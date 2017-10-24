Volkswagen On Defense

It's not surprising, however, that the incumbent global automotive leader is starting to sound defensive.

Actions matter more than words. A subject someone chooses to talk about is sometimes more informative than what the person says on the subject.

The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) CEO, Matthias Müller, recently provided his audience the following translated commentary on Tesla (TSLA):

Now I really need to say a few words about Tesla: With all respect, there are some world champions of big announcements in this world—I don’t want to name names. There are companies that barely sell 80,000 cars a year. Then there are companies like Volkswagen that sell 11 million cars this year, and produce a profit of 13 or 14 billion euro. If I am correctly informed, Tesla each quarter destroys millions of dollars in the three digits, and it willy-nilly fires its workers. Social responsibility? Please. We should not not get carried away and compare apples with oranges.

It's ironic that the CEO of Volkswagen brings up Tesla in light of social responsibility, since Volkswagen is the very company, according to an MIT study, whose excess emissions will lead to 1,200 premature deaths in Europe. The study went onto state that:

The researchers estimate that 1,200 people in Europe will die early, each losing as much as a decade of their life, as a result of excess emissions generated between 2008 and 2015 by affected cars sold in Germany. Of these premature deaths, 500 will likely occur in Germany, meaning that more than 60 percent of premature mortalities stemming from those German-sold cars will occur in neighboring countries, most notably Poland, France, and the Czech Republic.

Compare this crime to the fact that a Puerto Rican literally used the remnants of his hurricane-ravaged home to call for Tesla's help:

Tesla immediately sent hundreds of Powerwall battery packs, started shipping higher-capacity Powerpacks, delayed its Tesla Semi reveal event by two weeks in part to bring power back to Puerto Rico, and is currently in contact with the local government to build a longer term solution.

I realize this is not fundamental analysis in the sense that it does not involve profit margins, balance sheet ratios, and projected cash flows, which I have previously explored in many of my articles, but long-term investing does not get any more fundamental than what I described above.

When the person who used the remnants of his house called for Tesla's help, which Tesla immediately answered in a way no other company could have done, which company do you think he will praise next time an automotive or energy topic comes up?

That's a rhetorical question.

Volkswagen Is Facing Serious Challenges

I discussed the serious problems that Volkswagen needs to solve yesterday in my recent article, What's Up With Volkswagen?, so I won't rehash that information here, but I do recommend readers to skim through that article in order to understand the fundamental innovator's dilemma that Volkswagen currently faces.

This innovator's dilemma is the primary reason why the company's CEO is being buffeted by managers who remain skeptical of his push to downgrade the internal-combustion engine, as recently reported by The Wall Street Journal.



We Saw This Movie Before

Fortune reported on April 14, 2017, that Mark Fields, Ford's CEO at the time, wasn't sweating Tesla's stock price surge.

In less than six weeks later, Mr. Fields was fired.

In 2007, Steve Ballmer, the CEO of Microsoft at the time, uttered the following infamous words referring to the iPhone:

$500?! That is the most expensive phone in the world!

Here we are, more than a billion people later, and the iPhone rules the industry.

Bottom Line

It's not surprising that the CEO of Volkswagen, the incumbent global automotive leader, is starting to sound defensive, as Elon & Team executes on their Master Plan, Part Deux.

Primarily because of the reasons, I discussed in Tesla's Growing Moat, Should You Sell GM?, and most recently in Tesla Flexes Its Muscles, I do not see how traditional automakers can catch up to Tesla anytime soon.

