Buy Pilgrim's Pride On Discount - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/23/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 23.
Bullish Calls
Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC): Cramer likes the stock and recommends buying it on any discount.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL): It's a good stock. Cramer prefers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).
Bearish Calls
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): "I do think that there could be some lawsuits here. I do prefer, right now, to buy Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN). I just want things to be a little bit more clear. I do prefer the MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), because of the 5% yield, to the MGM common stock."
O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): Sell the stock as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is entering the business.
