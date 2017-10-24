Resource Capital: Buy Before The Good News

The company is already healthier than it looks - negative core earnings does not equal negative net income.

Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) will report Q3 2017 earnings on November 1st. The business transition into a pure CRE mortgage REIT is almost complete. I expect RSO to report a small core earnings loss and a materially higher book value on the back of non-core asset sales.

I covered my RSO long thesis in a previous article focusing on a narrowing discount to (rising) book value and strong dividend potential. I have just doubled down on my position from 3% to 7% of my portfolio ahead of Q3 earnings. Here are my reasons:

Strategic Plan Ahead of Schedule

The company embarked on a strategic plan in November 2016 to dispose of non-core businesses and under-performing legacy CRE loans. Management expected the business transition to take 12 to 18 months.

Management already indicated in the Q2 earnings call that the LEAF equipment leasing business had been sold at a significant gain on book value. Thus, without any additional activities in Q3 2017, $282 million of the $480 million "Identified Non-Core" assets would have already been disposed. 60% progress in 7 months definitely shows promise, not to mention the two largest CRE loans and two money-losing businesses (PCM and LEAF) have already been sold.

Built-In Book Value Gain

The above-mentioned sale of the LEAF business in July generated a large book value gain that was not included in second-quarter earnings. This will show up in Q3 and increase book value from $14.12 to $15.43, barring any new write-downs. At current prices, this implies shares are selling at a 33% discount to book value.

Source: author's calculation

Uptick in Net Originations

Source: author's calculation based on quarterly filings

Resource Capital had reported negative net originations in 4 of the last 5 quarters and negative core earnings. The company was not able to replenish the loan book to keep off with loan payoffs.

12/31/2015 3/31/2016 6/30/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 Loan Originations 255.1 49.1 10.5 86.5 50.6 128.9 84.7 Payoffs & Paydowns (211.4) (24.4) (107.2) (155.9) (69.1) (110.7) (133.6) Net Loans Funded 43.7 24.7 (96.7) (69.4) (18.5) 18.2 (48.9)

Source: quarterly filings

Matt Stern, president of the company, hinted in the second-quarter call that origination is expected to pick up in the second half (emphasis mine):

We are beginning to see consistent deal flow and believe our marketing efforts, initiated in the middle of the first quarter of this year, are beginning to materialize. To that end, we expect third quarter loan origination volume to be between $150 million and $175 million, and expect volume for the second half of the year to be over $350 million. Historically, our CRE loan origination volumes have trended higher in the second half of the year…

Even at the low end of his "guidance", origination of $150 million will be the highest level since fourth quarter 2015. Unless we see massive paydowns in the 3Q release, the loan book is set to grow throughout the rest of 2017.

Negative Core Earnings Does NOT Mean Losing Money

Resource Capital reported consecutive quarters of ($0.10) core earnings loss in the first two quarters. Many investors are taking a "show me" approach towards the turnaround and waiting until core earnings turn positive before they buy in. Despite popular belief, the company has actually not been losing money during the transition process. In fact, RSO had positive GAAP net income in the first two quarters of 2017.

One reason I like the new management is their conservatism and tendency to under-promise. The new core earnings metric was instituted by management to focus reporting on core lending activities. The AFFO used by prior management simply allowed too much liberty to "fudge" the numbers.

Perhaps to better align with the strategic plan, management excludes all non-core business' earnings, including gain on dispositions, from the core earnings calculation. The yellow shadings below show the extent of this exclusion and management's disinterest in "taking credit for the other guy's work".

No wonder core earnings were negative! Since the strategic plan was to recycles capital from non-core assets to redeploy into CRE lending, the C-III (new external manager) team decided to count only CRE earnings and exclude everything else. This is fair, if not too conservative, and does not show the true earning power of the platform. Since significant equity (and earning power) is still tied-up in non-core businesses and assets, it made sense that core earnings were weak, but not because they are losing money.

Source: RSO 2Q 2017 earnings press release

Conclusion

I expect core earnings to tick up from negative ($0.10) and for book value to exceed $15/share in the third quarter. Earnings will continue to rise as management recycles capital into core CRE loans. The company also has $3/share of unrestricted cash that can be deployed to further boost earnings. Origination should no longer be a challenge now that the company is backed by a much larger CRE lender. Resource Capital is an attractive mREIT with a stabilizing book value, rising earnings on the horizon, and shares selling at an uncharacteristic book value discount. I recommend buying into RSO before the good news start to come in. I expect to sell my recently purchased shares at $13 by year-end and intend to hold the remainder for long-term income.

