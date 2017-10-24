Schlumberger Points To The 'Paradigm Shift' Taking Place

They are now forced to grow within cash flow, and in turn, consensus's non-OPEC supply forecast for 2018 remains borderline "delusional".

External financing in 2017 has also been lackluster, where will US shale get the money to "grow at any cost" even if the paradigm shift hasn't taken place?

Schlumberger's Chairman and CEO, Paal Kibsgaard, points to supply chain inflation, operational inefficiencies and lack of Tier 1 acreage as the reasons US shale is moving from "growth" to "return".

Welcome to the "paradigm shift" edition of the Oil Markets Daily!

Schlumberger's (SLB) earnings call every quarter is a highly anticipated event, as we have historically covered. SLB's Chairman and CEO, Paal Kibsgaard, gives us a good overview of where the oil and gas sector is moving, and how the largest servicing company is positioned.

SLB confirms the paradigm shift...

Last Friday, we published a report titled, "Paradigm Shift - Energy Stocks Are On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Bull Trend." The paradigm shift we are talking about is where US shale producers move from a business model of "growth at any cost" to one that is "return focused."



Here's what Paal said:

In North America land where the E&P companies have added significant CapEx over the past year, the production growth is so far falling short of expectations, driven by supply chain inflation, operational inefficiencies and the need to step out from the Tier 1 acreage. This has led to a moderating investment appetite where the previous pursue to production growth is now being balanced out with an equal focus on generated solid financial returns and operating within cash flow.

This segment of his remark is especially important because this is something we have been hammering away for most of 2017. US shale can grow, and will continue to grow, but the growth rate will not be anywhere near the consensus estimate of 1 million b/d. The issue here as we noted in this article is that production per well has not increased to the extent where a stale well completion rates would propel overall production higher.

In addition, US shale, if it did want to grow at the same rate of 2013-2014, would require much more servicing capacity leading to ever higher servicing cost inflation. This was our number 1 key variant perception insight last year.

So, for US shale producers to now start focusing on "growing within cash flow" form the historical "grow at any cost" is both a function of 1) investor pressure and 2) lack of ability to grow.

What's also very important from SLB's remark is that moving forward, we should expect Q3 to shine light from major US shale producers on this paradigm shift. While there will be outliers that boast record production growth potentials next year, we expect the majority of producers to temper back growth expectations.

This is why we wrote a Paradigm Shift part 2 report titled, "Shale’s Inability to Grow Will Force the Change in Business Model."

One last data point all of you can take home from our article is this. External financing raised in 2016 was ~$36 billion, and external financing raised in 2017 is ~$6 billion so far this year. The amount of capex outspending in our table of E&Ps we track is ~$42 billion for 2017. Without the needed external financing needed for 2018 growth, where will US shale get the money to even contemplate outspending cash flow?

We will leave it at that.

