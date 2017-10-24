Nvidia: Earnings Forecast

Thesis



Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to produce a revenue and earnings beat as the company’s new Volta architecture is in high demand as well as enjoying a higher ASP.

Introduction

Nvidia is one of the most promoted stocks on Wall Street. With good reason, we would argue. The company is at the forefront of AI innovation while continuing to produce stellar results. Unlike, for example, a stock like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While we believe that creating affordable electric cars definitely constitute as innovation, as of yet, the company has yet to deliver. Meanwhile, the financial results continue to be dismal.



With Nvidia, both the story and the results are impressive. So much so that the company has received ten buy recommendations since its last earnings report, with most of them accompanied by price target increases. For perspective, this is almost one buy recommendation per week. One would be hard-pressed to find similar levels of Wall Street adoration elsewhere. The slew of recommendations and price target increases are mostly based on favorable views of the company’s Volta architecture. Needless to say, this much sell-side gunpowder has had a favorable effect on the stock price.



After reporting its 2Q17 earnings, the stock price fell roughly 8% to around $159 before rallying to $198 per share. At the time, we argued that, while Nvidia would likely report better than expected results, the share price would still fall:



“Nvidia (NVDA) will likely crush EPS estimates again this quarter but report inline revenues. The more important factor with Nvidia is what the earnings imply about the company's valuation. I believe a guidance range is currently priced in, but I'm not convinced that this is a likely occurrence. Nvidia’s short-term risk is skewed to the downside.”



Our main argument was that Nvidia’s stock price appreciation was mainly based on investors granting the company a multiple expansion. To deserve this multiple expansion, the company would have to guide numbers that we considered unrealistic.

Revenues

One might recall that Nvidia delivered disappointing data center growth in 2Q17, which some pointed out as the cause of the roughly 8% drop. We argued that this “slow” in data center growth was vastly over-exaggerated, particularly because the deceleration was not caused by any fundamental demand issue.



According to the CEO. the slowdown in growth was attributed to the company ramping up Volta into production:



“So first of all, Q2 was a transition quarter for our data center. I thought we did great. We almost tripled year over year, and we ramped Volta into volume production. And because Volta was so much better than our last generation processor – Volta is 100 times faster than Kepler, 100 times faster than Kepler just four years ago, and Kepler was already 10 times faster than CPUs. And so Volta was such a giant leap when we announced it in GTC right at the beginning of the quarter. I thought the team did fantastically transitioning the customer base to Volta, and now Volta is in high-volume production."



It was also clarified that Volta was now, meaning as of the time of the conference call, in high-volume production. So investors can expect to see the first full quarter of Volta. As for how the Volta is being received from a customer standpoint, the CEO relayed that:



“Customers are clamoring for it. The leap generationally for deep learning is quite extraordinary. And so we're expecting Volta to be very, very successful.”



Jen-Hsun Huang, the CEO, has never been one to exaggerate financial and demand performance. Quite the contrary, the company is usually very conservative with statements that would indicate anything on its top or bottom line. As such, I do not feel that the above statement should be taken with a grain of salt and can even be taken at face value albeit applying the regular CEO optimism discount.



Secondly, Volta is going to be very expensive, which is good for investors. Even though management was being a bit vague surrounding ASP, the comments that were made suggest a significantly higher ASP and better gross margins. The cost of manufacturing a Volta is close to $1000, according to management. At the same time, management claims that Volta saves customers several hundred thousand dollars. After having said that, the CEO concludes with:



“and so I guess the pricing – your question relates is pricing. We expect pricing to be quite favorable for Volta.”

In spite of the information below, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to report $2.36 billion revenue. Sequentially, that translates to a $130 million increase in revenue while it implies a $360 million revenue increase (18%) on a year-over-year basis. This may seem like a lot, but actually implies a significant slowdown in the company’s growth rate. To us, this sounds like complete nonsense given the brand new in high demand new architecture and we would offer that analysts are deliberately lowballing estimates.



The counter-argument might be that data center while growing fast, is still a relatively small part of consolidated revenues and thus can’t be expected to drive top-line growth as much as the company’s gaming segment. Secondly, last year’s Q3 saw additional upside based on the release of the then new gaming cards based on Pascal. Finally, these cards must now also compete with AMD’s newest Vega GPU’s.



We concur that not having a new gaming release will indeed dampen the company’s growth rate. However, given the high ASP of Volta and the high demand, I expect the datacenter revenue, together with the rest of the segments to be able to increase the company’s revenue by at least $200 million on a sequential basis. We should note that this estimate regards the older Pascal models as competitive with the new AMD GPUs.



Conclusion



In other words, I expect Nvidia to report at least $2.43B in revenues which result in a revenue beat. From there, we simply apply margin and tax rate estimates to get to an EPS of $1.00 which is higher than Wall Street consensus of $0.94 EPS.

Earnings estimate: Revenue beat $2.43B versus $2.36B consensus and EPS beat of $1.00 versus $0.94 consensus.

