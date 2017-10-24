Seagate: A Safe 7% Yield; Hard Drive Business Is Stabilizing

With its fundamentals looking stable, Seagate’s dividend (currently $0.63 per quarter, or approx. 7% yield) looks safe. The company has paid a dividend since 2003.

The surprise upside had Seagate’s stock trading up as much as 15% intraday, with other memory stocks like Western Digital also trading up in sympathy.

Investors had feared the worst for Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) and the fate of its core business - selling hard drives and disk-based memory, primarily for enterprise servers. With the rise of solid-state drives (SSDs), which offer much faster performance, industry speculators had feared that the HDD market has been rendered obsolete. Such fears have driven down Seagate’s stock from the highs of nearly $50 this year and made its dividend yield extremely juicy (around 7% at the time of writing), and the stock hadn’t made a spectacular comeback until its Q1 print for the quarter ended September.

As I covered in a previous article, Seagate's primary competition in SSD drives - built on extremely supply-constrained, expensive NAND flash technology - is often prohibitively expensive, and enterprises still have need for cheap storage solutions for their noncore data assets that don’t need speedy processing. Thematically this makes sense - these days, many companies consider data to be their most valuable asset, and they strive to collect as much of it as possible. Not all of this data is going to be used routinely in intensive applications 100% of the time, applications that require top-tier processing speed - most of this data is backup for niche analysis, scenarios that don’t require perfect uptime.

With this quarter’s release, Seagate has proven to the market that while demand for HDDs is no longer in its heyday, it can still appropriately cover the non-premium segments of the storage market. HDD shipments rose 5% for Seagate in the current quarter, and its average storage size per unit is up as well.

With the dark cloud of earnings uncertainty in the rear-view mirror (Seagate has reported declines in HDD shipments in prior quarters; this one was the first reversal), Seagate has plenty of room for its valuation to correct upward as it continues to harvest cash from its maturing HDD business. Nor is Seagate sitting still and waiting for the HDD market to slowly peter out - it’s part of the Bain consortium to purchase the NAND division of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY). While HDDs will continue to form its core business, it’s not turning a blind eye to SSD either.

Despite Seagate’s recovery, the stock still trades at cheap multiples. The prospect of further recovery to “normal” valuations as well as a 7% yield to reward investors for their patience makes Seagate an extremely attractive portfolio choice.

HDD recovery drives surprise earnings upside

HDD shipments for Q1 totaled 70.3 million exabytes, up 5% y/y. One exabyte is equal to one billion gigabytes (GB). Of these shipments, 27.2 million exabytes were sold to enterprise customers - as I've noted previously, Seagate is the leading supplier of HDD products to enterprise customers; this quarter's shipments reinforce its leading position.

As a refresher, the company shipped only 62 million total exabytes in Q4. This surprise turnaround and return to growth in the HDD business had a positive trickle effect throughout the rest of Seagate's financials. The company also achieved a record-high capacity per drive shipment, with the average drive carrying 1.9 terabytes.

Despite higher shipment volumes, revenues shrank 6% y/y to $2.63 billion, presumably driven by increased pricing pressures in the storage market for end providers - though this is not unique to just HDD storage products. As a result, gross margins dropped by approximately 1%.

Still, however, Seagate's revenue beat consensus expectations by a whopping $110 million, as analysts had mostly penciled in a continuation of the HDD shipment declines.

Despite its shrinking revenue base and slightly contracting gross margins, Seagate has been able to cut down its operating expenses by 14% - well ahead of the revenue decline. As a result, operating income actually grew 15% to $255 million, up from $221 million in the prior year Q1.

The company continues to seek additional cost-savings opportunities, and the CFO made the following comments on the earnings call (taken from Seeking Alpha's transcript):

We continue to identify areas for cost improvements, and during the September quarter, we divested the majority of our high-performance computing assets, which will result in a cost savings of approximately 20 million a year and impact revenues by approximately 50 million per year in our non-HDD revenue. We remain on track to exit the calendar year with non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately 400 million per quarter

Pro forma operating expenses stood at $400 million in this Q1 release, signaling that the company intends to squeeze ~200bps of additional cost improvements by the end of December.

Pro forma EPS of $0.96 resoundingly beat consensus of $0.85.

From an operational standpoint, looking forward, the company expects to see continued growth in the enterprise segment as customers scale up their storage capacity needs. It expects sequential total revenue growth of 3-5% in Q2 (though not too much can be read into the sequential growth number, as the December quarter is commonly a heavy period for IT spending). However, this sequential growth figure is better than that achieved last year - so the return to growth and momentum in the business is truly refreshing.

The company has also affirmed it "expects to enter" a long-term supply relationship with Toshiba, which will further its growth initiatives in SSDs.

Quick take on the numbers

There are certainly many things to like about Seagate’s kickoff to fiscal 2018. First and foremost is the stabilization of the HDD market, which is the primary driver behind the company’s surging stock price post-earnings. Despite the overall HDD market leveling off, Seagate seems to have found its niche end-markets - particularly, enterprise storage - and it is predicting a strong demand environment, which gives it confidence in its sequential growth targets for Q2.

Furthermore, Seagate’s non-HDD business is providing some lift to the company’s top line, despite revenue declines in the HDD business. The company disclosed $244 million in non-HDD revenue (nearly 10% of its top line in Q1, which was growing at 17% y/y). While the growth in this segment won’t make or break any quarter’s results, as this segment continues to grow (especially with a renewed focus on SDD thanks to Toshiba), non-HDD revenues will continue to play a more important role in hitting financial targets.

Also worthy of mention is that Seagate has succeeded in aligning its cost structure to the new demand environment for HDDs. The company knows that the HDD business is past its prime, and that it must turn its attention to harvesting the business for cash. Despite a decline on the top line, Seagate was still able to increase operating income by 15% - truly a remarkable feat for a company that's in the thick of reinventing itself.

Final thoughts

Pessimists typically claim that high-dividend stocks (5% and above) sport high yields for a reason - the market is essentially saying they don't expect those yields to hold. Yet, Seagate's Q1 print has done nothing to signal to the market that its operating income or dividend is at risk - rather, the company has improved its operating income and shown stabilization in its core HDD business.

With a 7% yield and the opportunity for further growth once pessimism on the name dies down, even after its post-earnings lift, Seagate looks like a safe, high-return income stock for either a dividend or growth portfolio.

