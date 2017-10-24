Why Ventas Belongs In My 'Fab-Five' DAVOS Portfolio

I believe 2018 will be a year in which the healthcare REIT begins to flex muscle and score points, possibly a slam dunk acquisition.

As most sports enthusiasts know, defense wins games, and Ventas can certainly prove that it knows how to defend against risk.

In a recent Forbes article I wrote,

“In Tech it’s FANG, in REIT’s it’s DAVOS”

In that article I went on to explain,

“I’m sure that you are familiar with the acronym FANG created by CNBC’s Jim Cramer a few years ago. It’s representative of four of the most popular and best-performing tech stocks in recent memory - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)."

I think Cramer is on to something: FANG has become a household name.

So I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be cool to create my very own REIT version of FANG? Not just to showcase some flashy acronym like SWAN (stands for “sleep well at night”), but to create a benchmark of the best REIT performers in one easy-to-use phrase. As a result, I decided to create this catchy 5-letter acronym called DAVOS.

These five REITs include Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

As you can see, the DAVOS portfolio has performed well year-to-date, thanks in large part to the two “tech” names Digital Realty (+28.6% YTD) and American Tower (+33.6% YTD). Conversely, Realty Income (+.20% YTD) and Simon Property (-4.1% YTD) have under-performed. As you can see below, Digital Realty is trading at a 23% premium to the company’s 5-year P/AFFO multiple and Simon Property Group is trading at a 16% discount to its 5-year P/AFFO multiple.

Screening these metrics (historical P/AFFO and YTD returns), Ventas, Inc. appears to be trading at “sound value” and while I am not thrilled with the year-to-date results, this leading healthcare REIT is still a powerful player in my Fab-Five REIT portfolio. As Dick Vitale would say,

“He’s a PT-Per tonight, baby!”

Note: Vitale created the acronym “PTP” to stand for “prime-time performer,” and has used the phrase throughout the years to describe clutch players.

Let’s Start With Defense

As most sports enthusiasts know, defense wins games, and Ventas can certainly prove that it knows how to defend against risk.



As noted above, Ventas deserves to be a player on my newly-created REIT “FANG” squad. As you may recall, I recently wrote an article on Care Capital Properties (CCP), a skilled nursing REIT that was once part of the Ventas, Inc. umbrella. I recently SOLD CCP, and as you know, Ventas was the first of the "big 3" diversified REITs to successfully bifurcate the risk within the more volatile government pay sector (aka skilled nursing).

By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties (to CCP) and selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred (NYSE:KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), VTR has made smart divestitures that have allowed the REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and lead to lower valuations. By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, VTR has orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, VTR has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model and tenant. Specifically, the owned portfolio generates 93% of its revenue from private pay sources.

VTR has essentially removed its riskiest holdings (more volatile) from the balance sheet and replaced them with lower-risk hospitals and life science properties. Arguably, hospitals are exposed to government pay risk, but when was the last time you saw a dark hospital? (More on that below).

By partnering with Sam Zell's firm EGI, VTR provides innovative capital solutions to fund acquisitions of acute care hospitals for the Ardent platform. In addition, VTR made or committed to investments of nearly $2 billion, including the accretive $1.5 billion acquisition of a high-quality new life sciences and innovation center portfolio, affiliated with leading universities, academic medical centers and research institutions.

This deal is a winner with great yield approaching 7%, attractive real estate, long-term leases with institutional quality tenants and a leading developer partner in Wexford. It also added an important new channel for growth for Ventas.

VTR's operating and development partners are the best in their respective businesses. The company's triple-net leases, representing 42% of NOI, have virtually no lease expirations through the end of 2018, and none of the tenants represents more than 10% of NOI. Most importantly, at the end of this year, VTR expects to generate only 1% of NOI from skilled nursing facilities.

VTR's insight to allocate capital wisely in five asset types across the capital structure has provided the company with an undeniable competitive advantage that should allow it to generate better overall dividend quality.

Highly Fragmented Sector

VTR is one of three larger diversified healthcare REITs, as noted above; the company invests across the capital structure in the following five asset types.

The U.S. healthcare real estate market is large - around $1 trillion - and care delivery is increasingly interconnected. By consolidating healthcare assets into a securities (REIT) structure, VTR is well positioned to dominate.

Also, for VTR and all healthcare REITs, there is considerable opportunity. As the chart below illustrates, Healthcare REITs own just 12-15% of all institutional-quality healthcare properties, much lower than these other REIT property sectors:

As the consolidation continues, VTR remains in an enviable position to maintain its dominance by using its low cost of capital advantage to gain scale. The chart below illustrates the market share of the top 10 operators and this suggests that the winners will emerge and these consolidators will need capital partners like VTR.

