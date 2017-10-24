The Most Important Trade: Switching - Weekly Blog #494

Introduction

Almost all investment advice is framed primarily as buy recommendations and to a lesser extent sell recommendations. For the sake of brevity and complexity, these recommendations are at best incomplete and in many cases misleading. Even when we start with cash and expect our estates to be settled in cash, we are dealing with at least a two-step process.

Cash

Nothing can be simpler than cash or it may seem so on the surface, but it is actually a series of decisions that can be a major influence on the ultimate performance of any other investment. The single most important characteristic of cash is that it has the burden of opportunity cost. The decisions to accept or reject the opportunity to make or lose nominal amounts of money is borne by one's cash pile. In an inflationary environment, any uninvested cash will see its purchasing power decline.

If the central bank's desire for 2% inflation is achieved on average for ten years, most of the current purchasing power of cash is wiped out. While there is a low probability that our custodians will disappear with our money, a few have done so in the past, thus there is risk entrusting our cash pile to any single custodian (and some may say in any one currency or location).

Asset Allocation Switches

Most asset allocation, after costs of the transaction including taxes, produces dollars that are moved from one asset to another. Even a move into or out of cash could be viewed as a time or possibly price allocation when one side is immediately executed and the other side is delayed until perceived conditions change. The opportunity cost of the delay should be assessed.

Perhaps a long-term reasonable approach to this assessment is a figure between the inflation rate and a generalized accrual pension target of seven to eight percent. Bear in mind that the current fifty-two week gain for the average general equity fund is 20%, which is highly unlikely to continue. However, it does show that the size of opportunity cost is variable as well as cyclical.

Motivated Switches

Most switches are motivated by either a strong desire to buy or sell an investment and almost all the emotional attention is spent on that motivation. I want to own "X" or I must get out of "Y." Far less attention is spent on the other side of the transaction, the funding vehicle or the receiver of the proceeds. When one thinks of the longer-term impact of the transaction, there is some chance that the less-desired part of the equation will be more important than the initiating desire.

Remember any decision could be wrong both in terms of order of magnitude and direction of any swap. This is not a clarion call to be passive and let market, economic, and political events dictate results. Just consider both sides of any transaction in making one's decisions. One approach is a quote from my old data and consulting client Sir John Templeton when he said his transactions were motivated by choosing "better bargains." This suggests a reasoned analysis of both what one owns and what one may want to own.

Portfolio Driven Switches

In truth, most individuals and some institutions actually own a collection of investments that were chosen only for the attractions of the individual investments. One of the reasons that I use mutual funds for clients is that they get judged on how well the entire fund performs not any individual investments. The long-term compensation of the portfolio management team and the owners of the management company is based on how well they perform compared to their peers.

For the managers of portfolios, the weighted mix of investments is critical to the ultimate results. Today I see too many portfolios of institutions and individuals owning some or all of the ten most popular stocks. Unfortunately, while they own the names of currently winning stocks, they own less of these names than they occupy in the popular market indices. Thus, when the indices rise, they are underweighted in the winners and so lose out to the market, which can be costly in terms of marketing to outer-directed investors. They get some relative benefit when the market goes down, but probably lose absolutely.

I am attracted to portfolios that pay attention to their total opportunity and risks. Many of these use cash or equivalents to partially de-risk portfolios. At times, it may be difficult to assign all of the cash to de-risking as many funds that have an easily stampeded audience carry redemption reserves. (Unfortunately, in rising markets reserves of all types hurt near-term performance.)

Another important factor to me is how much investment sensitivity to long-term currency risks is in my clients' base currency (which is currently in US dollars). As there is practically no US investment that is not directly or indirectly at risk or benefit from the movement of the US dollar, this is an important consideration for me and my clients.

There are numerous ways to address this opportunity and risk. One can own foreign currencies, own foreign securities that are primarily owned by local investors and multinationals that are themselves operating globally and measuring currency and other risks. The funds to avoid are those that are not paying attention to both the risks and opportunities.

Are We Approaching A Tipping Point?

Almost all professional investors and many sophisticated individual investors are thinking or obsessing about the next major decline that could begin in a day, by year-end, after the 2018 Congressional elections or the 2020 Presidential election. I will let others focus on the timing of a major decline.

I have suggested that unless we see a great deal more enthusiasm for equities, the next decline looks to be in the "normal" variety of around 25%. A review of fund history and those of many individuals, shows there are very few investors that can sidestep a normal decline and recommit at lower prices and deliver an investment performance better than the majority that held through the round trip.

However, with this week's focus on the 22.6% decline on October 19th 1987, it reminds me that thirty years has passed and beyond the normal decline there is a once in a generation (which is normally about twenty five years) a 50% market decline. Some may feel the 2007-2009 decline represents the needed 50% decline. Perhaps they are right, but I see enough similarities in both declines to put me on my watch.

My Watchlist

1. Both declines started with fixed income markets weakening due to excess speculation. I am wondering whether we are seeing that in both the US Treasury market and the number of new credit funds being established.

2. The infamous South Sea Bubble was created by almost universal belief in the forthcoming riches from Latin America. Today the fast growing asset classes are Emerging Equity and Emerging Debt Funds. Bear in mind some concerns about the existing Chinese debt structure and probable expansion as it attempts to build its "One Belt One Road Initiative."

3. Not the cause, but a primary accelerator of the 1987 collapse was the regulatory mismatch between Chicago and New York stock futures markets. Is there a potentially similar accelerator in ETFs and ETNs?

4. There are twenty mutual fund investment objectives tracking the diversified, general equity market. On a year-to-date basis, five are performing better than the S&P 500 funds, but in the last four weeks, eight are performing better, with three of the Small Cap investment objective joining the leaders. Until very recently, the Nasdaq composite has been outperforming the larger cap markets. One can't help to question whether this is a late stage speculative surge.

Bottom Line

Think through your allocation switches as to what you are buying and selling and also pay attention to parallels with history.