How To Become An Average Investor

Here is why we choose the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF for hedging our common stock holdings regardless of market cap size.

At Main Street Value Investor, we prefer the hedging capabilities of index exchange-traded funds as opposed to their market correlated investment returns.

Nonetheless, their apparently noble concern for the main street investor guarantees little more than average returns.

Despite being active investors, Wall Street gurus — not otherwise selling fee and commissioned based investment products — frequently recommend passive indexing to retail investors.

The Wall Street elite often advocate index investing — via mutual funds or exchange-traded funds [ETFs] — as the best overall strategy for retail investors.

At Main Street Value Investor, we agree that indexing may be appropriate for passive investors with little interest in self-directed, active investing or limited trust in the fee and commission-focused money manager alternative.

However, for self-directed investors, indexing guarantees one thing: that our portfolio performance will be average to the market, at best. Being this is Seeking Alpha and not MONEY magazine, we wanted to illustrate how using index ETFs to hedge an active portfolio strategy — as opposed to using it as an outright investment — may be the best route in the quest for total return from capital gains and dividends.

In the first of our series on ETF index hedging, we offer research on our favorite vehicle: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). But first, let's dive into the general concept of portfolio hedging and why it is essential to any long-term portfolio strategy.

Hedging Speculative Capital Gains With Predictable Income

The Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist research and invest in major exchange-traded, small, mid, and large cap stocks. We avoid the speculative risk associated with relatively illiquid micro caps: defined as less than $1 billion in market capitalization, i.e., the current stock price times shares outstanding.

In this seemingly “fast money” dominated bull market, micro caps now represent over 70% of publicly-traded companies on the major exchanges or over-the-counter [OTC]. We also avoid the speculation of the 150+ small, medium, and large caps stocks — mostly foreign — that trade over-the-counter. Perhaps that has us missing out on an international staple such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), but the OTC listing represents the underlying security, not the stock itself.

Perhaps an investor is best served by opening a brokerage account that allows the purchase of Nestle on the Swiss Exchange, Six, under its major exchange-traded listing, NESN.

(Source: SIX Swiss Exchange)

In our view, the long-term value opportunities of the of the mere 1,200+ U.S. exchange-traded, small, mid, and large cap stocks representing companies that pay dividends far outweigh the risks of perceived fast money opportunities from the micro caps and OTCs. We also avoid non-dividend paying stocks that are otherwise exchange-traded and larger than micro-cap. For better or worse, these include high flyers such Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX), among others.

Discipline is an absolute must when choosing to avoid the high flyers as nobody likes to watch the price of a familiar, yet unowned ticker go up with abandon. Unfortunately, many unknowing investors will lose principal when these stocks — not supported by sound fundamentals or attractive valuations — take predictable, although untimely, precipitous price drops.

Not unlike the enthusiastic casino gambler, retail investors that chase fast money seem only to brag when they win; however, unlike the isolated gaming results, the vulnerable securities tickers dance across televisions, desktops, and mobile screens.

Nevertheless, as we often stress to our followers and subscribers, MSVI believes in owning slices of quality companies that pay dividends to keep us compensated in the short-term as we wait for capital appreciation of the underlying stock in the long-term.

Where’s the Income?

How many real estate investors are willing to own investment properties without the benefit of a monthly rental income? Or thoroughbred racehorse owners that refuse to run races for prize money or breed their stable for a fee?

Are there professional sports team owners that do not enjoy the revenue from ticket sales and broadcast rights as they await the hopeful and dramatic appreciation of the team’s future selling price? Or fixed income investors that own bonds without the benefit of a yield?

We believe the same metaphor holds true for stock investing as history dictates that equities providing quality and growing dividend payouts usually outperform stocks relying on capital appreciation alone. The current market apparently believes otherwise as barely 30% of stocks on the major exchanges and OTC combined are dividend payers.

If alive today, Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, may have cautiously highlighted that 70% of stocks are available for investments on the pure speculation that capital appreciation will prevail. And prevail it must, because unlike the income-seeking real estate investor, racehorse breeder, sports-team owner, or fixed income trader, there is no recurring income for the investor in non-dividend paying stocks to subsidize the anticipated capital gains, if they do indeed occur.

Perhaps the speculator can flip that house to create the capital to flip a high-flying stock or two?

(Source: A&E Television Networks)

The same high risk/high reward trade-off applies to precious metals and other commodities. Where’s the income? I imagine the speculative retail trader of such stocks and commodities would shout “who cares about distributive income when buying and then selling (i.e., flipping) a security or physical commodity in the same week or month?” Fair enough, but isn't losing money at the casino more fun? At least there are games, food, and free cocktails.

We think hedging capital gains by investing in securities that provide some predictable, recurring income makes for prudent and likely successful investing over a long view horizon. At MSVI, our investment of choice is the exchange-traded, small, mid, and large cap common shares of quality, dividend-paying, companies.

