Cisco: BroadSoft Is No Game Changer

Any dips towards the $30 mark will be used to obtain a few shares on the back of earnings and the balance sheet, as Cisco still has lots to prove.

The cimpany's organic growth potential remains negative for now, as a high earnings yield and strong balance sheet are not sufficient to buy at a 52-week high.

I am not convinced about this deal, as past bolt-on deals still have to pay off.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is making another bolt-on move, a strategy which the networking giant has pursued for quite a while now. The deal is too small to read much into the share price reaction, but Cisco's dealmaking strategy yet has to pay off, as organic sales are probably falling by mid-single digits at this point in time.

The fall in sales is worrying, but is compensated by a high earnings yield and very strong balance sheet, a compelling dividend and prospects for stabilisation. That makes Cisco a decent earnings play, but it still could turn out to become a value trap to some minor extent. After all, organic sales are falling by a few points per year, as sales are flat in recent years despite multi-billion M&A efforts in what is generally a good economic environment.

As such, I am not actually buying the tax repatriation holiday-induced rally, as I stick with an entry point around the $30 mark.

Getting Broader With BroadSoft

Cisco announced that it will acquire publicly held BroadSoft for $55 per share in cash, valuing the company at $1.9 billion net of cash. With the move, Cisco will provide wider collaboration capabilities in every segment, as BroadSoft's product suite focuses on small and medium-sized businesses.

The company believes that real synergies can be achieved by combining BroadSoft's open interface cloud voice and contact center solutions with Cisco's expertise in meetings, hardware and services. Remarkably, the press release admits that this is the 200th acquisition since inception, as acquisitions are a part of the strategy to focus on new areas in which the company cannot obtain a leadership position on its own. This includes important trends like IoT, AI and hyper convergence, among others. Buying your way into growth in such emerging trends is not always the most effective, as you need core competencies in this area as well to really become a long-term winner.

For investors in BroadSoft, the acquisition marks a nice takeout. Shares were sold at just $9 per share to the general public in the summer of 2010 and spiked to a high in the $50s a year later. Ever since, shares have mostly traded in a $20-40 range, until now being sold at $55. The company has grown sales from hundred million at the time of the IPO to $350 million on a trailing basis, marking decent growth even as GAAP earnings growth was very modest to non-existing. Based on the trailing revenue number, Cisco is paying about 5.5 times sales, which were growing by just 9% on an annual basis in the latest quarter.

Shares of BroadSoft have jumped from levels at $43 in August when news about an imminent deal broke. The $12 premium offered for the shares corresponds to roughly $400 million in actual dollar terms.

Investors Dig It

Shares of Cisco trade a percent higher in response to the news, although the percentage move is small enough to consider it as noise rather than being a real reaction to the deal. In fact, the +1% move higher increases Cisco's market capitalisation by the same amount for which it is buying all of BroadSoft, which is very much telling about how bolt-on this move really is.

This deal follows the $320 million purchase of hyper convergence software provider Springpath, which was announced in late August, days after the company reported a 4.0% fall in fourth-quarter revenues.

While that number is worrying, as Cisco continues to pursue bolt-on dealmaking, the business remains highly profitable with fourth-quarter operating margins totaling a quarter of sales. In this August article, I pegged realistic earnings potential, a blend of GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (as reported by Cisco), at roughly $2.10 per share.

Of course, Cisco's balance sheet remains very strong, containing $37 billion net of cash at the end of the past fiscal year, as the purchase of Springpath and BroadSoft reduces this number to $35 billion. In all fairness, retained earnings will probably compensate for the cash outlays of the two latest deals.

Even if net cash levels have fallen to $35 billion, net cash holdings still amount to $7 per share. At a high of $35 per share this implies operating assets are trading at a mere 13-14 times earnings multiple. This can be rationalised by the negative sales trends, even as first quarter sales are "only" seen down 1-3%. While that would mark an improvement from Q4 trends, it is still worrying as Cisco has spent considerable sums of money to acquire companies last year, including the $3.7 billion purchase of AppDynamics, as well as multiple other deals which ran in the hundreds of millions.

Not Pulling The Trigger Yet

In August, when shares traded at around $32, I was hoping to buy shares in the high $20s despite the poor revenue trends. My aim to buy shares was based solely on the company's earnings yield, a decent dividend yield, strong balance sheet and hopes/efforts for a turnaround. Shares have risen some 10% ever since, which is a fairly decent move given the substantial net cash position. This cash position is in part the reason for the move higher in the shares, namely the hope of tax reform, or potentially a tax repatriation holiday.

While Cisco continues to make deals, such efforts do not necessarily come cheap. All of Cisco trades at less than 3 times sales on an enterprise basis, despite the fact that it posts operating margins of 25% on a GAAP basis. The purchase of BroadSoft comes at a sales multiple which is nearly double that. While BroadSoft is growing sales by close to 10%, it is breaking even at best on GAAP accounting, which raises the question how good the deal really is.

The deal will add about a percent in sales and help Cisco to post flattish sales this year, but the problem is that it seems not able to post real organic growth in any of its key strategic focus areas. The company seems efficient and running operations, but the actual entrepreneurial spirit and culture seems to be lacking. I am not impressed with this latest deal, but continue to be attracted to Cisco's earnings and dividend yield as well as its balance sheet strength. For now, I reiterate my caution and will only buy on dips around the $30 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.