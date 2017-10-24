Painted Pony Price Target Revised Due To Lower AECO Prices, Higher Decline Rates

Despite poor market fundamentals, I believe that the stock's low valuation and significant counter-cyclical upside potential compensates for the risks.

Painted Pony's new wells boast monster initial production volumes, but are now expected to decline more rapidly than legacy production.

Painted Pony's gas-weighted production mix and is heavily exposed to over-supplied Western Canadian markets; the glut is likely to worsen before rebalancing.

Author's note: All monetary figures given in Canadian dollars (NYSEARCA:CAD) unless otherwise noted.

In a 9 October article, I assessed that Painted Pony Energy's common stock (OTCPK:PDPYF) is likely worth $8/share with Alberta Energy Company (AECO) gas prices at $2.50 per gigajoule (GJ). Given Painted Pony's exposure to depressed Western Canadian natural gas markets and higher than expected decline rates on newer wells, I believe a revaluation of Painted Pony's fair value is warranted. The revised outlook for Canadian natural gas markets pegs the forward price of AECO at $2/GJ. Furthermore, the company's newer wells' decline rates are expected to exceed legacy production's decline rates by 50%. Given these substantive developments in the company's outlook, I now believe that the company's equity is worth approximately $4.5/share. Despite the downward revision, my revised price target indicates that there is still price appreciation potential even in present day market conditions.

Thesis

Painted Pony is a low-cost producer which can grow production rapidly and profitably with AECO prices at or above $2.50/GJ. Future growth potential has grown immensely with the May 2017 acquisition of UGR's properties which are mostly undeveloped. Following this acquisition, Painted Pony's Montney footprint has grown to 109,009 net mineral acres. At current market prices of less than $3/share, I believe that the common stock has a compelling valuation. Despite poor market fundamentals, I believe that the stock's significant counter-cyclical upside potential compensates for the risks.

Relative Valuation

Relative revaluation metrics and analyst's opinions give a mixed assessment of Painted Pony's fair value. While the company appears fully priced per acre, analyst price target and forward cash flows indicate that significant upside is possible. The peer group (Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV), ARC Resources Ltd (OTCPK:AETUF), Birchcliff Energy Ltd (OTCPK:BIREF), Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCPK:BNPUF), Crew Energy Inc (OTCPK:CWEGF), Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTC:KELTF), NVA:CN NuVista Energy Ltd (OTCPK:NUVSF), Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCPK:PEYUF),

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCPK:PDPYF), Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCPK:PRMRF), SRX:CN Storm Resources Ltd (OTCPK:SRMLF), Tourmaline Oil Corp (OTCPK:TRMLF), Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTC:SVRGF)) was selected to correspond with Painted Pony's investor presentation.

The company's enterprise value of $1.05 Bn implies that the market assigns the company a value of $9,615 per net mineral acre. Relative value metrics place this at the high end of peers.

Figure 1: Enterprise Value to Net Mineral Acres

Precedent transactions also place Painted Pony's valuation in the high-range of peers. Beginning in 2015, the price paid per acre in the Montney ranged from $85 - 11,531, with a mean of $2,773. Given the company's gas-weighted production mix (~92-93%), the company's premium may ostensibly be unwarranted.

Figure 2: Precedent Transaction in the Montney: 2015 - Oct 2017

The apparent value premium to land-based metrics might be justifiable given the company's discount based on operating metrics. Based on estimated 2017 exit production, Painted Pony trades at a steep discount to peers.

Figure 3: Enterprise Value to Estimated 2017 Exit Production

Furthermore, the company's internal estimates regarding future cash flows also place the company on the low end of the value spectrum. Assuming AECO prices of $2.95 per Mcf implies a forward EV to Cash Flow ratio of 4.26x (based on 2018E cash flow of $1.48/Mcfe, forward production of 420 MMCfe/d, and an Enterprise value of $1,050 MM).

Figure 4: Price to Cash Flow



Despite Painted Pony's relatively smaller land holdings as a proportion of its enterprise value, forward production metrics indicate that the company may be undervalued and/or that upside is possible should relief come to Western Canadian gas markets. Moreover, the combination of these metrics indicate that the company's acreage is far more petroliferous versus peers'.

Figure 5: Production per Net Mineral Acre

Operating metrics may not provide appropriate comparisons for valuation since Painted Pony is subject to different market conditions than regional liquids-weighted producers. Currently, Western Canadian natural gas markets are severely distressed. Liquids, however, are expected to fare better due to elevated regional demand from bitumen upgrading operations, petrochemical end uses, and their relative ease of transportation.