We prefer the long-term benefit of partnering with the company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

Nonetheless, even a well-thought, planned and executed long-term value-oriented portfolio needs to hedge against the inevitable ups and downs of the market from the daily news cycle and quarterly reports that drive the speculators to buy, sell, and short with abandon.

Our defensive choice is indexed exchange-traded funds.

Double-Down The Hedge With Index ETFs

The Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio and Main Street 20 Watchlist consist of a diversified mix of small, mid, and large cap stocks purchased or available on the major U.S. exchanges, i.e., NASDAQ, founded as the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, and the New York Stock Exchange [NYSE].

Although covering a broader market, we benchmark the MSVI against the S&P 500, the citadel of sustainable American enterprise. The assumption is that if asked, a vast majority of the 7,000+ publicly-traded companies not in the S&P 500 would admit that entry (or re-entry in some cases) to the S&P 500 is a coveted if not an outright goal.

Don’t buy the sector; buy the best company in the sector. - Ron Muhlenkamp

To be sure, the MSVI investment strategy includes buying the perceived best businesses in a sector or market as opposed to investing in the entirety. We prefer hedging our basket of individual stocks with the S&P 500 among other indexes to be shared in future articles in this series. Our objective is to own the S&P 500 as a protection against the short-term volatility of individual stocks and not as an investment in of itself. Since we do not want to be average investors, our investment in the S&P 500 index is primarily for hedging purposes.

To be sure, our S&P 500 index holding of choice, VOO, is indeed an investment with all of the usual inherent risks, including loss of capital. On the other side of the risk/reward equation, we can profit from the distributions and capital gains as well. However, a hedge it is first and foremost.

Notably, there are three popular S&P 500 ETFs available on the market: BlackRock’s iShares Core (IVV), State Street’s SPDR (SPY) and Vanguard’s VOO.

Three Most Popular Market Cap Weighted S&P 500 Indexes

Symbol ETF Description Fund Parent Expenses Inception Assets IVV iShares Core S&P 500 BlackRock 0.04% 5/15/2000 $126B SPY SPDR S&P 500 State Street 0.09% 1/22/1993 $241B VOO Vanguard S&P 500 Vanguard Group 0.04% 9/7/2010 $350B

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

Interestingly, SPDR has $241 billion in total assets despite charging 0.05% in additional fees for virtually the same product. As cost-conscious investors, the choice is between IVV and VOO.

We choose Vanguard for all of our ETF hedges because as a mutually-owned enterprise, they do not have to answer to stockholders or outside owners. Their objective is to manage each fund at cost, allowing investors to keep more of their returns.

Self-directed investors that are loyal to Wall Street players such as BlackRock (BLK) or State Street (STT) are leaving money on the table in the form of higher fees and additional market risks. In an arguably biased twist of sorts, the controversial State Street, and mammoth BlackRock are actual components of the S&P 500 Index that each company’s ETF tracks.

It is one thing to invest in those companies’ stocks if one sees value; it is another to fund their profits by paying fees to their respective ETFs. To the contrary, you can have ownership in the fund at an investor-friendly mutual like Vanguard and share in the profits through lower costs, both direct and indirect.

That is the crux of the Main Street Value Investor mantra of “build and maintain wealth with lower costs and less risk.” Stop feeding the Wall Street Machine with your hard-earned money. You deserve the cash more than they do. How many cars, boats, and beach houses are enough?

That is why we invest directly in companies through low-cost discount brokers and mutual investment companies, thereby performing an end-around of the fee-generating investment houses. We then hedge those individual company stock holdings with low-cost ETF indexes.

ETF Profile: VOO

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

The fund strategy and profile of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF:

The investment seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index- a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that is dominated by the stocks of large U.S. companies. The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all — or substantially all — of its assets in the stocks that make up the index- holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

VOO is market cap weighted, the most popular, if not controversial, weighing mechanism. Market cap or capitalization-weighted indexes assign component value by the total market value of its outstanding shares against the cumulative market cap of the index. Thus, the largest market cap stock in the index will have the most influence on the security's price and net asset value.

There are other weighting mechanisms such as the price weighted, equal weighted, and fundamental weighted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average uses price weighting where the higher priced components receive the most weight; equal weight treats each component the same regardless of price or market cap; and fundamental weight emphasizes metrics such as sales, book value, dividends, cash flow, and earnings.

ETF investors seeking faster growth, and therefore increased risk, often turn to the alternative weighting methods.

Expense Ratios, Distribution Yields, and Premium Discounts to NAV

The net expense ratio of VOO is a minuscule 0.04%. For each $1,000 outstanding balance on the account, Vanguard deducts just $4 annually in fees. Our broker charges about five bucks in commission each time we purchase shares in the ETF.

As Vanguard shamelessly exhibits on its website, VOO costs much less than the typical large cap ETF that charges an average fee of 0.97%.

Vanguard schedules quarterly distribution yields for VOO, currently at 1.94% annually which mirrors the cumulative S&P 500 comprising both dividend and non-dividend paying stocks.

