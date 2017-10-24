Hasbro: Responding To The Sell-Off

We believe the Toys R Us bankruptcy concerns are overblown, and despite revised guidance, the reaction to the quarter is misguided.

We discuss a number of positive trends in the name that suggest fundamentals are not deteriorating, and therefore shares are attractive at present levels.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has just reported earnings and while it appeared to be a strong quarter the Street has grave concerns over weaker than expected guidance. We believe that Hasbro is still the top play in the toy space and that company is entering the back half of a 'toy-cycle.' As the idea of the so-called 'toy-cycle' has been covered many times, we won't go into great detail, but we will say that this so-called cycle is where new products are released year-after-year piggybacking on successful movies, books, television shows etc. The current toy-cycle has benefited from the changing style of games/toys, moving away from hands on play to more digital/ interactive play.

As the 'toy-cycle' has progressed, all major toy companies have been good stocks to own and trade over the last few years, however in the past few months Hasbro stock has entered full bear territory. We believe this major sell-off has brought the stock to an attractive entry point, and in this column, we will highlight a few key trends to support this long-term opinion.

Stock getting crushed

The stock is getting hammered as you can see:

Figure 1. 5 Day Stock Price Chart Of Hasbro.

Source: Google Finance

The reason we are compelled to buy the stock here is that the long-term trend in fundamentals is positive, despite short-term pain in the stock price. While shares are down 8% at the time of this writing, they are down 22% since July. Ouch. With the decline, the stock now trades at just 19 times trailing twelve months earnings, versus its traditional 25 times earnings multiple. The decline has also pushed the yield higher. In addition, the sell-off comes in the face of growing sales and earnings.

Top line growth

Despite a 22% decline in shares, sales continue to grow steadily. Take a look at the last three years of Q3 sales:

Figure 2. Hasbro Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Three Years.

Source SEC Filings

As you can see, sales have steadily risen, despite challenges such as Toys R Us dealing with reduced traffic and bankruptcy. What is going on here? Regardless of the recent pullback we think Hasbro will be set to continue growing revenues as the toy cycle continues. The trend in sales here and from other companies having reported earnings reveals the consumer is strong. In addition, the headline numbers were better than we expected, especially since this is not the busiest of quarters. Hasbro delivered top line beat versus analyst estimates. Net revenues for Hasbro's Q3 2017 were 7% higher year-over-year. Revenues were $1.79 million, with growth of 8% in the U.S. and Canada, as well as international growth of 7%. Entertainment and Licensing revenue has been weak of late, but squeaked out a 4% gain versus last year. However, with the sell-off we need to look at earnings to ensure the company is growing profit.

Bottom line expansion

The sell-off comes despite growing adjusted earnings per share. In fact, earnings have been growing over the last three years, and the trend is positive.

Figure 3. Hasbro Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Over The Last Three Years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Hasbro earnings page

The growth in earnings tells us that rising sales are not being offset by increased expenses to generate those sales. They came in at $265.6 million or $2.09 per share. This represents 3% improvement year-over-year in net income. As a whole, earnings per share beat by a solid $0.11 margin versus consensus estimates. You just cannot ask for much more than this but we should still be of course intellectually honest. Despite growing sales and controlled expenses, earnings per share has benefited from share repurchases, which were stepped up big time in the quarter.

Share Repurchases

Share repurchases boost earnings per share by reducing share count. Hasbro bought $93 million worth of shares this quarter, continuing its buyback history:

Figure 4. Hasbro Third Quarter Share Repurchases Per Share Over the Last Three Years.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see the company has been buying back shares consistently. In addition, it has authorized more and more cash toward the repurchases. We will add that while not depicted in the chart, you should consider the impact of share repurchases happening in all other quarters. This drives up earnings per share, in addition to gains seen organically. Of course, the headline numbers only tell part of the story, so what else is driving the selling?

Management Commentary

Brian Goldner, Hasbro's president and CEO gave us a few clues as to what is driving additional selling. He stated:

"As a result of the Toys"R"Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit. However, our multi-platform content strategy, combined with an industry leading investment in innovation and an omni-channel commercial approach, is driving strong consumer takeaway heading into the holiday season as consumers engage with Hasbro brands across a multitude of experiences."

While Toys R Us is a major retailer of Hasbro's products, as consumers have moved away from Toys R Us, so has the percentage of Hasbro sales from the retailer. In other words, many more products are being sold online and at big box stores. However, the pressure has weighed a bit. We think the fear is a bit overblown, but as Hasbro (and other toy companies) sort out their issues with Toys R Us, it has led to reduced guidance.

Reduced Guidance

Despite increasing sales once again and surpassing analyst estimates, the concern over Toys R Us woes have led the company to issue cautious guidance heading into the holiday. The updated expectation is that fourth quarter revenues will increase in a range of 4% to 7% versus the fourth quarter 2016, a slight haircut from the 5-10% that was expected. Management added:

"We are well positioned for the holiday, including good quality inventory at Hasbro and at retail, backed by strong consumer momentum. We continue to work closely with Toys"R"Us as we head into the holiday period."

While the guidance for sales is considered soft, we believe an 8% sell-off is overdone, especially with sales momentum in each segment stronger than it has been in the last three quarters. In addition, the pullback has now pushed the stock's yield to attractive levels.

A dividend growth stock

We have not considered Hasbro a dividend growth stock for some time. We have in recent years viewed it as a growth play with a small dividend. However, with today's sell-off compounding losses from the last three months, the yield on the company's stock has risen to an attractive 2.54%. We have long held that 2.5% is the minimum level to attract dividend investors, while 3.0-3.5% is the target. Still, at 2.55%, interest will perk up, especially since Hasbro has raised its dividend every year:

Figure 5. Hasbro Quarterly Dividends Over The Last 5 Years.

Source: Nasdaq.com

While the 2.55% yield will not get investors diving in, it certainly will start to catch some attention. We like this yield, and at just 19 times trailing earnings, the dividend is 'cheap' here, at least compared to recent multiples over the last two years for this stock.

Bottom line

The consumer is strong and the company has a solid pipeline, even as the toy cycle and the bull market ages. While the Toys R Us issue weighs a bit on sales, we believe fears are more than overblown, especially since the stock was almost in bear territory coming into this quarter. Let the name settle down and then do some buying for a mean reversion rebound in the stock, as well as for the decent yield.