Consensus Opinion

The sell side's consensus opinion is that Painted Pony is undervalued versus peers. The mean of analysts' price target is $5.39/share; price targets which range between $3.75 - 8.00/share imply 33% to 185% upside from current price levels of $2.81/share.

Figure 6: Painted Pony Consensus Opinion

The company is highly followed for its size; 15 analysts have submitted price estimates available through S&P Capital IQ. On balance, a large analyst following suggests there may be little inefficiency in the stock price, but also little inefficiency in analysts' estimates.

Also, I believe it is important to note the current market price is the (money-weighted) consensus opinion.

Exposure to Depressed Natural Gas Markets

Painted Pony's Painted Pony's production is heavily gas-weighted (92-93%), thus the company's outlook is extremely levered to natural gas prices and market conditions. In spite of efforts to diversify away from remote markets (i.e., West Coast Station 2), AECO's spot and future market prices are indicative of Painted Pony's all-in price realizations. The company's forward price realization are expected to exceed AECO prices by just 10%.

Figure 7: Painted Pony's 2018 Revenue Drivers



Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. October 2017 Investor Update. Slide 19. 6 Oct. 2017

In a recent 17 October article, Western Canadian NatGas Production Growth Creates An Illusion Of Value, I compared regional production growth guidance to projected growth in take-away capacity and regional demand. Given conservative production growth estimates, production growth could exceed regional demand and take-away capacity by 320 MBoe/d through 2018. The optimistic scenario of converting 100% of Alberta's gas fired plants (42,227 GWh coal generation in 2016) would only be equivalent to about 150 MBoe/d in demand growth through 2030.

Price signals corroborate this view Canadian gas markets are highly over-supplied in the short-run.

Figure 8: AECO Gas Prices as of 20 October 2017

Source: Source: Oil Sands Magazine. Oil & Gas Prices

Figure 9: AECO C Futures Strip Pricing as 20 October 2017



Source: Gas Alberta. Market Prices

Given these price signals, and the dearth of near-term take-away options, I believe the only remaining option is for gas producers to shutter excess capacity and curtail future growth Regional natural gas producers have proven resilient to price signals in the past; however, extremely low prices should compel producers to shut-in production and curtail future growth.

Rebalancing should cause AECO/Henry Hub spread to return to historical norms of about $1/Mcf.

Revised Production Outlook

My previous production outlook for Painted Pony relied on decline curves of pre-existing legacy production; newer wells exhibit very high initial production volumes (IPs) but at the cost of higher expected decline rates. Much higher decline rates substantively affect both expected estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) and expected net present value (NPV).

Monster IPs on Painted Pony's newer wells corroborate the claim that company's core operations are situated on top of an immensely productive, over-pressured "sweet spot" of the Montney. Full-cycle economics of these wells are incredible at higher natural gas prices, but mediocre in present day conditions.

Figure 10: Painted Pony's Montney Sweet Spot

Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. October 2017 Investor Update. Slide 12. 6 Oct. 2017

My previous assessment of Painted Pony -- which assumed first-year decline rates on legacy production of about 15% -- was based on legacy well data of wells completed prior to 2017. Further analysis of new wells indicates that future corporate production decline rates will be much greater going forward.

Figure 11: Painted Pony's Legacy Decline Rates

Sources: Source: Painted Pony Investor Relations. October 2017 Investor Update. Slide 12. 6 Oct. 2017; author's modification

Revised Fair Value Estimate

Given substantive revisions to my outlooks for market condition and future production, I have downwardly revised my price target for Painted Pony's common share to $4.50/share (from $8.00/share).

The base-case has been updated to reflect the outlook for forward AECO pricing of $2.00/GJ (from $2.50/GJ). I did not curtail estimates for future production growth since the earlier assessment was premised on preexisting levels of spending. However, decline rates were revised significantly upward.

This assessment is available as an attachment: Painted_Pony_Energy_-_Economic_Resource_Assessment_20_Oct_2017.pdf

Figures 12A and 12B: Economic Resource Appraisal - Painted Pony Energy Ltd.

Sources: Company reports; market research; author's estimates

A Note on Methodology

This fair value assessment treats the stock value as essentially one would treat a financial option by taking into account a range of upside and downside cases (i.e., equal to the conditional expected value of discounted future cash flows given initial conditions in commodity prices), but not as though current commodity prices remain flat (i.e., disclosed estimates do not assume flat commodity pricing). I developed this approach in order to deal with uncertain future market conditions. I do not believe that I have an ability to predict future commodities prices better than the market. However, I believe that such an approach is helpful in identifying inefficiencies and asymmetries in the pricing of equities and other securities.