Premium discounts to net asset value are a common theme in ETF and closed-end fund [CEF] trading. Speculators practice arbitrage in attempts to capture the difference between the ETF or CEF’s closing price and the fund’s net asset value.

According to Investopedia:

Q. What is the difference between an ETF's net asset value [NAV]) and its market price? A: An exchange-traded fund's market price is the price at which shares in the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value [NAV]) represents the value of each share’s portion of the fund’s underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day. ETFs calculate the NAV at 4 p.m. EST, after the markets close.

As of the writing of this article, VOO was trading at a negligible 0.01% discount to NAV. To be sure, large index funds such as VOO are rarely ripe for arbitrage plays on premium discounts to NAV.

Nonetheless, as long-term value investors, we are not overly concerned with NAV or premium discounts on any ETF and leave that to arbitrage traders looking for a short-term mispricing edge as opposed to our long-term value pricing hedge.

VOO Portfolio and Performance

Since inception on September 7, 2010, VOO has returned an average of 14.94% annually before taxes, a reflection of the current bull market. Total assets have grown to $350 billion, a number that concerns market pundits that believe sizable derivative-driven ETF index funds such as VOO — not to mention the speculative ETFs — will implode with the next market correction, if not outright trigger a catastrophic financial event.

The S&P 500 typically outperforms actively managed funds over the long-term as illustrated below by VOO’s performance against all large cap ETFs, both indexed and actively managed.

(Source: Charles Schwab & Co. /Morningstar)

For readers that measure risk by sector exposure, here is the current breakdown for VOO:

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

Notable is the heavy concentration of techs, financials, consumer cyclicals, and industrials that are susceptible to recessions and other macro events. By definition, portfolio components from health care and consumer staples are more recession-proof. The commodity sectors, such as energy, materials, and real estate are perpetually vulnerable to downturns but are minimal in portfolio exposure, as are the telecoms and utilities.

In a market-weighted index, mega cap companies dominate a significant portion of the index. In the S&P 500 and therefore VOO’s case, the top ten components represent over 20% of the index.

VOO: Ten Largest Holdings as of 9/30/2017

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

As a mirror of the S&P 500, VOO consists of 514 large cap stocks of U.S. domiciled companies. As would be expected of any large cap index fund, portfolio turnover is a static, at just 4% for VOO.

S&P 500 is Outperforming the Dow in This Bull Market

For investors that prefer the more concentrated 30-stock Dow Jones Industrials, the S&P 500 has been winning that battle in the bull market.

(Source: The Vanguard Group, Inc.)

Value Matters

The valuation metrics for VOO currently appear unattractive, although not as lofty as one would surmise in this allegedly overheated market.

VOO Select Valuation Multiples as of September 30, 2017:

ETF Valuation Multiple Actual MSVI Target Price to Earnings 22.3x <15.00x Price to Book 3.0x <2.00x Price to Sales 2.15x <2.00x Price to Cash Flow 13.68 <10.00x

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

Downside Risk and Market Consensus

Morningstar, the reigning authority on fund analysis, currently rates VOO as four stars overall with an above average return and below average risk profile.

Per TipRanks the Wall Street analyst consensus and Main Street blogger consensus are both bullish. However, the current hedge fund consensus is bearish. Technical analysis of VOO is also bullish per Market Edge.

Interestingly, hedge funds were recently on the losing end of a bet by Warren Buffett where he wagered that the S&P 500 would outperform a select hedge fund portfolio.

Protect Your Portfolio Against Market Gyrations

As active, self-directed value investors we are keenly aware of the risks of investing in the common shares of publicly-traded companies.

We mitigate those risks by employing a value-oriented, long view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful, dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, more importantly, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Nonetheless, gyrations of the stock market from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings releases keep our holdings on a roller-coaster ride in the short-term as we wait for the compounded capital and income growth of our portfolio in the long-term.

As disciplined, patient investors, we limit our holdings to small, mid, and large dividend-paying stocks traded on the major U.S. exchanges. We avoid the illiquid, speculative OTCs and all non-dividend payers. Maintaining our principal and being regularly paid with dividends are the essential components of a portfolio benefiting from compounding capital gains generated by a concentrated basket of the stocks of quality, enduring enterprises.

Knowing that beating the market is every active investor’s Achilles heel — not excluding the Wall Street money manager elite, net of all those fees and commissions — we hedge using indexed ETFs that track the market.

Hedging with ETFs such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF allows us in the short-term to keep pace with the market’s voting machine turbulence, as we confidently focus on exceeding the benchmark over a long-term horizon.

When we inevitably underperform the benchmark, our risk strategies and perseverance remain focused on protecting our principal, i.e., never lose money. Perhaps of utmost importance is the economic contribution and professional enjoyment of researching and buying slices of quality companies at reasonable prices — hedged by low-cost ETF indexes — thus making the journey worth every dollar and minute invested.

