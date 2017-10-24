Buy Pilgrim's Pride On Discount - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/23/17)

|
Includes: AMZN, MGM, MGP, MLM, ORLY, PPC, STRL
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

In the construction group, both Martin Marietta Materials and Sterling Construction are good.

Sell O'Reilly Automotive.

Cramer prefers MGP due to the 5% yield.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 23.

Bullish Calls

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC): Cramer likes the stock and recommends buying it on any discount.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL): It's a good stock. Cramer prefers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Bearish Calls

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): "I do think that there could be some lawsuits here. I do prefer, right now, to buy Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN). I just want things to be a little bit more clear. I do prefer the MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), because of the 5% yield, to the MGM common stock."

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): Sell the stock as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is entering the business.

