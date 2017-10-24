3 Key Items To Watch Ahead Of Alphabet's Earnings

Regardless of how the Street will react to Alphabet's earnings this week, I prefer to look at the stock from a longer-term perspective.

Ahead of 3Q17 earnings, I believe the same key topics that pressured shares in July will be relevant in this quarter's discussions.

GOOG has been dead in the water for the past three months, ever since solid 2Q17 results failed to lift the stock.

A whole quarter has come and gone, and we are back at square one.

After a solid 2Q17 that sent shares down nearly 10% in the four weeks following the July report, Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) stock recovered some ground in September, only to return to trading at the same $980/share of three months ago. With 3Q17 earnings looming in the horizon, can GOOG breach what seems to be a hard ceiling of $1,000/share for the first time ever?

The 3 key items on Alphabet's plate

The reader might remember that, last quarter, the Street shrugged off Alphabet's solid results on what seemed to be one (or a combination) of a few factors:

a spike in TAC (traffic acquisition cost) that rose about one percentage point YOY relative to ad revenues an uncomfortable decrease in CPC (cost per click) of -23% YOY that was steeper than the prior quarter's -19% stock price strength, as the forward P/E multiple reached a YTD peak of 34x ahead of the print.

Regarding the first two items, I believe the moderate headwinds to be "sticky" and properly reflective of Alphabet's current business environment. They are not, in my view, one-off items that are unlikely to repeat going forward. I suspect that the irreversible trends towards mobile usage, which bodes ill for Alphabet's revenues on a per-click basis, will continue to put pressure on CPC. Also, top-line growth initiatives are likely to push TAC further up, as seems to be supported by CFO Ruth Porat's claims that Alphabet is "focused on revenue and operating income dollar growth and not on operating margins".

On the other hand, I have no good reason to believe that paid clicks will face any significant headwinds in the quarter, after the metric picked up the growth pace in 3Q17 at an impressive +52% on an aggregate level. Therefore, I believe Alphabet has a good chance of at least meeting consensus expectations, even if the price-unit mix (i.e. clicks vs. cost per click) or the op margins on the ad business side might not please all in the investment community.

Regarding the third item, GOOG continues to trade at a similar multiple to mid-July's 32.5x (right before the -10% pullback), and at much richer levels than last year's 23x. For that reason, the bar may once again have been set high, and it is possible that only more impressive results coming out of the press release might be able to provide uplift to the stock in the short term.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Alphabet - GOOG 31.0x 19.0% 1.6x Facebook (FB) 32.0x 27.3% 1.2x Microsoft (MSFT) 24.7x 9.7% 2.5x Apple (AAPL) 14.1x 9.9% 1.4x

How the Street will react to Alphabet's earnings results this week remains to be seen. But I prefer to think about the company and its stock from a longer-term perspective. On that front, I see Google's parent as more than an ad revenue generator, but also as a cutting-edge tech developer and a venture capital and private equity fund manager that I believe will aggregate value for investors over the coming years.

