Cisco: Heading Higher

Although the shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) are up about 12% over the past year, I think there is further upside ahead for a host of reasons. The company has an excellent financial history, and in my view, dividend growth rates will elevate the shares from here. In addition, the shares trade at a significant discount to the overall market.

Financial Snapshot

A cursory look at the financial history of Cisco suggests some moderate volatility in the business. Cisco is obviously impacted by changes in corporate spending, etc., but investors who can see past that will be richly rewarded, in my view. Is there a business cycle? Yes. Should that dissuade potential investors? No. My reason for saying so relates to management’s actions.

Over the past five years, management has returned approximately $38.8 billion to shareholders ($17 billion from share buybacks, the balance from dividends). In my view, this is the central driver of value here. Management has used the massive cash hoard to reward shareholders handsomely and it shows no signs of abating. For example, as of now, the Board has authorised aggregate share repurchases in the order of $112 billion, with $11.7 billion of that buyback outstanding. On the back of the share repurchase program, dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 12% over the past five years. Management is obviously very shareholder-friendly, which I consider to be a necessary precondition to investing.

Turning to the capital structure, I can honestly say that this is one of the cleanest balance sheets I’ve ever seen. The largest risk from the capital structure (debt) is a non-issue here for a host of reasons. First, the amount of cash on hand swamps the level of indebtedness (there’s twice the amount of cash as debt on the balance sheet). In addition, the company is a net creditor, meaning that its interest expense is actually negative (to the tune of $477 million in the most recent fiscal year). All of this suggests to me that there are no credit or solvency concerns here.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here is great, investors are obviously more interested in the future than they are in the past. It’s with that in mind that I need to make a forecast about what I think will happen in future. Whenever I make a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, holding all variables but one constant. I’ll “move” the dividends per share, but hold the yield constant.

Over the past five years, the dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 12%. I consider this to be a very sustainable growth rate, but I like to be conservative in my estimates. For that reason, I’ll drop the growth rate by 25% and assume a CAGR growth rate of only 9% going forward. When I perform this calculation on the shares of Cisco, I forecast a total CAGR of about 12% for the shares. I consider this to be a very reasonable and conservative estimate, and I consider this to be a great return for a company with such low risk attached to it.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CSCO turned bullish with a daily close above $33.80 on October 20. This signalled a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $36.00 level over the next three months.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $36.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe CSCO is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

For better or worse, investors rarely access the future cash flows of a given business directly from the company. They buy those future cash flows via shares that trade in the public markets. The problem (and opportunity) relates to the fact that there’s often a disconnect between share price and underlying value. Sometimes the market is excessively optimistic about the future prospects of a given business, and it drives the shares of that business to lofty heights. When this happens, marginal buyers are taking on greater risk, because they face more downside than upside. If things continue to go well, the shares may not rise much, as perfection is already “priced in.” Perfection never lasts, though, so at some point the company will misstep. When that happens, loftily priced shares will be punished.

For that reason, I like to buy shares that trade at a relative discount to the overall market. The downside is much lower in these cases. At the moment, Cisco's shares are trading at a significant (28%) discount to the overall market. In my view, this can’t last and it makes sense for investors to buy in before the rest of the market figures out the disconnect about a financial powerhouse like Cisco that trades at a significant discount to the overall market.

