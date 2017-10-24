Sanchez Energy: Production Increases Using Less Money

The market has hated leverage lately and Sanchez Energy's (SN) stock has been in the doghouse ever since the acquisition announcement. However, rising production along the lines of forecast keep the stock as an interesting speculation.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 23, 2017

As shown above, the initial excitement certainly did not last. No honeymoon period at all. Even today with the announcement that production had increased for the third quarter despite some rain and a hurricane, the stock dropped. Current production is now more than 80 KBOED.

"During the third quarter, we reduced our operated rig count from eight rigs to four, while largely maintaining the pace of completion operations, with five completion spreads currently operating."

Mr. Market had an absolute fit (click on September corporate presentation) when the capital budget was reduced. But the company had a lot of DUCs. So drilling could be reduced because there are plenty of DUCs to complete and bring online. That left management free to improve well results through experimentation. Plus a leveraged company needs to live within its means ASAP. This leveraged company is doing that while meeting its original production goals to a large extent. The weather will affect fourth-quarter average production. But those effects are now over and done. Operations are pretty much back to normal.

Source: Sanchez Energy September 2017 Investor Presentation

As shown above (click on September corporate presentation), the budget is steadily decreasing. But the second slide shows the costs are decreasing while the production is increasing. That should be a hint to Mr. Market that well profitability is increasing. This company has locked in some key costs and therefore is unlikely to be affected by any service cost increases for awhile.

What should matter is that production goals are met with lower costs. That means the corporate breakeven is steadily declining. That breakeven will decline more as debt is paid down.

Source: Sanchez Energy September 2017 Investor Presentation

Finding and development costs (click on September corporate presentation) are not included in the first slide. But the continuing operational improvements imply that those costs per BOE are also falling. The low breakeven of several prospects is necessary for a highly leveraged company to succeed in the industry.

This company can lower costs several ways. Maintaining or decreasing debt levels spread over increasing production should result in significant profitability improvement. That would be good news for shareholders because this market appears strictly focused on the debt and lack of cash flow.

Source: Sanchez Energy September 2017 Investor Presentation

The costs (click on September corporate presentation) shown above along with the great rates of return imply that commodity prices could fall and this highly leveraged venture would still succeed. Operational improvements shown earlier imply still more wiggle room in case commodity prices weaken.

Source: Sanchez Energy September 2017 Investor Presentation

Management has guided to the low end of the guidance due to some weather related issues. The finances shown above allow management plenty of time to get its cash flow act together. Preferred dividends can be paid in-kind, or with common shares in the beginning. It depends upon which preferred one is talking about.

Right now the losses and the leverage concern the market. This stock may not respond until an increasing cash flow record is established along with profitability. The hedging program should protect the profits this year very well and profits next year somewhat. More hedging could be layered in as the opportunity presents. Even though management appears to be largely meeting forecast goals, the market is still in panic mode (with no end in sight). The company has far better future possibilities than it did a year ago.

The stock represents an interesting situation that the market just hates. Despite the company meeting its projections on a reduced capital budget, Mr. Market is running the other way screaming. Now that the acquisition and startup costs are largely behind management, the cash flow from operations should skyrocket. Management was hoping to begin the deleveraging process soon. That should be good news to a very nervous market.

While I was stopped-out of my earlier position in the stock, I have been waiting for the runaway train to stop. Once that happens, I will definitely get back in. This partnership has an excellent chance to succeed unless commodity prices collapse. Management just needs some time to expand production and significantly deleverage the company. Right now the market is not giving the company that time. Fortunately, it looks as though the company does not need to raise cash. So management can ignore Mr. Market for awhile. As a long-term speculation, the stock looks interesting. The reward could be very large while the downside risk has decreased quite a bit.

