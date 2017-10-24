Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News - October 23, 2017

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Biogen Idec Expands Partnership with Eisai

News: On Monday October 23, 2017 Biogen Idec (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announced that they had expanded their partnership to develop and commercialize aducanumab, to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease. The breakdown of profits in the United states for Biogen is 55%, and then 68.5% in Europe. Eisai will take 80% of potential profits in Japan and Asia (this excludes China and South Korea in the Asian territories). The rest of the world will be an even 50/50 split in profits. Biogen will put sales on its books for the U.S., Europe, and rest of the world. On the other hand Eisai will deal with booking profits from Japan and Asia (again excluding China and South Korea).

Analysis: I think this partnership expansion is a good idea. It is because Eisai is an expert in terms of marketing in the Asian region. Biogen Idec will have the help it needs to market the drug in that region. In addition, Biogen still retains a good amount of ownership of the drug in the United States and European territories. Biogen is responsible for paying the phase 3 development for aducanumab, but only until April of 2018. At which point, it will receive a reimbursement of 15% of the costs for the trial (from April 2018 to December 2018). Then that percentage of reimbursement will increase to 45% from January 2019 forward. I think this is good for Biogen as it tries to get an Alzheimer's drug to market. Over the last few decades many biotech companies have attempted to come up with a new treatment option for Alzheimer's patients but have continuously failed. Just recently, Axovant Sciences (AXON), failed to achieve the primary goal of a phase 3 trial. On the other hand, Biogen has seen promising results early on with aducanumab. It has shown to be able to erase beta amyloid, which are sticky plaques that build up in the brain and lead to Alzheimer's disease. From what I have seen thus far Biogen has the best shot at success in the Alzheimer's space. That's not to say that it is guaranteed to succeed, but it has the best shot that I have seen yet.

MannKind Looks to Brazil For Growth Of Afrezza Scripts

News: On Monday October 23, 2017, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and a Brazilian biotech by the name of BIOMM SA (B3:BIOM3) announced the submission of a registration dossier to ANVISA. The reason for the filing is to seek approval for Afrezza in Brazil.

Analysis: I think that this is a good move for MannKind. It really needed to start expanding to other territories to help increase sales for Afrezza. The registration of the dossier is good for two reasons. First, it will include updated prescribing information to improve patient uptake. Secondly, it will have new clinical data that substantiates the claim that Afrezza is a rapid time-action treatment for diabetes. Not only is it the first international application for Afrezza, but it is targeting a country (Brazil) with one of the top ten highest rates of patients with diabetes. This presents a good market opportunity for the company. BIOMM will be responsible for promoting, selling, and distributing Afrezza in Brazil.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Achieve Good Results With Hep C Drug Combo, But There's A Catch

News: On Monday October 23, 2017, Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) released data that it had presented at the American Association for the Study Liver Diseases (AASLD). This data came from a phase 2b trial for the efficacy of JNJ-4178 in non-cirrhotic patients with HCV genotypes 1,2,4,5, and 6. The trial in question was named OMEGA-1 that dealt with SVR12. The SVR12 is a term coined to indicate that patients had no detectable levels of hepatitis C after 12-weeks.

Analyisis: The results were good, and it was shown that 98.9% (181 out of 183) treated with JNJ-4178 for 6 weeks achieved SVR12, while 97.8% (178 out of 182) of patients treated for 8 weeks had achieved SVR12. JNJ-4178 was composed of odalasvir, AL-335, and simeprevir as a combination. The results are good, but the problem is that back on September 11, 2017 Achillion announced that Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), had terminated the collaboration agreement. Soon thereafter, Janssen announced that it would discontinue development of the investigational Hep C drug combo JNJ-4178. More about Janssen leaving Achillion, can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Achillion Is Crushed As Johnson & Johnson Heads For The Exit" That leaves Achillion to focus on its Factor D program to target other unmet medical needs. Such other unmet medical needs are: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The only issue is that most of these programs are all in early stages of development. The only program in phase 2 development for Achillion is the PNH program.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.