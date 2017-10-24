3 Things, October 24, 2017: Novartis Breaks Through, Pfizer Looks To IO Chemo, Antares's Bad News

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Novartis's combination is a breakthrough in advanced melanoma

Company: Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Therapy: Dabrafenib and trametinib, a B-RAF/MEK inhibitor combination

Disease: Melanoma

News: NVS received breakthrough therapy designation for dabrafenib-trametinib in the management of stage III, BRAF-mutant melanoma. This designation was based on results of the COMBI-AD study, which showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival when the drug cocktail was used as adjuvant therapy post resection.

Looking forward: Right now, adjuvant therapy is not known to be a highly effective treatment strategy in the setting of melanoma, due largely to a general lack of effective options in the space. However, the COMBI-AD study shows a clear role for RAF and MEK inhibitors here. Preventing recurrence can go a long way toward improving overall outcomes for patients, especially if you can prevent the eventual metastasis that can be lethal in these patients.

Pfizer initiates a combination study with its immune checkpoint inhibitor across solid tumors

Company: Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Therapy: Avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor

Disease: Solid tumors

News: Clinicaltrials.gov now lists a phase 1b/2 study involving the combination of avelumab and chemotherapy for treatment of patients with solid tumors. The trial is called JAVELIN CHEMOTHERAPY MEDLEY, and it will seek to enroll 80 total patients across various solid malignancies, including non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer.

Looking forward: It's interesting seeing other immune checkpoints attempting to fill the competition out with pembrolizumab, which is approved in combination with chemotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer. In this case, I think the bladder cancer portion of the trial might be a bit more interesting, though, since it is not yet known if combining chemo and immunotherapy will yield any benefit.

Antares has a bad omen from the FDA

Company: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Therapy: Testosterone enanthate

Disease: Hypogonadism

News: ATRS received a complete response letter from the FDA relating to its new drug application for an injectable formulation of testosterone intended for the treatment of hypogonadism. The letter indicated that the drug could not be approved with the application in its current form. In particular, hypertension was a concern for the FDA, as well as reports of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Looking forward: Definitely a bad sign for ATRS, which is hoping to get another drug approval under its belt. It's difficult to say what fate this complete response letter portends for the company, but for sure the hypertension can be potentially life-threatening, and ATRS will need to resolve how much of a risk is present before the FDA will consider another round of review on the matter.