Catalysts

Painted Pony is essentially a levered play on natural gas prices. In the event of even a modest commodity price recovery, I believe that investors will eagerly pay a sizable premium to current market prices. Thus, investors can win in a few ways: holding Painted Pony for an asymmetric pay-out (in the form of future dividends or share price appreciation) or a tender offer from any number of cash-swamped majors, activists, or private equity investors.

The company is at worst an under-valued, low-cost operator whose primary detriment is commodity price headwinds. Cash costs of around $1.20/Mcfe mean that company can continue to operate in a severely depressed environment for an extended period of time. All-in supply costs of around $2.00/Mcf means that that the company can maintain existing supply in today's market and scale rapidly in the event of a recovery. Given these extremely low costs, even a modest commodity price recovery to flat pricing of $2.5/Mcf prescribes an enterprise value around $1.5 Bn (roughly 50% higher than present market values).

Furthermore, Painted Pony's stock price implies that its asset base is cyclically depressed, making the company an attractive takeout target for private equity and counter-cyclical investors. For example, Painted Pony's contiguous properties located in the vicinity of the Enbridge T-North pipeline might be an excellent candidate for a bolt-on acquisition for a cash rich major, such as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). Since 2014, CNQ has been eagerly buying up depressed assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

Risk Factors

Painted Pony's common stock is not an investment for the risk averse. There is negligible margin of safety in my price target. In the scenario of flat $2/GJ AECO pricing, the company is likely to bleed value over time. In the event of even lower flat pricing, default risk becomes a real possibility.

Canadian natural gas production exceeds regional demand. Canadian upstream operators compete vigorously for pipeline volume commitments. The resulting dynamic has been unfavorable to Painted Pony's price realizations.

Furthermore, the outlook for market conditions is not constructive. Prospects for large-scale pipelines are hindered by Canadian regulators' unwillingness to expedite the approval process. First Nations' increasingly involvement in natural resource management further encumbers bureaucratic approval processes.

Transformative logistical infrastructure, such as the prospect for LNG terminals on Canada's Western shoreline, are unlikely to materialize. Global LNG capacity is expected to trend toward over-supply in the coming years. As a result, global LNG price spreads have already begun to narrow. With first movers advantage already elapsed, the LNG boat has already likely sailed.

Given a weak outlook on natural gas prices, Painted Pony may decide to curtail plans for future growth. Although growth beyond exit production levels of 2017 are not factored into this assessment, shut-ins and curtailments could result in a negative news cycle resulting in further selling.

Inadequate logistical capacity has likely resulted in a flight of capital away from operators in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) toward counterparts in the Lower 48 States. For example, while the petroleum geology of the WCSB certainly rivals (if not exceeds) the production potential of the West Texas, the Permian Basin has been a hot bed of investment activity as lower prices have pushed operators and investors into lower cost areas with access to ample logistical infrastructure. Given the capitally intensive nature of upstream operations and the relative lack of investor appetite for Canadian production, Painted Pony may be compelled to raise capital at unfavorable prices in the future.

The prospect of market headwinds could also further depress land prices. For example, adjacent properties owned by Progress Energy (subsidiary of PETRONAS) were likely acquired in the anticipation of PETRONAS' plans to build the Pacific NorthWest LNG facility. Given that these plans were recently scrapped, PETRONAS may attempt to divest itself of lands acquired through Progress Energy. The potential for a "fire-sale" could force Painted Pony to divest its acreage at prices well below investors' current cost basis in the future.

Conclusion

This significant revision is not ideal given the short period of time elapsed since my previous estimate, but it is instructive as a concrete example which highlights commodity producers' susceptibility to external market conditions.

The circumstances under which I re-assessed Painted Pony's fair value were already in play as of the time I wrote the previous article. Station 2 and AECO markets had already begun to show negative pricing. Moreover, I had under-estimated how higher IP rates would also lead to higher decline rates.

Despite significant commodity price risks and the setback in EURs, I still believe that Painted Pony's stock is under-valued and has significant counter-cyclical upside. In the event of even a modest commodity price recovery, the company's historical spending will have proven profitable. While I believe that the currently low valuation and upside potential compensates investors for the risks, I still would not recommend this stock to risk averse investors. If anything, it can be seen as a vehicle which provides cheap leverage to natural gas prices.

Thank you for reading. As always, feedback and criticism is appreciated. As for next week's installment, I have prepared research which examines the specter of a Western Canadian natural gas super-glut. Please check back soon for a detailed discussion on how investors can align their portfolios to weather and even benefit from the looming glut.

