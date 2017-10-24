Using Snap To Highlight Why Dividend Growth Investing 'Works'

If investors would resist the "hare" mindset, and learn to think like the "tortoise" - a lot of wealth could be generated over long time horizons.

There is something about the human psyche that draws investors into chasing "the next big thing". However, this wealth building method entails a lot of risk.

For those who follow me, you may (or may not) have noticed that I haven't posted on Seeking Alpha for the past five months. My wife and I had brought our first child into the family. The past five months have consisted of my wife and I "getting the hang of" this parenting thing - and it has been an absolute blast. I apologize for my lack of presence on Seeking Alpha during this time frame. For those that have continued to follow me - THANK YOU. I am easing my way back into writing, which is truly exciting to me. Not only that, but I am working on a Marketplace service that will contain my best ideas, with a higher level of detail than what is published on the public site. Stay tuned!

It is quite interesting how some folk tales stand the tests of time, and continue to "ring true" in different areas of life. Take the famous tail of "The Tortoise and The Hare" for example. Most people are aware that one of the main themes to the tale, is that "slow and steady" often wins the race. Yet, there is something in the human psyche that continues to tempt people to seek out instant gratification. Investors continually take on massive risk when they try to find the next Amazon (NYSE: AMZN), or invest in various crypto-currencies in an effort to speed through the wealth building process. While it sometimes pays off for the lucky few, chasing these unicorns often leads to disappointment. Yet, if more investors were willing to be patient, investors could amass impressive fortunes over time with "slow and steady" investing styles such as dividend growth investing.

Dividend growth investing works because the fundamental and financial environment that is conducive to a stock's dividend growth over time, correlates with stock performance. This is very similar to the basic needs of a plant in order for growth to occur - nutrients, water, and sunlight. If one of those three are missing, the plant will not grow. Similarly, a company cannot continually grow its earnings, and dividend payout over time if certain conditions are not met. In most cases, a company needs both top line growth and profitability in order to drive earnings and dividend growth over the long term. These two conditions drive cash flows, which are the life blood of any company.

Circling back, I wanted to highlight SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP). Going public a little under nine months ago, SNAP was met by investors with a lot of enthusiasm as it closed up 44% from its IPO on its first day of trading. However, it quickly began to cool off. In late May, I wrote a commentary article on a report that SNAP was trying to incentivize advertisers to do business with them. Since that article, SNAP has gone on to drop around 27%:

What has happened since May? When stripping away all of the fat, it really isn't that complicated. First of all, top line growth has not been the problem at SNAP. One of the main reasons that investors flock to companies like SNAP, is that the top line is usually growing at an extremely high rate. Top line growth is highly coveted by the market, and therefore shares of companies with such top line growth will get "snapped" up by investors.

Pulling from the last earnings report, one can see that SNAP has more than doubled its top line year over year. In addition, the number of daily users has expanded globally from 143 million users in Q2 2016, to 173 million users in Q2 2017.

The problem with SNAP lies in the other half of the equation. SNAP has seen its earnings and free cash flow (remember FCF being referred to as the "life blood" of a company?) continually worsen over time.

This negative development is mainly being driven by the continual rise of both costs of revenue, and operating expenses.

Readers may be thinking right now: "Well duh, Justin. Of course companies need to make money to thrive". But it is hindsight being 20/20 for a lot of investors who may have jumped into SNAP months ago, and now sit in the "red".

The point of this, is that when you invest in dividend growth stocks - the track record of raising dividends over time - is an obvious signal that a given company is growing its top line while turning a consistent profit. The ingredients for long term wealth generation are already there - investors just need to buy at a reasonable valuation, and enjoy the ride.

Take Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for example. Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend to shareholders for 55 consecutive years. Before going any further, one can reasonably deduct that the company must be successfully growing its profits in order to afford a consistently growing cash outlay such as a dividend. This is NOT always the case - sometimes companies use tricks to accomplish dividend growth (such as taking on debt), but this is a good "sniff test".

JNJ Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Now, if we graph the financials, we receive confirmation. Over the long term, Johnson & Johnson has successfully grown its top line in a profitable manner which has in turn - grown free cash flows, earnings, and the dividend payout. Notice how the payout ratio has stayed remarkably consistent at around 40%. Management funds the dividend with organic profits, capping the payout. The rest of the cash is used as ammo to fuel future growth - whether it be through share buybacks, acquisitions, etc. By growing every year, management is able to organically raise the dividend, and continue investing the rest into growth, and the cycle starts again. A very profitable "chicken or the egg" scenario.

As a result, one can see that Johnson & Johnson has absolutely smoked the S&P 500 over the long term, and this doesn't even factor in dividends!

SNAP will probably begin to figure things out at some point, and begin to turn a profit. However, how many investors will have cut their losses by the time this happens? Opportunities for the "next big thing" will come and go, and investors will probably continue to chase the next Amazon. The majority will also suffer the risks that come with chasing the investing world's version of instant gratification. For those with an open mind, and some patience, I implore you to adopt a tortoise mentality.

Note: All earnings slides sourced from investor relations of SNAP, Inc. Charts - unless noted - sourced from Google finance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.