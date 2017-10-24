Tesla And Starbucks Should Partner

In this article, I take a closer look at two of my investments.

I see many strategic similarities between the two companies, and I see them both benefiting greatly from a potential partnership.

I'm not usually a fan of M&A or strategic partnership ideas, but this one is different.

In one of my first-ever articles, Apple Will Never Buy Netflix Or Tesla, I explained why most M&A or partnership ideas don't make any strategic sense, but articles that throw out such ideas catch on anyway, because M&A is seen by many retail investors as "sexy," which really is not true. I can tell you first hand that there is nothing sexy about an M&A transaction.



I do, however, see one possible partnership.

Tesla Is Uniquely Positioned

In Tesla's Growing Moat, I pointed out that Tesla (TSLA) has 7,200+ Superchargers already installed in 1,000+ locations, and its network is expanding almost daily. In fact, Tesla plans to have 10,000+ and 18,000+ Superchargers by the end of this year and next, respectively.

Electrek recently reported that Tesla is working on a new type of larger Supercharger station with 40+ connectors, lounges, and restaurants. The company's co-founder and CTO JB Straubel even said the following at the recent Foodservice Technology Conference Trade Show:

People are coming and spending 20 to 30 minutes at these stops. They want to eat, they want to have a cup of coffee, they want to use the bathroom.

"A cup of coffee."

Opportunity

Since both Tesla and Starbucks (SBUX) target the same customer base of relatively high income professionals with a focus on social welfare, they have an opportunity to partner in order to enhance their value proposition to the consumer.

By partnering with Starbucks, Tesla would enhance customer experience at its Supercharger locations, which can currently involve some level of waiting and frustration as Tesla's fleet has grown at a very rapid pace.

By partnering with Tesla, Starbucks would continue to service its existing customer base, rather than risk at least some customers switching to another brand at Tesla's Supercharger locations.

Who Has More To Lose?

I strongly believe that the result of any negotiation process is almost always known before the negotiation even starts. Everybody has learned the same MBA-type negotiation techniques, and all sides usually are aware of what each side brings to the table. Negotiation, in a business setting, is not really rocket science.

In this case, even though I believe both sides can benefit from each other, Tesla likely has the upper hand, because it owns the only ubiquitous fast-charging network. On the other hand, even though Starbucks enjoys extreme customer loyalty, there are other options.

This Is Not A New Idea

Others have also encouraged a closer cooperation between the two companies (see here, here, and here), but previous ideas have ranged from Starbucks installing Superchargers at each of its existing stores to Tesla brewing "Elon's Blend — bold, complex flavors, with a hint of, um, musk."

No, thank you.

I don't see Starbucks installing Superchargers at its locations, because most Starbucks customers are in-and-out in less than three minutes, which is currently not long enough to charge an electric vehicle. Further, can you imagine the chaos Starbucks and Tesla would have to go through to secure parking spots dedicated for just Tesla customers? I don't see this happening.

On the other hand, I don't see Tesla brewing its own musky coffee, which is a statement that does not need an argument.

Bottom Line

Both companies are uniquely positioned to benefit from a partnership. No other automaker has anything close to Tesla's widespread network of Superchargers, and nearly 20 million people choose Starbucks over McDonald's (MCD) or Dunkin Donuts (DNKN) every day across the world.



I've been a long-term shareholder in both companies, and I approve this message.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.