JPMorgan Chase: The Rally Is Justified; Keep Buying

JPM should be the core financial stock in every investor's portfolio, out of all the major banks.

After the recent barrage of earnings out from the financial sector, I looked at the leader; not the leader in revenue growth, but the leader in ETF weight. That was JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase is heavily weighted in the main financial ETFs. This drove me to question why; and during this questioning, I found that a lot more stock price upside is still to come from JPMorgan. Below you can see the most popular bank/finance ETFs with JPM's weight.

Some significant reasons for this, in my view, are:

JPM as a business is solid; JPM has grown enormously since the financial mayhem that occurred in 2008. Although JPM did contribute to some of the chaos that ensued, new regulations and tighter banking models (we hope) will prevent such future turmoil in the financial section.

JPM's characteristic segment structure offers a long-lasting banking model.

Out of all the investment banks, JPM has the best balance sheet structure for growth.

JPM offers the best ROE across its four segments.

Client assets at JPM have grown 28.8% since 2011, along with wholesale deposits and consumer deposits.

Continued growth across multiple segments that show no hints of contracting.

The CEO is one of the best and is widely respected by his peers.

The company points out a clear trajectory for future earnings; is honest to shareholders with guidance.

JPM set to benefit from higher rates in the near future.

Interest Revenue Growing Exponentially, Quarter-Over-Quarter

It is clear that JPM is the top banking stock out of the majors. The company has grown dramatically over the past decade and has returned some 530% in share price appreciation from the financial crisis lows. All this revenue growth with interest rates at practically zero (the majority of the time).

It is evident that when interest rates start to rise to a more "normal" level, JPM is set to benefit hugely. Just take a look at the smooth growth in interest income from 2Q14 (chart below).

Revenue from the likes of investment banking fees, principal transactions, lending- and deposit-related fees, asset management and so on, all come under noninterest revenue (blue line below); this noninterest revenue section has not grown too much when compared to the interest income received. Total loans on the balance sheet in Q3 was $471 million, and $401 million being core loans; remember when rates rise, so do the rates consumers pay, which is good news for JPM.

The majority of revenue growth is coming from the interest section. Most people see JPM as a trading and investment banking house; the loans side of JPM has hugely benefited from the rise in consumer confidence in the past few years and this looks to continue.

Slow, Yet Moderate Growth In Rates Is Expected; Inflation On The Rise

You can see above a more typical interest rate level would be somewhere in line with around 5%, for modern times. It is not likely that the Fed will go that high anytime soon as we do not have high inflation to justify such rates - being from a historical perspective anyhow.

Maybe lower inflation and moderate growth is the new norm; we are at (or close to hitting) full employment.

Is consumers getting cheaper goods a bad thing? Is it not a sign that we are approaching a somewhat perfectly competitive environment that keeps costs lower due to tight competition? Or, is the innovation that would demand higher prices simply not there?

As more loans get issued at higher rates, this added risk to the balance sheet could take a hit someday soon if any economic tremors happen; we are overdue a recession, some say. However, I assume the bull market continues, driven by lower taxes and moderately higher rates - all good for JPM.

Segment Comparisons

JPM Earnings Model

As you can see from the earnings model above, interest income is expected to grow just over 20% from 2017 to 2019, while trading income remains mostly flat.

Currently, the stock trades at 14.2x earnings. The model forecasts that in 2019, JPM will earn $8.20 per share; this would produce a forward P/E of 12.1.

Total revenues are expected to grow 14%, while total expenses are expected to increase 8.25%.

Pre-tax profit, on the other hand, is expected to grow 18%.

JPM, over the course of the next several years, looks exciting and a substantial investment indeed.

The earnings model has produced a positive buying signal. JPM remains a Buy, with a price target of $123.05.

Final Note

JPMorgan Chase remains a strong pillar in the investment world; the conservative model above sees no signs of weakness in net earnings. JPMorgan investors should welcome these findings.

I have recently added more JPMorgan to my portfolio. The company's weight in my portfolio is now 20%; I am a fully committed long-term investor, and would recommend others to invest in JPMorgan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.