Applying Dynamic Chaos Theory To Analyse Financial Markets - Part 2, Good Investment Practice

Investors embracing the idea of making better investment decisions face the challenge to identify criteria for market entry and exit.

Analyzing financial markets with the help of dynamic chaos theory yields accurate and verifiable results for indices, commodities, bonds, company shares and currency pairs.

Abstract

Research based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics exploits consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials to calculate time dependent price levels on multiple distinct layers. This article describes how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory can help investors in making objective investment decisions and provides input to implement a "Good Investment Practice".

Reference

My previous article "Applying Mathematics to Analyse Financial Markets - Part 1, Innovation" describes the development of a new market analysis method which is based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics. The innovative element relates to the exploitation of consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials on multiple distinct layers. The resulting price-targets are accurate and verifiable due to their unique numbering and audit trail.

How to make better investment decisions

Investing can be really enjoyable and rewarding, but solid preparation is a pre-requisite for boosting your investing performance. Investors who love to make profit should consider decision criteria prior to market entry. Better investment decisions can be made by having relevant decision criteria available and by using these criteria as a good investment practice. Research based on dynamic chaos theory provides insight into objective decision criteria which may help to boost investor performance.

Implementing Good Investment Practices - Questions

Investors wondering what criteria they should use for making better investment decisions, may start with a set of questions they should ask prior to making an investment. The exercise to formulate relevant questions and to answer these questions may help to find the decision criteria required to boost investors' performance. I have drafted below set of questions which may be helpful to start with:

What is the time horizon of an investment you plan for? What is the investment style (short, long, both) you plan for? What reward do you expect to achieve? What level of risk do you accept? Does the expected reward justify the risk? Do you invest immediately or do you wait? When do you exit the market?

Having an answer for these questions still does not guarantee a profitable investment. Making better investment decisions not only requires thorough preparation, but also a plan which should limit potential losses. Creating a plan and sticking to the plan is not easy for most people. After all, incurring a loss is not fun.

Admitted, it is not easy to raise relevant questions and it is even more challenging to find satisfying answers. What criteria should be used and how to reduce subjectivity as much as possible? How can investors turn the odds into their favor?

Prior to seeking answers for these questions, I need to provide some insight in the results of dynamic chaos theory research.

Resuls from Dynamic Chaos Theory Research

My previous publication explained what it means to apply chaos theory mathematics on financial market data. When this method starts to work on multiple layers, it yields two time dependent price values for each distinct layer.

Based on characteristics observed, one of these price values represents the price-target for an underlying asset. This price-target equals the value an underlying asset will assume in future. The other price value is named the price-edge, which represents the lowest or highest value the underlying asset may assume without jeopardizing the price-target. In other words, the value of the underlying asset should stay within the boundaries of both time dependent price values generated by the method. This applies to each distinct layer.

Dynamic chaos theory research allows for analysis on at least 9 distinct layers. Each layer is represented by a different non-completed complex polynomial in the format of a Julia set. The non-completion of a Julia-set relates to consistently recurring characteristics which are part of my proprietary method. Layers can be grouped into short term, medium term and long term. Deeper layers provide more detail and cover a shorter time horizon because the completion of their complex polynomial happens relatively faster.

Within each distinct layer a dominant directional price movement ultimately determines how its complex polynomial will be completed. We already know the method yields a price-target and a price-edge per distinct layer. Both elements have been used to define the dominant directional price movement within a layer as follows:

UP = price-target > price-edge

DOWN = price-target < price-edge

Assuming the dominant directional price movement is UP implies that the price-target is of higher value than the actual price. In this situation the price-edge represents a bottom value. In the opposite situation where the dominant directional price action is DOWN, the price-target seems to be heading towards a lower value than the actual price. Now the price-edge represents a ceiling above which the target-price may be invalidated.

The actual price is supposed to fluctuate within the limits of time dependent price-target and time dependent price-edge. One observation is that financial markets tend to test extremes, which applies to price-edges in particular. It is important to understand what happens when a price-edge is challenged, because this is directly related to risk exposure. Price-edges can be seen as time dependent values to control risk. Risk control means taking the loss on your investment when the actual price exceeds the price ceiling or price bottom.

