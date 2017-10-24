Seadrill Explains Why Its Shares Have No Fundamental Value

The only hope for shareholders to receive anything is a positive vote from unsecured creditors who lose more if they decline the current plan.

Seadrill's (SDRL) unsecured creditors and the company itself have recently filed objections (docket 289,290) to the motion for appointment of an official equity committee. The legal part of this story has already been well covered by fellow contributor WYCO Researcher. In this article, I want to focus on the financial part of Seadrill's bankruptcy, as Seadrill has provided the preliminary liquidation analysis as well as details on the post-filing marketing process.

No one wants to buy Seadrill

As I previously wrote in "Seadrill Bankruptcy: Who Will Bid For The Company During The 'Go-Shop' Period?", it was unlikely that any potential bidder would show up for the debt-laden company. As shown in the picture above, Seadrill contacted 94 potential investors and received only 2 offers - both from bondholders. This is hardly a surprise, although Seadrill's stock continues to trade as if some possibility of the offer still exists.

Seadrill carries too much bank debt to be attractive to any potential bidder. While there is interest in the industry as shown by Schlumberger's (SLB) investment in Borr Drilling, any potential bidder wants to see a financially clean (or close to clean) company. Seadrill in its current stance presents the opposite of the word "clean" due to the mountain of bank debt on its balance sheet which is not decreased during the ongoing restructuring.

Often, the market needs to see facts right in front of its eyes to adjust prices accordingly. There'll always be a glimmer of hope that Seadrill might be acquired by someone from, say, China until the expiration of the go-shop period on December 11, 2017. After this date, I expect that Seadrill share price will correct to the downside from whatever level it will be on December 10.

Seadrill explains why a 2% stake in post-restructuring equity is a gift

Here's what Seadrill had to say on shareholder's petition that stated that a 2% post-restructuring stake was not enough: "Seadrill Limited equity holders fall billions of dollars short of being entitled to a recovery […] Although there is no economic basis to do so, Seadrill Limited's board and largest shareholder negotiated for a potential recovery to the existing equity of two percent of the equity in reorganized Seadrill under the proposed transaction […] In a hypothetical liquidation scenario, the Debtors' current expectation is that Seadrill Limited's unsecured creditors would only receive approximately a 5% recovery, and its equity holders would be out of the money by nearly $10 billion dollars".

The case for equity being completely out of money is very straightforward. The value of unsecured claims being equitized is much higher than the value of Seadrill's post-reorganization equity. This is true both in the example above, where the company uses the value of Hemen and Centerbridge capital infusion to determine the value of 100% equity, and in my calculation, that suggests that the price target for Seadrill shares is just 5 cents.

The situation is more difficult for unsecured creditors, who will have to vote on the restructuring plan. In case they vote against the plan, they will be entitled to the "liquidation value". In the picture above, you can see preliminary calculations by Alvarez & Marsal. The calculations indicate that unsecured creditors will receive only a 5% recovery, which is significantly below market expectations as vividly depicted by unsecured creditors themselves in their objection to the appointment of the official shareholder committee:

In this situation, unsecured creditors have only 2 rational solutions. The first one is to vote 'for' the plan as they will get a higher recovery than if they vote against the plan. The second solution is to try and negotiate a better plan which gives them more value than the current one. The main problem of unsecured creditors is that they are unsecured so their claims rank below secured creditors who are fully in control here. The only way for unsecured creditors to obtain more value is to wipe out common equity and get an additional stake in Seadrill's post-reorganization equity. At current Seadrill's share prices, about $130 million are at stake. If this number correctly represents the value a 1.9% stake in Seadrill's post-reorganization equity, than unsecured creditors have all the reasons to pursue a better plan. As seen above, the combined market value of their claims falls short of $400 million, so a $130 million boost greatly increases their recovery.

The problem here is that $130 million does not adequately represent the value of a 1.9% stake in Seadrill's post-reorganization equity, as I showed in my earlier work. The question is whether bondholders did similar math, or they are just looking at current market prices. If they did their homework, they might just decide to vote for the plan to avoid additional hustle as the real value of shareholders' stake is not that big.

It's not clear what path bondholders will follow here. However, Seadrill's recent filing clearly shows that anyone speculating in Seadrill shares now is playing with fire. The company itself vividly shows that its equity has no fundamental value at all and that a stake in the post-reorganization equity is just a gift to make the restructuring process faster. I continue to expect an 85% downside from current levels even in the case of a favorable vote by bondholders. I also expect that shareholder committee will not be appointed on the hearing which will take place on November 1, 2017. Meanwhile, Seadrill shares may easily continue trading at elevated levels in the short-term as it often happens with stocks in bankruptcy, but ultimately the stock will revert to its real value, which I estimate to be 5 cents.