The healthcare sector is especially attractive as spending is expected to grow by 5.8% annually (2014-2024). The demand drivers - large and growing aging population - will provide enhanced spending power. The healthcare sector is huge, and because of the fragmented ownership base, the industry is ripe for consolidation. Healthcare real estate under-owned by REITs is less than 15% (well below other REIT sectors).

Breaking It All Down

VTR has partnered with key leaders within their respective sub-sectors:

The Net Lease business accounts for 39% of NOI and in Q2-17 the company grew same-store cash NOI by 2%, driven principally by strong in-place lease escalations. Adjusting for the impact of a roughly $3 million fee received in the prior year, same store triple net NOI growth in Q2-17 was a strong 3.5%.

As noted in its first quarter earnings call, Kindred continues to execute on its patient criteria mitigations strategy, and expects the net mitigated impact of criteria should begin to improve in the second half of 2017. As updated by in June, we Ventas to expect the $700 million sale of the Kindred SNF portfolio will be completed by year-end 2017. As a result of the sale, SNF will represent just 1% of Ventas’ NOI.

Consistent with prior guidance assumptions, Ventas’ SHOP same-store cash NOI in the second quarter grew 0.4%. Unpacking the P&L further, Q2-17 same-store revenues increased nearly 2%, driven by attractive rate growth of over 4%. Rate growth was partially offset by 200 bps of year-over-year occupancy decline.

The lower occupancy starting point entering Q2 was due to a late and severe flu season together with the impact of new deliveries, resulting in a widening of the occupancy gap in the quarter. Overall expenses were contained in the quarter, increasing by 3%. The operators continued to control non-labor costs and deflects labor versus occupancy.

Ardent’s strong performance continued in the first half of 2017 with volume, revenue and EBITDA growth ranking among the top performance in the industry in the quarter.

Ventas’ office reporting segment (comprised of university-based life science and medical office business) accounts for approximately a quarter of Ventas’ NOI. The life science operating portfolio continued to perform very well through the second quarter.

Sequentially, new office leasing drove 90 bps occupancy increase to an 97.5%, while revenues and NOI increased almost 4%. In this highly valuable medical office business, same-store cash NOI in the second quarter increased by 2.2%. Q2-17 results benefited from approximately 2% revenue growth driven by low single digit rate increases together with year-over-year and sequential operation occupancy gains.

Given the higher than normal level of lease rollovers in 2017, the Ventas team has done a terrific job in managing occupancy by driving new leasing and maintaining strong tenant retention that exceeds 80% year-to-date. The company’s full-year outlook continues to forecast same-store cash NOI growth of 1% to 2% for same-store medical office assets.

In the second quarter, Ventas’ overall portfolio of healthcare, senior housing, and office properties, grew same-store cash NOI by 1.5%

Importantly, Ventas’ MOB business now generates nearly $400 million, and net operating income annually comprises 20 million square feet and represents 19% of NOI. It is 95% on-campus or affiliated with 84% of NOI derived from buildings with investment-grade tenants and HCA. Note that Ventas allocated capital to the MOB business early in the valuation cycle and as evidenced (scroll down to bottom of article) by the valuation of shares in Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physicians Realty (DOC), MOB REITs have become one of the hottest asset classes, prized for its steady reliable cash flows, and increased utilization from baby boomers turning 65.

Ventas’ unleveraged yield on the MOB portfolio is around 7.5%, inclusive of all post acquisition CapEx. Given the recent benchmarks for MOB transactions in the mid-to-high 4s, Ventas’ investment has created literally billions of dollars of value for shareholders. Ventas expects its ife science business to follow a similar pattern of investment and value creation.

See my HTA article HERE (the recent mid-to-high 4s yield on MOB sales represents a great comp for these assets, given their significant similarity).

Similar to MOB, life science assets are fueled by an ageing population dealing with illness and chronic condition. The buildings are anchored by highly rated large institutions and those institutions are the engines of economic growth in their communities and magnet for other tenants.

