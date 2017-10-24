Why Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Buy At $7

Market gives Cliffs a conservative valuation. A normalization on the forward P/E basis and an increase in earnings in 2018 should pave the way for upside.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ (CLF) shares were under pressure following the recent earnings report. As many readers likely know, I was expecting a positive report and a positive market reaction to the report. While Cliffs has easily beaten analysts’ earnings expectations, the unexpected cut in sales guidance hurt the stock. In this article, I will address key topics from the earnings report and lay out my views for the future.

U.S. segment is strong despite the guidance cut

The unexpected reduction in pellet nominations from a large customer led to 0.5 million reduction in U.S. segment guidance:

Due to this development, fourth-quarter results will be under pressure. The key question here is whether this will be a one-time event. Cliffs’ CEO believes it is: “That said, we do not expect any residual impact in 2018 assuming nominations returned to normal, to which we have every indication they will.” Next year is very important for Cliffs, as it will have the ability to produce 20 million tons of pellets after the recent acquisition of U.S. Steel's (NYSE:X) interest in Tilden mine and also because it will begin a major investment in the hot briquetted iron plant in Toledo, Ohio.

With this in mind, selling 20 million tons at the highest possible price becomes the key objective for Cliffs in 2018. For the first nine months of 2017, Cliffs has been able to generate a sales margin of $26.32 per ton in the U.S. segment. Note that Cliffs’ sales margin calculation includes depreciation, depletion and amortization. On a cash basis, the margin was $30.05 per ton. Assuming the same numbers for 2018 (which means that no potential upside is incorporated in the calculation), Cliffs will generate about $600 million of cash from the U.S. segment in the next year. This will be enough to pay for SG&A expenses, interest expenses and the capital expenditure associated with the construction of the HBI plant.

Australian segment is hardly a source of worry

Cliffs’ Australian segment has once again been able to report positive results, although the sales margin was a tiny $1.34. The main problem remains the huge discount to IODEX for lower-grade iron ore produced by Australian mines. Cliffs’ realized sales price for its Australian iron ore in the third quarter was just $43.36.

I do not expect that this will change any time soon if ever given China’s battle with pollution, which increases demand for higher quality ore for steel production. The important thing here is that just two years of life is left for the Australian segment. Here’s what the company had to say on the topic during the earnings call: “Out decision is to continue to produce at APIO until we reach the end of life of mine as long as we continue to achieve breakeven EBITDA or above as we have been doing so far.”

In my opinion, we will see Australian segment results close to zero, in case iron ore prices stay around current levels. An additional rally in AUD/USD may hurt on the cost side, but it looks like the previous rally has lost steam and a correction is quite possible:

Frankly, all eyes should be on Cliffs’ U.S. segment, which will become the only segment of the company in two years. The only influence from the Australian segment is that Cliffs is often moving with the iron ore price as if it has a major influence on its performance, when in fact it does not.

HBI plant and potential dilution

Cliffs stated that a number of companies explored the potential of becoming Cliffs’ partner in developing the HBI plan in Toledo: “We have been approached by a number of partner candidates who would like to take a potential equity position in our HBI project.”

I have been many times asked in the comments sections of my articles on Cliffs about the possibility of additional dilution for shareholders. In my view, such a dilution is highly unlikely, especially at current stock price levels. Cliffs will generate enough cash to proceed with the project in 2018. The company seems to have a number of partnership opportunities that will likely decrease its need for investment in the HBI plant as it will be partially financed by a partner. Also, Cliffs does not have to build a major liquidity cushion as it has already solved its maturity problems:

The company will be easily able to refinance the $210 million of debt due 2020 if it wanted to do so. Also, the previous equity raises showed great timing skills from Cliffs’ management team – it sold at spikes. Right now, the company’s shares suffered a very significant correction from February highs and it will be truly strange to sell equity at such prices when the company does not have the immediate need for additional liquidity.

Valuation

Analysts’ estimates for the next year remain shy:

Even at these projections, Cliffs’ shares are trading at less than 8 forward P/E. A normalization to, say, 12 forward P/E will bring Cliffs’ stock back above $10. However, I’d like to highlight that the 0.86 estimate looks conservative. Imagine a $25 margin per ton in the U.S. segment (including DD&A), plug in $100 million for SG&A, $100 million for interest expense and zero for the Australian segment and you’ll get earnings of about $1.00 for 2017 (Cliffs is still getting tax benefits, I’m not including them here). At 12 forward P/E (a modest assumption, in my view, U.S. Steel is able to trade at this level), this brings us to a $12 price for Cliffs. Even at the current depressed level of 8 forward P/E, it brings Cliffs’ shares to $8.

There is another question that I often get: if Cliffs is undervalued (and I believe so), how long can it remain undervalued? Unfortunately, the answer is that there is no definite timeline for undervalued stocks to be appreciated by the market. One thing to keep in mind when trading or investing in Cliffs is that the stock is better bought on pullbacks rather than on breakouts. One of such pullbacks is occurring right now. I believe that Cliffs is a Buy at current levels, with a first target at $8.50, where the next important technical resistance lies, and the second target at $11, a midpoint between $10 and $12 which assumes a normalization in the forward P/E ratio to the level of U.S. Steel and/or an upside revision of earnings estimates.

