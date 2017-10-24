V.F. Corporation: A Hold After Strong 3rd-Quarter Earnings

While the business is firing on all cylinders, VF's stock is pricey right now. The company earns a hold recommendation.

The largest contributors to the company's improved performance were its International segment and its direct-to-consumer business (particularly eCommerce).

Performance in the quarter was excellent. Revenues increased by 5% while adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 10% constant-currency.

The Dividend Aristocrats – stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases – are often considered the best of the best when it comes to dividend stocks.

We certainly believe this to be true. It takes a strong and durable competitive advantage to consistently increase dividend payments for more than two decades. Indeed, many high-quality Dividend Aristocrats continued to perform well through the Great Recession and other troubling economic times.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is one example of a Dividend Aristocrat that is firing on all cylinders right now. In the company’s recently-announced third quarter earnings release, the company announced that revenues had increased by 5% and adjusted earnings-per-share had increased by 10% (constant-currency) from the same period a year ago.

While this performance is not necessarily spectacular when examined in isolation, it is far better than what the company had forecasted for the quarter. This resulted in a guidance increase and a dividend hike.

This article will analyze VF’s third quarter earnings release in detail and determine whether the company is a buy at current prices.

Business Overview

VF is a diversified apparel conglomerate. The company was founded back in 1899 by a man named John Barbey, who created the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company.

It was during the 1960’s that VF began using its current name. Today, the company is a veritable behemoth in the apparel industry. VF currently has a market capitalization of $27.7 billion and generated $12 billion of revenue in fiscal 2016.

The company owns many well-known brands, including The North Face, Vans, and Timberland, among others. These brands are the drivers of VF’s continued business success, including its strong performance in the third quarter (discussed in the next section).

Third Quarter Financial Performance Summary

There was a lot to like about VF’s third quarter earnings release. The markets agreed, pushing the company to a 52-week high following the announcement.

The good news begins at the top line. VF’s third-quarter revenue from continuing operations increased by 5% (4% on a constant-currency basis) to $3.5 billion. Much of the company’s top-line strength came from international markets. International revenue increased by 13% (10% on a constant-currency basis) including 18% growth in Europe (14% constant-currency) and 9% growth in China.

Another influential factor in VF’s strong top-line growth was the company’s direct-to-consumer program, which is composed of VF-owned retail stores, mall outlets, and eCommerce sales. In the quarter, direct-to-consumer sales increased by 18% (17% constant-currency) with digital revenue up 38% (37% constant-currency).

The company saw higher markup on its products, too, as gross margin from continuing operations expanded 100 basis points (180 basis points on a constant currency basis) to 50.1%.

On the surface, it does not appear that VF was able to translate its robust revenue growth and gross margin expansion into bottom line improvements. Reported earnings-per-share from continuing operations decreased by 16% (12% on a constant-currency basis). Importantly, though, all of this decline (and then some) can be attributed to a $0.97 noncash goodwill impairment charge. Excluding this accounting charge, adjusted earnings-per-share from continuing operations increased by 6% (10% on a constant-currency basis) to $1.23 per share.

Because of the company’s strong performance in the quarter, VF increased its guidance for the full year of fiscal 2017. The company now expected 2017 revenue to increase 6% on a reported basis to approximately $12.1 billion, while adjusted earnings-per-share from continuing operations are expected to be $3.01, which represents a 1% increase (6% constant-currency) from 2016’s figure of $2.98.

VF also hiked its dividend by 10% to $0.46 per share. The new payout yields 2.6% on the company’s current stock price of $70.30.

All said, it was an excellent quarterly earnings release from VF. Here’s what the company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rendle, had to say about VF’s performance in the quarter

“VF’s third quarter results were strong, fueled by accelerated momentum across the company’s international and direct-to-consumer platforms and our Outdoor and Action Sports and Workwear businesses. Based on the strength of our third quarter performance and the stronger growth trajectory we see for the remainder of 2017, we are again increasing our full year outlook and making additional growth-focused investments aimed at accelerating growth and value creation into 2018 and beyond. VF remains committed to returning cash to shareholders as evidenced by the increase in our dividend, which is supported by the strength of our balance sheet and the confidence we have in our strategic growth plan.”

At the time of this writing, VF’s stock is up nearly 6% to $70.31. The following section will determine whether the company still merits a buy at this higher price, or whether the company’s stronger performance is now ‘baked-in’ to its market value.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

As shown previously, VF’s newly-hiked dividend payment yields 2.6% on the company’s current stock price of $70.31. Investors who buy VF stock right now ‘lock-in’ this component of the company’s future total returns.

The next aspect investors need to consider is the company’s potential to grow is adjusted earnings-per-share. Over long periods of time, VF has shown a strong ability to do so. The company compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at a rate of 10.8% between 2001 and 2016 (as shown below).

Source: Value Line

Looking ahead, I believe that earnings growth will be a bit slower in the long run. Investors can expect the company to grow its earnings at 7%-9% per year over full economic cycles.

The last component of any company’s expected total returns is changes to its market valuation. For VF in particular, this is where the company loses its appeal for prospective investors.

VF now expects to earn $3.01 per share on an adjusted basis in fiscal 2017. The company’s current stock price of $70.31 is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4 using this recently-revised guidance figure.

The following diagram compares VF’s current valuation to its long-term historical average.

Source: Value Line

The company’s current price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4 is significantly higher than its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. VF’s stock appears quite overvalued relative to its long-term historical average.

Accordingly, we believe that investors should look elsewhere if they desire to acquire shares of a high-quality dividend stock on the cheap. VF remains a hold for continuing investors, particularly if selling will generate capital gains tax.

Final Thoughts

There is no question that VF’s third-quarter earnings release exceeded the stock market’s expectations. The company’s publicly-traded common shares have surged to a 52-week high following the announcement.

While we agree that the company’s performance in the quarter was excellent, we struggle to stomach its current valuation. Investors would do well to wait for a more reasonable price before buying into VF, as valuation contraction is likely to harm the returns of today’s buyers at some point in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.