Eldorado Gold - Production Setback For Kisladag Mine In Turkey

The company is warning that Kisladag mine will produce about 20k Oz less than it was expected in 2017.

Eldorado gold provides an update on the Kisladag operations in Turkey.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Investment Thesis:

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (61,640 Oz in Q2'17) and sold recently three mines in China (58,323 Oz in Q1'16). The company has three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias and Stratoni ("zinc").

Recently, the number one ongoing issue for the company was Greece project pipeline.

Anita Soni from Credit Suisse justified in recent stock downgrade by:

... With the Olympias guidance revision, Skouries pushed out one year and potential arbitration by the MOEE; (ii) another re-assessment of timelines and capital plans in Greece in light of on-going challenges; and (III) prolonged negative FCF until 2021 if Skouries is built,

However, until now, we could potentially rely on the Turkey segment to bring sufficient gold production after the divestiture of the Chinese assets while waiting for new projects to add to production. Unfortunately, the news today is changing the outlook from bad to worse.

Today's news:

Eldorado gold today provides an update about the Kisladag operations in Turkey.

... In light of the lower recoveries, the Company is revising its 2017 guidance for Kisladag to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces at cash costs of $500 to $550 per ounce. Guidance for 2018 and beyond is currently under review. In parallel with ongoing laboratory heap leach test work, the Company is investigating alternative treatment methods for this material, which includes studies on finer particle breakage, either through milling or high pressure grinding roll (HPGR) crushers. The Company has previously contemplated construction of a mill at Kisladag and historic and ongoing test work using bottle rolls and other metallurgical tests indicates that milling should result in consistently higher recoveries compared to heap leaching throughout the ore body...

Production analysis:

To fully understand the issue at hand, it is paramount to look at the gold production for the last 5 quarters.

EGO 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 Kisladag 38456 52644 59591 49270 49924 Efemcukuru 23184 22528 23213 24229 23406 Jinfeng (sold) 0 0 0 19907 22353 Tanjianshian (sold) 0 0 10912 10401 13900 White mountain (sold) 0 0 9428 13975 14527 Olympia 2052 0 0 0 0 Total Gold in Oz 63692 75172 103144 117782 124110

2017 Outlook before the news today.

In 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 - 340,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Olympias Phase II. Cash costs are forecasted at $500 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to be approximately $900 per ounce.

The Company now expects 2017 gold production of 180,000 to 210,000 ounces from Kisladag with cash costs in the new guidance range of $450 to 500 per ounce. The ounces that are not produced in 2017 are expected to be produced in the first half of 2018.

This 2017 gold production has been revised to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces, today. Essentially, the company is warning that Kisladag mine will produce about 20k Oz less than it was expected in 2017. It is rather a surprise after listening to Paul Skayman, who said about Kisladag during the last conference call:

I should stress that common test work on material recently placed to continue to confirm our recovery thesis on this material. We've adjusted cyanide addition at the end of Q2 and the ounce production improvement will take time, given the pad height and current percolation rates. We do expect Q3 to be similar to Q2 in terms of ounce production and a pickup in Q4 to meet or exceed the 180,000 ounce guidance number for the full year.

Conclusion:

Eldorado gold is finding itself in a hard position, with its main producing mine having now serious technical issues and a costly dispute that never ends with Greece.

However, the company ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent $752.113 million or roughly $1 per share, a manageable long term debt and a good project pipeline.

I believe investors should use this weakness as an opportunity to buy EGO at or below $1.65. The stock is now just a trading tool.

