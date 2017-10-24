Say Cheese, Focus On Yield In The Big Picture

This 39 year old company is debt free (except property leases) with a 2.69% dividend at under 33% payout ratio.

Members of Engineered Income Investing received early access to this material - and exclusive early access to all of my top investing ideas.



Recipes provide us with a written set of instructions to achieve a consistently successful and satisfying result. Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) has the proven recipe for cooking up delicious financial results.

Company: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Current Price: $43.09

Dividend: $1.16 (2.69%) ex-div: ~11/14/17



Fair Value:

F.V. by YDP: $77.33 (1.50% historical yld)

F.V. by P/E: $61.00 (21.32 Historical median)

F.V. by P/S: $50.70 (1.087 historical median)

F.V. by P/OpCashFlow: $52.90 (32.83 historical median)

Summary & Current Outlook:

The Cheesecake Factory is a chain of upscale casual dining restaurants generally located in specialty malls around North America. As of 2016, they have 209 stores, of which 195 are branded "The Cheesecake Factory". The company is debt free (other than storefront lease obligations). It generates about $185 million in free cash flow from $2.27 Billion in total annual revenues.

Although the company only has a 5 year dividend history, it has been in business for 39 years, through many economic cycles since its 1978 founding. This experienced management team, proven results, and strong dividend growth, coupled with a clean debt free balance sheet and low dividend payout ratio (below 33%) make it attractive to all but the most conservative of income investors.

The clean and simple income statement marks CAKE as a cash cow with plenty of room for future growth. Listen to the podcast presentation with Yale Bock for a detailed breakdown of CAKE's financials and operating details.

Growth can come organically from continuing expansion of stores, both in N. America and globally, from mergers and acquisition activity, and from leveraging their hospitality management expertise and supply chain know how to provide management to other existing and start-up dining enterprises.

Same Store sales saw a 1% sag recently but cost management programs and entry of new menu offerings have been implemented to help counter this.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

Historically, YDP fair value, derived from the long term yield rate investors value the annual dividend distributions for, has been fairly well correlated to actual share price trends. Since this past April, sagging share prices have moved into a deep value bargain.

Other traditional valuation metrics such as P/E, P/S, and P/OpCashFlow provide Fair Value estimates of $61.00, $50.70, and $52.90 respectively. P/OpCashFlow is the best correlated of the valuation metrics. The fact that all cluster in the $51 to $61 range adds a high degree of confidence to the appraisal.

With fair value estimates clustering in the mid $50.00 range and running as high as $77.33, a conservative approach at this time shoud consider writing the cash covered puts using the 24 day 11/17/17 $40.00 @ $0.67 premium. This is an absolute gain of 1.65% (24.12% annualized yield rate).

Those currently holding shares may want to consider writing covered calls using the 87 day 1/19/18 $50.00 @ $0.52 premium. This is an absolute boost of 1.22% (5.13% annualized yield rate). Combined with the 2.64% dividend, the total annual rate is 7.77%.

It should be noted that the relatively small cash premiums may be significantly eroded by transaction costs unless at least 3 to 5 contracts are written. Writing further out to boost cash premiums (while modestly reducing annualized yield rates) is an alternative to consider for just a few contracts.

Closing Thoughts:

Thank you for taking the time to read this analysis. I welcome your comments and questions. If you find this article thought-provoking, please consider becoming a follower by scrolling back to the top and clicking the orange "Follow" link next to my name. This ensures you are notified of all my work as it is published and gives me feedback to know what readers find of interest.

Those of you interested in income focused on value-based investing, using high-quality dividend income equities with covered option writing to boost cash income and yield while reducing (but never totally eliminating) market risk, I offer through Seeking Alpha my private premium research service, Engineered Income Investing. Send me a private message with your email address and a topic of "EII reports" if you'd like a complimentary copy of a few of my recent research reports. A special offer, expiring November 1st, allows you to lock in discounted rates along with other lifetime benefits.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.