By manipulating the two price values in a slightly different way, we can define the trading range as the absolute value of their difference:

Trading range = abs [price-target - price-edge]

The trading range varies over time, after all both price values are time dependent. Apparently, each distinct layer has a time dependent trading range due to the time dependency of its components. Let's dig into more detail to understand why this is important.

The fact that every distinct layer has a time dependent trading range leads to a really interesting conclusion with respect to risk and reward. Laomedeia defined risk and reward by using the time dependent components of actual price, price-target and price-edge. Risk exposure can be expressed as the (absolute value of the) difference between actual price and price-edge, while reward can be defined as the (absolute) difference between actual price and target-price. For every distinct layer, Laomedeia has defined risk and reward as follows:

Risk = abs [actual price - price-edge]

Reward = abs [price-target - actual price]

By using the formulas for risk and reward per distinct layer, we can calculate the risk/reward ratio per layer. This risk/reward ratio provides an indication of the expected returns of an investment, compared to the amount of risk undertaken to actually capture the expected return per distinct layer. Due to its components, this ratio is time dependent as well.

Long story short, dynamic chaos theory research provides information for multiple distinct layers. Per distinct layer we have the following information available:

Price-target

Price-edge

Dominant directional price movement (UP or DOWN)

Trading range

Risk

Reward

Risk/Reward ratio

Let's now go back to the original question of this article: "How to make better investment decisions?" and validate how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory may help.

In the previous section, I described the information resulting from dynamic chaos theory research. This information will be used to answer the questions investors may raise prior to investing in a market. Then, we will use these answers to build a critical set of criteria which can be used to establish a "Good Investment Practice".

Implementing Good Investment Practices - Answers

1. What is the time horizon for your investment?

Investors should have a clear understanding of the investment period they are aiming for (short term, medium or long term) and plan for this period accordingly. This question relates to an amount of money to be allocated during a given period of time, without interrupting your financial situation negatively.

Chaos theory research provides price-targets for multiple distinct layers ranging from short term to medium term and long term. The appropriate price-target for the layer associated with the preferred investment duration may help determine whether investors' desired reward is feasible within this time horizon or not.

2. Choose your investment style carefully.

An investor may be interested whether the dominant directional price movement of the layer associated to the duration of his/her investment, is aligned with the chosen investment style (long, short). Chances to invest profitably increase when dominant directional price movement for the appropriate layer and investment style are aligned.

Chaos theory research provides the dominant directional price movement for multiple distinct layers. This enables investors to validate whether their investment style and time horizon are aligned with the dominant directional price movement associated to the appropriate layer.

3. What is the expected reward?

What profit does an investor plan for? Besides risk, investing only makes sense when the cost of investing is limited compared to the potentially achievable reward.

Chaos theory research provides price-targets for multiple distinct layers. In case the price-target of the layer associated to investors' time horizon does not allow for such high reward, investors may want to review their risk exposure.

4. What level of risk is acceptable?

What is the maximum risk exposure allowed for your investment? Risk can be limited by executing the plan and exit the market at a pre-determined stop loss level. Investors must choose their stop-loss level in order to limit potential losses.

Chaos theory research provides a time dependent price-edge per distinct layer which can be used as stop-loss level. Keep in mind however that financial markets tend to search for extremes. Consequently, time dependent price-edges are most often challenged. Having a price-edge available however, enables investors to validate whether their desired risk exposure does not conflict with the risk associated to the layer related to their time horizon.

5. Does the expected reward justify the risk?

The risk/reward ratio provides an indication of the expected returns of an investment, compared to the amount of risk undertaken to capture the expected return. It only makes sense to invest in a market if the Risk/Reward ratio is a small number. Laomedeia research put a threshold in place of 0.5 but investors may choose for a different value depending on their risk appetite.

Chaos theory mathematics provides risk/reward ratios per distinct layer, enabling investors to validate whether the expected reward within the appropriate layer (investment horizon) is achievable. After all, it makes no sense to expose investments to a risk level not justifying the effort.

