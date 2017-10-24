Is Boeing At Risk?

Although the company's revenue has declined by more than $6 billion since 2Q16, its profitability has surged.

Boeing's (BA) stock has significantly outperformed the major indices in the last year, to say the least:

BA data by YCharts

What's Driving The Stock?

The following graph presents the company's stock price, followed by its trailing twelve month ("TTM") revenue, gross profit margin and net income margin throughout the last three years:

BA data by YCharts

I note that although the company's revenue has declined by more than $6 billion or 6% since 2Q16, its profitability has surged. As my followers know, however, bottom-line growth without top-line growth may not be sustainable.

Let's take a closer look to Boeing's revenue. The following is from the company's most recent annual report:

And the following table was included in the company's most recent quarterly report:

Readers should note the following two key observations:

The Network & Space Systems revenue has declined in each subsequent period presented above; and The Commercial Airplanes segment comprises more than two-thirds of the company's overall revenue.

Why Is Network & Space Systems Revenue Declining?

According to the company, this segment includes revenue from satellite manufacturing, electronic and information solutions, strategic missile and defense systems, and other space and intelligence systems, as well as the company's joint venture operations related to United Launch Alliance.

Another company that operates in this segment is SpaceX (SPACE). The following graph was recently presented to the House Subcommittee on Space, Science and Technology by SpaceX vice president Tim Hughes:

Readers should note that SpaceX was able to increase its market share from 0% in 2012 to an estimated more than 60% in 2018.

SpaceX Is Expanding Its Horizons

On September 29, Elon Musk unveiled SpaceX's plans to use its interplanetary rocket system for long-distance travel on Earth. More specifically, he claimed that SpaceX will allow passengers to take "most long-distance trips" in just 30 minutes, and go "anywhere on Earth in under an hour" for around the same price as an economy airline ticket.

If SpaceX can achieve this, it would certainly put Boeing's Commercial Airplanes segment, which comprises two-thirds of the company's overall revenue, at the risk of shrinking in the same way its Network & Space Systems segment has been in recent years.

Bottom Line

Boeing is under attack from SpaceX. Until now, only a small portion of Boeing's overall revenue had been at risk, but this may change in the future. Although this threat is years away, Boeing shareholders may want to keep an eye on this developing story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.