactly as shown, rather what is shown is an example of the overall general movement we could see. There is a possibility for the market to repeat the pattern we can see in the channel since the lift began, only in reverse. I would not be betting on the exact mirror image to unfold (as shown below in orange) but rather, more potential down, another sideways consolidation - like the period between Feb-Jul 2017, and then another drop to the lowest shown blue s/r zone, which is also back to the lows of the start of the lift for 2017.

This is not the only possibility, just one to watch out for. While I would not expect the pattern to be identical and flipped as it is here in orange, it is interesting that I had placed the targets on the chart prior to making this projection.

The blue s/r zone that held the recent market action (just bounced from) looks like a good technical trigger consideration if moved over and support is found from it - I would then be looking for more lift and a continuation of the channel. Otherwise, it may act as continued resistance and hold the next sideways movement. When technicals hold, they also offer potential opportunities - we can then expect the market to bounce from them and move back to previous technicals. When this happens repeatedly between two market levels, it gives us a channel.

Finally, consider our proprietary MATASII MACRO BIAS zones (pink and green pyramids at the bottom of the charts). We are seeing positive macro pressure into 2018, and then negative. This could align with either a lift and continuation in the channel or it could be the market will have support and move sideways. The negative pressure expected for the period starting at Zone "S" (see individual Bias Zones at bottom of charts) fits and allows for a lift (to continue the channel) or a sideways movement, until "S" is reached, and then a potential fall-off. This could happen from the channel top, or to continue a pattern like the one given above in orange, and have the market fall back to the previous lows of the chart.

Conclusion

Gold is a hedge against possible Fiat Currency debasement (per Central Bank Macroprudential Policies of Financial Repression) and should be an element of any portfolio. Precious metals are one of the few assets that today should be held for the long term and not considered as an asset that is traded.

Gold should be considered as an insurance policy that is held to maturity in a long-term portfolio. As such, the charts shown above are intended solely for the purpose of aiding when to increase positions or when to re-balance existing positions - not to trade.

