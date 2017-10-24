Potlatch To Acquire Deltic Timber

Potlatch’s shares have not reacted as strongly as might be expected, given the benefits its shareholders will gain from the deal. Perhaps they are taking some time to sink in.

The two companies’ shares have reacted rather oddly to the announcement, but an examination of the circumstance of the deal explains at least Deltic’s price action.

Potlatch Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH) announced Monday morning that it would acquire Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) in an agreed all-share transaction, exchanging 1.8 of its shares for each share of Deltic. The agreement is not notably generous to Deltic shareholders, representing a rather narrow 7% premium over Friday’s closing price, as well as an average 7% premium over the last twelve months. However, Potlatch’s significantly higher yield (2.83% compared to 0.45%) offers some compensation.

On the face of it, investors apparently think that this compensation is insufficient. At the time I am writing, Deltic is trading at $94.71, +6.3% on the news. With Potlatch trading at $53.25, +0.5%, the premium has narrowed further, to 1.2%. This is too narrow a spread for a deal that is expected to close in H1 2018. The transaction is unlikely to encounter regulatory opposition − Weyerhaeuser’s (NYSE:WY) far larger acquisition of Plum Creek raised no apparent anti-trust concerns – so the arbitrage is admittedly a very low-risk one. But even with leverage of 4X, which is typical of many arbitrageurs, a potential annualized return of somewhere between 6.5% and 14.5% (depending on when in H1 the transaction closes) is not a rate of return that would attract many of these kinds of traders.

The shares are behaving as though investors thought that the bid will be raised, or that a competing bid might be forthcoming. This is exceedingly unlikely: Deltic’s Board has already judged 1.8 Potlatch shares as sufficient compensation, and is unlikely to change its mind. It is difficult to guess who an alternative bidder might be, and it is always a challenge to have a competing bid in an agreed deal accepted by the target unless it is exceedingly generous.

However, as is often the case in arbitrages that do not seem to be behaving right, there is more going on here than immediately meets the eye. Deltic is not a REIT, and this explains its meager yield in comparison to Potlatch’s. In connection with the acquisition its tax status will be changed, resulting in considerable tax savings and an extraordinary distribution of Deltic’s estimated $250 million accumulated retained earnings to PotlatchDeltic shareholders at the end of 2018.

Since the announcement accompanied a favorable Q3 earnings report from Potlatch, it is difficult to disentangle investors’ reaction to the acquisition from their reaction to better-than-forecast earnings. In any case, they have traded up, as indicated above. This hardly suggests that Potlatch shareholders expect their company to be forced into a competitive bidding situation, or that they disapprove of the transaction. It also suggests that they have not really digested the news of a forthcoming extraordinary dividend. Potlatch’s plan is to distribute 80% of Deltic’s retained earnings in the form of PotlatchDeltic shares and the rest in cash. The latter would amount to about $0.43 per share, which amounts to a little more than a quarter of Potlatch’s increased $1.60 payout. In effect, investors will receive five quarters of income in 2016, as well as stock with a cash value (based on Monday’s price) of about $1.73 per PotlatchDeltic share held.

The transaction will add considerably to Potlatch’s timber holdings in Arkansas as well as beefing up its processing facilities there. Scale is important in this business, the deal is expected to be earnings-accretive in the first year and the combined group expects to realize $50 million per annum synergies within two years of closing. But on the whole, I think Potlatch shareholders are getting the better end of the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.