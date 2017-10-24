Buy Pilgrim's Pride On Discount - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/23/17)

In the construction group, both Martin Marietta Materials and Sterling Construction are good.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 23.

Bullish Calls

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC): Cramer likes the stock and recommends buying it on any discount.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL): It's a good stock. Cramer prefers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Bearish Calls

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): "I do think that there could be some lawsuits here. I do prefer, right now, to buy Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN). I just want things to be a little bit more clear. I do prefer the MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), because of the 5% yield, to the MGM common stock."

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): Sell the stock as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is entering the business.