Debra the 'Deal-Maker'

I consider Debra Cafaro, CEO of Ventas, to be one of the best senior REIT executives. Let me tell you why…She explains on the Q2-17 earnings call,

“Now the real estate community can buckle up for the tax reform rollercoaster ride as major changes to the tax code are proposed, many of which would have significant consequences for all public and private real estate companies. Yet the debt and equity capital markets remain remarkably favorable. Therefore our view is that we should in all events remain financially strong and liquid, maintain diversification and balance in our portfolio continue to drive cash flow and efficiency in our enterprise allocate capital wisely, staying nimble, and opportunistic, and continue to elevate the mix and quality of our portfolio. We want the Ventas team to work together to deliver superior long-term performance and reliable enterprise growth in income on a strong balance sheet to our holders.”

Believe me, when Debbie the deal-maker speaks, I know that “action speaks louder than words”.

Ventas’ Q2-17 results were driven principally by accretive investments and improved property performance versus the prior year. The company funded investments of $110 million in the last quarter, including $53 million of acquisitions helping operator partners grow in the senior housing triple net portfolio, and $57 million of funding was for development and redevelopment projects currently underway.

To fund investments, Ventas issued and sold 1.1 million shares of common stock under the ATM program for net proceeds of $74 million, and sold properties and received final repayments on loans receivable for proceeds of $45 million.

During and following the quarter Ventas also committed the future growth through new development and redevelopment projects and seniors housing in MOB's with total project costs of $188 million.

The company continues to drive enhanced financial strength through excellent capital raising: Ventas tapped the attractive Canadian bond market in May and issued $275 million Canadian dollar five-year notes at 2.55% to refinance short-term low rate Canadian debt, thereby extending debt maturities, while providing natural currency hedges.

In Q2-17 Net Debt to EBITDA improved 10 basis points sequentially to 5.8x, which is expected to further improve upon receipt of disposition proceeds by year end.

Fixed charge coverage remained best in class at 4.6x.

Secured debt to total indebtedness improved sequentially to 5%.

As noted above, upon completion of the SNF sale, Ventas is expected to record a gain exceeding $600 million, which will increase the company's net income per diluted common share.

Ventas is and always has been focused on delivering consistent reliable cash flow and dividends from a high quality diverse portfolio on a strong balance sheet. The company is one of the best-capitalized healthcare REITs and is in a strong position to capitalize on a number of investment opportunities, including New Senior (SNR) or Investors Real Estate Trust’s (IRET) MOB portfolio that includes 30 properties; all high quality and the majority of which are on-campus.

I’ll leave the deal-making up to Debra, I’ll just sit back and “sleep well at night” knowing that this CEO is putting my interest FIRST.

Yes, I Sleep Well At Night

In Q2-17 Ventas delivered attractive cash flow growth in the quarter with 5% growth in net cash provided by operating activities. Ventas also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.775 a share representing 6% year-over-year increase, as well as a well-protected FFO payout ratio below 75%. The result of this cumulative activity is an even stronger financial position.

For comparison, look at Ventas’ dividend yield compared with the peer group:

Remember, Ventas is a diversified REIT that has modest exposure to skilled nursing and soon the company will have ZERO exposure (to SNF). As noted above, Ventas has increasing exposure to MOB and Life Science properties, and it’s important to illustrate the difference in valuation for the MOB REITs and Ventas:

Clearly Mr. Market does not see the value in Ventas’s MOB and Life Science portfolio, but I do. More importantly, Ventas is well-positioned to capitalize on a portfolio deal or perhaps M&A deal, that will result in enhanced earnings and dividend growth. As evidenced below, Ventas shares has under-performed year-to date:

The Bottom Line: Ventas has done an excellent job managing risk through multiple economic cycles. As evidenced below, the company has generated strong returns to shareholders:

While certain healthcare sectors have become less predictable over the years, Ventas has managed to pivot away from higher risk investments (playing defense) while continuing to put points on the board. Considering Ventas’ defensive investment strategies, I believe 2018 will be a year in which the healthcare REIT begins to flex muscle and score points, possibly a slam dunk acquisition. Financial strength and flexibility will ultimately lead to enhanced profits and that leads to D-I-V-I-D-E-N-D-S a P-L-E-N-T-Y.

As you can see (above) Ventas is forecasted to generate modest FFO/share in 2018 and 2019. I have ranked Ventas #10 (out if 16) in terms of FFO growth. Obviously, this does not include portfolio deals and/or M&A. However, considering the portfolio pruning over the last year and more defensive portfolio composition, I believe that Ventas is one of the best REITs to own, and is also a reason that I have included this “prime time player” in my “Fab Five” DAVOS portfolio.

Ventas will issue its third quarter 2017 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the NYSE on Friday, October 27, 2017. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CNBC Mad Money: Ventas Investments in Life Sciences (September 2017)