6. Invest immediately or wait?

In the situation that investors have a clear understanding of reward and risk, it may not be clear yet when investors should actually make their investment. Let's assume the dominant directional price movement is aligned with the preferred investment style. At what moment do you actually make an investment? Do you invest immediately or do you wait? But, why should you delay?

Be informed that conflicting directional price movements between and within distinct layers (investors' time horizon) will impact results negatively.

Chaos theory research provides insight into conflicting directional price movements between distinct layers and may assist you decide to wait and delay your investment. As soon as the relevant layer associated to investor's time horizon as well as adjacent layers are aligned with the investment style, it may be a better moment for market entry. In general, conflicting directional price movements across layers increase risk and significantly reduce reward.

7. When to exit the market?

What criteria should an investor use to exit the market? Market exit should be reflected in your plan. The plan includes expectations with respect to risk and reward but should dictate to exit either at a pre-defined stop-loss level or at a pre-defined take-profit level. Chaos theory research provides insight into trading range, price-target (take-profit) and price-edge (stop-loss) for the time horizon (appropriate layer) of an investor.

As mentioned earlier, these questions may not all be relevant to each investor. The key take-away however, is that these examples help underline the importance of solid preparation. Investors who are well prepared have a better chance of being successful in the long run, because they make investment decisions based upon criteria. They exactly know what risk they take and what reward they may add to their assets under management.

Implementing Good Investment Practices - Criteria

Criteria based investment decisions reflect a Good Investment Practice. Each investor who embraces the idea of improving investment decisions should try to find his/her set of criteria. My decision criteria are based on research resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics and my investment decisions are mapped in below table. The trading range is not included because it is obvious that cost of investing should be negligible compared to the trading range available.

Price-target Price-edge Dominant direction Risk Reward Risk/Reward Horizon Feasible? Aligned? Significant? Style Aligned? Limited? Significant? Reward Feasible? Significant? Risk Acceptable? Limited? R/R Feasible? Acceptable? <0.5? When =known =known Adjacent layers aligned? =known =known =<0.5 Exit @ price-taget @ price-edge

Table - my decision criteria, resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics

Criteria help improve investment decisions

This article elaborated on how to make better investment decisions and underlined the importance of implementing a good investment practice. Investors wondering how they can make better investment decisions may try to follow a similar exercise as described. Obviously, each investor may have different questions and use different resources to provide answers. The questions and answers however, help to define criteria which may help improve investment decisions.

Each investor has a vested interest in making better investment decisions. Building a plan by carefully selecting criteria may help turning the odds into investors' favor. The plan should contain criteria for how to limit risk and maximize reward, including criteria for when to enter the market and when to exit.

My investment decision criteria are based on the results of dynamic chaos theory. The benefits are improved risk management and reduced subjectivity. Dynamic chaos theory research provides answers to my questions described in this article, resulting into the criteria required for making better investment decisions. Just to challenge myself and to stay sharp, I am sometimes using the decision criteria table and in other situations the statements in below list of criteria for market entry and exit:

The time horizon should allow for reaching the expected reward, thus the price target for the appropriate layer must allow for the yield expected. Intended investment style is aligned with the dominant directional price movement of the appropriate layer as well as adjacent layers. The expected reward is feasible within the relevant layer and significant. Risk associated to the relevant layer is limited. Trading range is much larger than cost of investment Risk / Reward < 0.5 Exit at time dependent stop-loss level, represented by price-edge. Exit the market when actual price hits the price-target.

In general, my observation is that not often all criteria are fulfilled and such situations force me to do nothing and wait. My experience however, is that a patient investor who understands the risks and acts accordingly, will turn out to be successful in the long run.

Conclusions

Investors are able to make better investment decisions when they are willing to raise crucial questions and build a set of objective and specific criteria to answer those questions.

Investors understanding that solid preparation is a pre-requisite for boosting their performance, build criteria based investment plans and understand how to manage risk.

Dynamic chaos theory research provides detailed multi-layer insight in risk and reward, enabling investors to improve risk management and implement good investment practices.

Next article

