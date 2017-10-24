Bitcoin Exposure Done Wrong

MGTI is volatile and also suffers from multiple issues that make it a poor surrogate for direct Bitcoin exposure.

One possible way to get exposure in Bitcoin is through a business such as MGT Capital Investments which "mines" Bitcoin.

The price of Bitcoin is quite volatile which causes many investors to avoid investing on the open market.

I am not a huge fan of loading up on Bitcoin all at once. The volatility is extremely high. Starting with a price around $0.06 in August 2010 through $5.8K in October 2017, volatility has ranged between just under 1% to upwards of 16%.

Over the last 30 days volatility has been about 3.4% and over the last 60 days it's been about 4.8%. Here's how price and volatility look:

For reference, volatility for gold averages just over 1% and currencies range from 0.5% to 1%. So, obviously, Bitcoin is up and down all the time in short time periods. However, over the last seven years price has been steadily moving upwards and volatility appears to be trending slightly lower.

So here's my first point. If you're going to buy Bitcoin directly on the market (e.g., through Coinbase) then it's probably best to dollar cost average into a position. You can try to buy the dips but market timing is challenging to say the least. So, dollar cost averaging is a very reasonable approach.

What About A Bitcoin Mining Company As A Surrogate?

Now, if you want to get into Bitcoin, but don't want to buy directly, you could invest through a cryptocurrency business. One such company is MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI), which is supported by John McAfee, Chief Cybersecurity Visionary and Bitcoin cheerleader. The company mines Bitcoin.

The problem is that you don't want to throw money at a company just because it's into Bitcoin, or does Bitcoin stuff. It's a terrible idea to simply buy on a name like McAfee or because Bitcoin is sprinkled on top like magic fairy dust.

That said, here's a quick view of MGTI.

Obviously it's down over 8% today. It's got a small market cap ($91M), it's not making money, and there's no dividend. This is the antithesis of my typical investments in dividend growth stocks, so it's very hard to stomach the price drops, cash burn, and general instability.

In other words, MGTI is a rollercoaster with a lot of drops. The instability and overall volatility is quite high. Technically, you can see that Beta is above 2 and clearly appears to be on an upward trend.

Unfortunately, it's significantly worse. Let me run through a few things that give me even more reasons to hit the pause button:

CEO Robert Ladd sold 100K shares at the end of August 2017

John McAfee moved out of the CEO role due to personal reasons

Financials are a train wreck: P/S ratio of 132, almost zero institutional ownership, for example

Weird investment partner - United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCPK:UAHC), which is a penny stock (press release is here). UAHC also invested $600K in a Bitcoin payment system for the cannabis industry (press release here)

MGTI has switched from one business to another; fantasy sports, casinos, mobile games, and now Bitcoin mining

To follow up on the final point, MGTI isn't even "all in" on Bitcoin mining. It's got three lines of business (Bitcoin mining, security, phones).

There are a lot of red flags, it's highly volatile, it's unprofitable, there's no dividend, and it's not even "all in" on Bitcoin. The bottom line is that if you're hoping to get into Bitcoin through MGTI, you should hold off.

If you must choose between buying Bitcoin directly or MGTI the answer is obvious to me. Buy the Bitcoin, avoid MGTI. I wouldn't touch MGTI unless I started to see profits, at a bare minimum. Also, if you're going to buy Bitcoin, and you want to be more conservative, you should probably plan on dollar cost averaging over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Bitcoin and Ethereum

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.