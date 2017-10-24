Sell-Side Hates AmEx, So Why Should You Love It?

We address the key issues and concerns that have been raised by sell-side analysts.

American Express remains one of the most unloved stocks in the US Financials space.

Despite that, the Street is only getting more bearish on the company.

American Express (AXP) reported its 3Q17 results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company’s 3Q17 EPS came in at $1.50, beating consensus estimate of $1.48. In addition, management increased its 2017 EPS guidance to $5.80-5.90 from $5.60-$5.80. However, despite that, the post-earnings sell-side commentary was bearish. Although AmEx has been consistently delivering better-than-expected results since the beginning of the year, it still remains one of the most unloved stocks. Frankly, we have never seen anything quite like it in the large-cap US Financials space.

Below we address the key issues and concerns that have been raised by sell-side analysts.

Concern #1: 'The $219M reserve build-up is a major red flag'

Firstly, several analysts have pointed out that rising loan loss provisions are a major red flag that raises questions on the company’s credit quality.

Morgan Stanley

* Sharply higher reserve build raises questions on future credit

trends; * $219M reserve build was highest since 2010.

Goldman Sachs

* Provisions were up 52% y/y to $769M.

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, the company’s loan loss provisions increased significantly both on an annual and sequential basis.

Source: Company data

However, that should come as no surprise, given that both Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan (JPM) reported higher provisioning charges in the Cards segment. In a recent article on Citi, we note that most indicators show that credit losses have bottomed out, and the US banking sector has probably reached a point where Cards-related provisions should begin to rise.

More importantly, the $219M reserve build-up was mainly driven by healthy loan growth.

Source: Company data

In other words, if a company’s loan portfolio grows by 14% y/y in a 2% growth rate economic environment, it is reasonable to expect a moderate up-tick in provisioning charges.

Additionally, higher provisions were partly offset by a 40 bps increase in the company’s net interest margin.



Source: Company data

It is also worth mentioning that AmEx’s cost of risk is near historically low levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, AXP’s investors might take comfort in knowing that the company’s risk-adjusted margin, which is the spread between its NIM (the green line) and cost of risk (the blue line), has almost reached its historical high level.



Source: Bloomberg

To sum up, although we do expect AXP’s credit costs to gradually rise, strong loan growth and higher margins are likely to offset the expected increase. Additionally, AmEx’s asset quality remains one of the best in the industry, while its risk-adjusted NIM printed at a very respectable level.

Concern #2: '3Q beat was low quality'

Some analysts argue that AmEx beat EPS estimates thanks to a lower-than-expected effective tax rate. As such, they conclude that it was a low-quality earnings beat.

RBC

* 3Q beat was "low quality" on lower tax rate of 26% vs. more typical 32%, which helped offset impact of larger provision.

Source: Bloomberg

Factually, this is a valid point as the company’s effective tax rate in Q317 was at its lowest level since 2009. Management attributed this to “the realization of certain foreign tax credits in the current year and the geographic mix of earnings.”

Source: Bloomberg

With that being said, the RBC analyst did not mention that a 26% effective tax rate was fully offset by several negative one-offs related to the US Loyalty Coalition and Prepaid.

Source: Company data

In fact, AmEx delivered a high-quality beat in Q3, driven by stronger-than-expected revenue growth and solid expense management. Total revenues were up 9% y/y in Q3, with billed business growth growing 8% y/y, while, as the table above shows, adjusted operating expenses declined by 4% y/y in Q3.

Concern #3: 'Revenue growth was driven by net interest income'

Another concern is that AmEx’s revenue growth was mainly driven by net interest income.

Morgan Stanley

*Revenue growth remained above 8%, even so more than half the revenue growth came from NII.

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, AXP’s NII increased by 26% y/y, driven by healthy loan growth and stronger margins. However, we do not view the increase as an issue. Firstly, loan growth is a key part of the company’s near-term strategy and that was well-flagged by management. Secondly, AmEx does not plan to shift to a lend model. Thirdly, it is important to remember that NII corresponded to less than 19% of AmEx’s total revenues in Q3. In contrast to AmEx, Discover Financial (DFS) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) operate on a classic lend model. For comparison, as the table below shows, in 2016, NII contributed around 80% to DFS’s revenues and almost 97% to SYF’s total income.

Revenue breakdown FY16

Source: Company data

Importantly, AXP’s share of NII has been relatively stable over the past few years.

Source: Bloomberg

Should you worry about the sell-side negativity?

The short answer is no. The charts below plot AXP’s current price (the white line) and its target prices received from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (the yellow line). Despite the fact that both analysts are bearish on the stock, they have been consistently raising their target prices over the past two years.

Source: Bloomberg

Final thoughts

AmEx has had a strong run over the past year, and our target price of $102 implies that upside potential is limited. With that being said, American Express remains a quality and low-beta name. In addition, it is one of the least credit sensitive names within US Financials. Ignore the sell-side and remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.