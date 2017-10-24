Heard On The REITs - Week Ending October 20th, 2017

REIT continue to lag the S&P 500 and are now almost 14% behind on a YTD basis.

Earning season started last week with a few REITs reporting results. Over the next few weeks, the number of earnings calls will ramp up which should give us a good idea of where we are in the cycle.

On a YTD basis, the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) has managed a 1.2% total return including dividends, a disappointment compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with a 15% return.

Performance as of 10-23-2017:

Note: 1-Week Price Returns are based on the average returns all REITs within each sector. Not market-weighted.

Outflows from REIT ETFs accelerated this past week with Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) losing $329MM and iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) losing another $129MM. Only Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH) had meaningful inflows ($112MM) and have now brought in $876MM YTD. Performance was pretty consistent to the downside with a few exceptions: iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) generated a return of 0.4% and VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) had a 0.8% return.

Select Earnings Briefs

Crown Castle International (CCI) – announced an increased dividend by 11% reflecting strong growth and accretive contribution from Lightower acquisition. It was positive news up and down the income statement for CCI with positive surprise on site rental revenues to AFFO. Part of the AFFO increase was due to timing on capex which went unspent but which will be spent in the fourth quarter. 2017 AFFO forecast was reduced by $44m due to higher interest expenses

SL Green Realty (SLG) – FFO per share was $0.02 below analyst estimates but according to management, were above their internal forecast. The company doesn't provide guidance so let's take that with a grain of salt. There was plenty of leasing and investment activity with another 1 million share repurchased this quarter.

FFO per share was $0.02 below analyst estimates but according to management, were above their internal forecast. The company doesn’t provide guidance so let’s take that with a grain of salt. There was plenty of leasing and investment activity with another 1 million share repurchased this quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) - For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Normalized Funds from Operations available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $7.9 million, or $0.08 per Common Share, to $85.1 million, or $0.91 per Common Share, compared to $77.2 million, or $0.83 per Common Share, for the same period in 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $22.1 million, or $0.22 per Common Share, to $253.4 million, or $2.72 per Common Share, compared to $231.3 million, or $2.50 per Common Share, for the same period in 2016.

ProLogis (PLD) - Core funds from operations per diluted share was $0.67 compared with $0.73 ($0.59 before promote income) for the same period in 2016. No promote was recognized this quarter. Improved operating conditions primarily drove the $0.08 year-over-year increase on a promote-neutral basis.

- Core funds from operations per diluted share was $0.67 compared with $0.73 ($0.59 before promote income) for the same period in 2016. No promote was recognized this quarter. Improved operating conditions primarily drove the $0.08 year-over-year increase on a promote-neutral basis. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) - FFO available to common shares and units in the third quarter of 2017 totaled $61.9 million or $0.35 per diluted share versus $58.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016. Our third quarter 2017 payout ratio ($0.16 common share distribution / $0.35 FFO per diluted share) was 45.7%.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) - The Company generated adjusted FFO of $77.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share/unit, compared to $96.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share/unit, for the comparable prior year period. As with adjusted EBITDA, the Disposed Assets provided approximately $12.7 million of adjusted FFO during the third quarter 2016. Key West Impact Update: After both resorts closed on September 6, 2017 to comply with all mandatory evacuations of the island ahead of Hurricane Irma, the Southernmost Beach Resort Key West partially re-opened on September 15, 2017 and The Marker Waterfront Resort remains closed. The Company has not identified any significant structural damage at either of its resorts. While the Company is still assessing the condition of both properties, it currently believes that the damage is not significant and is primarily related to water intrusion. The Company expects The Marker Waterfront Resort will resume full operations by the end of October 2017. The Southernmost Beach Resort Key West is expected to fully re-open its remaining rooms in phases throughout the fourth quarter. The Company maintains property, flood, fire and business interruption insurance at its two resorts in Key West. For the combined properties, insurance is subject to deductibles of approximately $5.0 million in total, which encompasses both property and business interruption coverage.

Dividends this Week and Next

REITonomics This Week

Building Permits

Building permits remained above 1.2MM in September but dropped 4.5% from the previous month. The headlines tagged the result as a negative but considering the unknown impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, we would rather wait until the ‘normal’ data gets reported at the end of October. Economists had predicted a 1.25MM level so the number was disappointing from that perspective. A slowdown in new building permits, however, could be a positive for single family and multi-family REITs. With inventory low, economists were counting on new housing construction to reverse the decline in homebuyers we have witnessed since the great recession. Instead, we have seen rental rates skyrocket and institutional investors creating a new single-family REIT sector that has been very profitable. If housing construction slows, would be homebuyers won’t have any other choice than to keep renting.

Housing Starts

We can probably reprint some of the comments above in this section. We hesitate to call a trend or make any fuss about the decline in housing starts until Hurricane related anomalies filter through.

Initial Jobless Claims

Initial claims dropped to 222,000 the week of October 14th – the lowest level since February 2017 and bringing the 4-week average to 248,250. Over the last few weeks, we had been concerned that initial claims were creeping up again, but this week’s decline was welcome news even if the Columbus Day holiday may have had an impact on those figures.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales followed the same general trend as building permits and housing starts. Although they did have an increase from the prior month, the general trend over the last 6 months has been downward. A month of sales above 5.6MM would do a lot to alleviate our concerns that housing may not be the bellwether the economy needs in 4Q.

Baker Hughes Rig Count

The Baker Hughes rig count has been holding steady over the last few months while crude oil prices have hovered between $45 and $55 a barrel. The price of oil is no longer controlled by OPEC – in fact, we see the US having a larger and larger influence on global energy prices. Any increase in oil prices should be followed by a jump in oil rigs, which would mitigate price spikes and bring prices back down to equilibrium. We are in this range for the long haul.

REIT Data

Lodging/Resorts continue to jump out at us as having some dividend growth potential. We are actively looking for opportunities to allocate to. Stay tuned.

We are also at the beginning of a deep dive into Apartment REITs, which our subscribers will get in a week or so. Why Apartment REITs? As we’ve mentioned in previous articles, our current Apartment exposure is to Student Housing and with rental rates remaining strong and homebuying still not getting much traction, we’ve altered our view on Apartment REITs and think they may have some additional upside. They are still reasonably priced and analysts aren’t very bullish on them – we like that combination.

Note: Some adjustments were made to normalize the average numbers such as removing data points where P/FFO was negative due to negative FFO/share or where a low FFO would lead to an abnormally high P/FFO in a small population size.

Market Cap Breakdown of REIT Sector

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS CXW BXMT