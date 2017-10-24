Lower 48 Production Stalls, But Expected To Trend Higher

Welcome to the stall but going higher edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Lower 48 production has trended higher all-year, but the growth has recently stalled due to pipeline maintenance. We noted in September that October Lower 48 production was expected to trend lower, and Hurricane Nate resulted in a sizable decrease in production (as shown in the chart below).

Source: HFI Research

As you can see, Lower 48 production over the last month has remained right around the 74 Bcf/d (excluding outage from Nate). Going forward, we expect Lower 48 production to trend higher, but much lower than the EIA STEO forecast of 76.03 Bcf/d for Oct, 76.98 Bcf/d for Nov and 77.44 Bcf/d for Dec.

Source: EIA STEO

It is also obvious now looking at Lower 48 production, even following recovery from Nate, that it won't even touch 76 Bcf/d let alone average that much for October.

Here's how the last 2-months averages look like according to our data:

September - 74.1 Bcf/d

October (month-to-date) - 73.5 Bcf/d

October (excluding Nate) - 74.1 Bcf/d

With additional pipeline capacity coming online in Northeast, we expect bulk of the production jump to take place in Dec. However, for 2018, the lack of external financing, and more disciplined capex spending leads us to believe that EIA's current STEO forecast of 78.49 Bcf/d will prove to be overly aggressive.

