Partner Vs. Parasitoid

A micropredator eats a tiny bit of the host, and a parasite eats a chunk. The parasitoid feeds on the host from the inside out until the host dies, and then leaves (think Alien films). The predator shows up and eats the host.

It would be difficult to think of three retailers who have fallen farther faster than Toys"R"Us, Borders, and Target (NYSE:TGT). The first two declared bankruptcy, and Target is a shadow of itself, shedding 32% of its value in 2.5 years. Despite being the lone survivor here, Target has likely lost the most value and opportunity. Fifteen years ago, in a survey of what retailer was the most innovative and likely to thrive in an era of disruption, most would have chosen Target. It was viewed as the hipper, more innovative foil to Walmart (NYSE:WMT).



What do the three have in common? All are big box retailers, distribute other people's brands, and … outsourced their e-commerce to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon partners with retailers the way a parasitoid partners with a host. It's easy to empathize with the firms who entered into these agreements 15 years ago. These retailers' online sales were likely only 2-4% of sales, and developing that channel was costly and not a competence of any of these firms. Traditional business strategy would dictate outsourcing a non-core, yet expensive, part of the business.

However, soon after, the growth rates in e-com became more than incremental revenue from a different channel, but a proxy for a firm's embrace of, and preparedness for, the future. The sales from these partnerships with Amazon didn't meet expectations for either party. The skills deficit these firms accrued was an opportunistic infection adding to their generally poor health. Except Target, they didn't have the strength to fend off the infection.

In general, the most powerful, best-performing firms make terrible partners. Why? Because they don't need you, so unless the terms are dramatically in their favor, they're not likely to enter into the agreement to begin with. Even more damaging, as all of life is just high school reliving itself, these partnerships are like dating someone much better looking than you - a recipe for an abusive relationship. The temptation to be seen at the quad with the hot gal or guy leads firms to believe that no, she really likes me, and this will end well. The most powerful firm of the nineties was also the worst firm to partner with, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ask the music and print industries how partnering with the most powerful firms of the aughts, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), worked out.

Firms just can't help themselves. Coming out of any big agora of the business elite, a flurry of press releases about partnerships with a big firm hit the wires. They mostly read like this: Old-economy firm X announces transformative partnership with (Amazon / Apple / Facebook / Google) to bring a new world of X, leveraging the unique and complementary skills of X and (Amazon / Apple / Facebook / Google).

A plethora of partnerships are announced. What's distinctly less common is press releases revealing a beat on earnings due to firm X's partnership with (Amazon / Apple / Facebook / Google).

But wait, there's more. Two retailers, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Morrisons, have recently announced partnerships with Amazon. Both on the surface make sense, and neither will work. This isn't to say partnerships are a bad idea; however, as in any relationship, there needs to be some balance and a healthy respect and fear that the other might leave you for the hot new exchange student. Kohl's should be partnering with Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to get scale around digital marketing and fulfillment. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) should be partnering to build the equivalent of Sephora in activewear. They're competitors, not enemies.

There is also opportunity for an old-economy firm to partner with one of the Four in areas where the Four are getting the shit kicked out of them by one of the other three, to restore balance. For example, Google actually needs Walmart to have any chance of scaling an online grocery offering. P&G (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) should be holed up in a bunker with Google trying to figure out how they, jointly, fight Alexa in the home.

Just as the British, Russians, and Americans overcame their differences when Panzer tanks rolled into Slovakia, firms need to ask themselves if they can defeat the enemy on their own, and who's a real threat to their existence vs. a competitor. The tanks are here. Spend some time discerning the logo that adorns them.