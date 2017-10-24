Dividend Champion Taking Over The World To Give You More Dividends

Philip Morris has been absolutely hammered by the impact of changes in the exchange rate since early 2014.

Philip Morris (PM) is facing some interesting situations. Let me start by stating how investors should look at PM: Buy and then hold. Philip Morris, along with Altria Group (MO), are two dividend champions that will continue to thrive. Now would be a bad time to ditch your dividend machine.

The stock price soared and it’s time to hold onto shares. For investors wanting to start a position in PM, or add more, it’s time to wait. For investors who bought in over $110, PM should still see growth long-term. Short-term, Philip Morris could see a lack of growth or a larger price drop than what we’ve seen recently.

First, let’s talk about the bad.

Exchange rate

Philip Morris has been absolutely hammered by the impact of changes in the exchange rate. The growth in the strength of the dollar is a real factor for PM. This factor continues to hold the company back. On the plus side, ex-currency metrics for the company have been strong which means they are not inherently flawed. The challenge from a stronger dollar is more than an impact on the accounting statements. Philip Morris must have more foreign currency to exchange for the dollars they use to pay shareholders their dividends.

Dollar index:

Since 2014, the dollar index climbed substantially. It reached a peak in early 2017. Since then, it declined dramatically which provides some relief to Philip Morris. Overall, the dollar index is still significantly higher than it was at the start of 2014. For Philip Morris, a lower dollar index is generally better.

Now, for the good…

Philip Morris is creating a hedge against inflation. If inflation in the United States were to actually take off (hasn’t happened yet), it suggests the dollar index would be in a rapid decline. If the dollar index remains high, inflationary pressures are mitigated by lower costs on foreign goods. Though, to be fair, a significant chunk of those savings would be captured by sellers of the products – not passed on to the consumers. Ironically, macroeconomics still assumes these savings will pass to consumers immediately. In perfect competition that may happen, but in oligopolies that isn’t the case. If I can guess where you shop for groceries in only a couple tries, it’s probably not perfect competition.

A weaker dollar (low dollar index) makes imports more expensive. Inflation increases with a weaker dollar. If we have a weaker dollar, it would be positive for Philip Morris. They would have stronger earnings and be able to pay larger dividends.

IQOS

Currency issues aside, how do you check how the company is performing? Revenues for RRPs (reduced-risk products). Philip Morris has been testing their new healthier (not as bad as cigarettes) product overseas. The results? Great:

While missing consensus estimated on earnings in Q3 2017, IQOS is taking off. Net revenues went from $615 million to $947 million. This is a big deal. Yes, cigarettes may not be booming with growth. However, PM’s new technology is seeing phenomenal growth. To understand how IQOS is growing, I’ll be jumping from the Q2 2017 and Q3 2017 presentations.

Here’s IQOS in Q2 2017:

From Q2 2017, IQOS was seeing good results all over the place. As of the Q2 2017 presentation, Japan was the only market with national coverage. The reason for not distributing more product is good for investors in PM: capacity constraints. There has been a continued cap on how many IQOS devices are supplied to the market. The bottleneck is manufacturing capacity. Let’s jump to the correlated slide in Q3 2017:

There are a few things to notice. One, Japan is no longer on the slide. Japan’s market share went from 10% to 11.9%. This jump in market share was despite IQOS being supply-constrained. Philip Morris doesn’t expect to be able to fully supply the market until early 2018 (in Japan). PM did state that the limitation on devices should ease over the next few months due to increased contribution from their second supplier.

Two, Greece is a new addition in the EU Region. IQOS is already over 1% of total market share. Further, they only have “approximate weighted distribution coverage” of 73% of the area. In short, PM already has 1% of total market share in IQOS while not having full coverage of the area.

Three, all five markets on the presentation slide have seen an increase in market share (compared to Q2 2017 and Q3 2016).

More markets

Here’s the old slide from Q2 2017:

They all went up as of Q2 2017. You will notice that Greece has switched slides. For Q2 2017, Philip Morris had 2% of the market share in the focus area: Athens region 30%. Now, the 1.4% shown in the Q3 2017 slide is showing the national market share. Do not confuse these two numbers as an indicator of IQOS slowing down. So far there is one thing that really slows down IQOS: supply constraints.

Now to Q3 2017:

The focus area for Germany went from 8% to 12% (more cities were added). Spain has grown over the last year, but Q2 to Q3 has been rather stagnant. Management of Philip Morris has had some environmental challenges building IQOS awareness. There are strict limitations on consumer communications. If we are just looking at Q3 2016 to Q3 2017 (year over year), growth looks better. Spain looks like one of the weaker performers. On the other hand, Colombia and Ukraine saw exceptional growth from inception to well over 1% in a year.

Wrapping it all up

Philip Morris has been seeing macroeconomic complications. When just looking at the fundamentals, the company continues to shine. IQOS has seen substantial results despite capacity limitations. Over the next several quarters, Philip Morris should continue to see success with IQOS. As an investor in Philip Morris, I’ll continue raking in the dividends. From the CEO Jacek Olczak:

“In September, our Board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of $4.28 per share. This marked the tenth consecutive year in which PMI has increased its dividend, representing a total increase of 132.6% or a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% since PMI became a public company in 2008.”

