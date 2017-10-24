Cara Therapeutics Scratching A Big Niche

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) is a $400 million market cap clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing candidates for pain management and pruritis. The stock is trading in the $12 dollar per share range and Strong Bio regards it as a very good watchlist candidate for any diversified speculative biotechnology portfolio. Lead candidate IV CR845 is in phase 3 clinical studies for both post-operative pain and pruritus brought on by both chronic kidney disease (CKD) and hepatic disease (HD). CARA is also developing an oral CR845 for the same indications, both of which are at the phase 2 study stage. Oral CR701 is a preclinical stage cannabinoid-targeting candidate that is also being developed. Cara Therapeutics may have a unique approach to dealing with the opioid addiction epidemic, which is getting a lot of attention right now at FDA, and its lead candidate looks promising. The company pipeline diagram is shown below:

Addiction activist groups have been putting a lot of pressure on FDA to ban opioid pain killers. FDA has followed-up with patient safety in mind with public warnings due to the serious mortal consequences of opioid addiction, banning some medications such as Opana ER from Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP). Opioid use for pain control is absolutely loaded with adverse effects, including pruritis, constipation, sedation, nausea, addiction, and vomiting. Opioids act through different receptor channels: mu1, mu2, delta, and kappa. Interestingly a lot of the detailed molecular groundwork for binding kinetics to these receptor sub-types is only recently being worked out. Activation of the mu opioid receptor (mu agonists such as morphine) primarily in the central nervous system provides pain relief but is associated with the most serious negative side effects. Peripheral nervous system receptors, called kappa receptors, also respond to kappa opioid receptor agonists (KORAs). KORAs provide pain relief and do not seem to produce mu receptor agonist side effects. The sales market for relief of pain via opioid use came in at over $35 billion in 2015, and is expected to hit nearly $18 billion in the US alone by 2021.

CARA has recently reported a statistically significant 39% decrease in chronic pain associated with hip and knee osteoarthritis for CR845. Overall improvement of 62% in WOMAC scoring was achieved over an eight-week treatment period. The orally administered treatment was safe and well tolerated. The company expects to fully enroll its phase 3 trial for CR845 in chronic pain by end Q4 2017. CARA has also recently had a successful end of phase 2 meeting with FDA for CR845 in CKD-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). CKD-aP is a chronic or systemic itch condition that occurs most often in chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis and/or peritoneal dialysis, with serious quality of life implications. The phase 2 study reported meeting its primary endpoint, with 68% reduction in worst itch scores versus placebo after an eight-week treatment period (p <.002) in 174 hemodialysis patients with moderate to severe pruritus. Secondary endpoint of quality of life scored a 100% improvement versus placebo (p < 0.0007). The treatment was safe and well tolerated, with no serious drug-related adverse events. CARA has a clear plan and hopes to initiate phase 3 studies by the end of 2017 in this indication, for which FDA has already bestowed (phase 1 data) the coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation. A phase 1 trial for OR CR845 in CKD-aP non-hemodialysis patients will commence in Q4 2017. The market for pruritus is estimated to reach about $12 billion worldwide by 2021, with a CAGR at a fairly impressive 5%.

Label expansion opportunities for CARA's KORA candidates such as CR845 include mitigation of nicotine addiction as well. This market is predicted to reach over $21 billion dollars by 2024, and should be considered by the company immediately as its next indication for clinical trials. This is a huge "unseen" market for CR845, especially the oral, and therefore is Strong Bio's early bird special for investors willing to wait for a few years, providing the company is willing to investigate this mechanism. Anyone that can get his message to the company might be doing the company a service in performing multiple addiction solutions, just as petitioners to FDA have done a service to society by advocating against opioid addiction.

Cara is also developing candidates to selectively modulate peripheral cannabinoid CB1 and CB2 receptors without interacting with CNS cannabinoid receptors. Peripheral CB receptor modulators will be initially developed for neuropathic pain, a condition currently without consistently effective therapies. Candidate CR701 is in preclinical development. The company would be expected to look for label expansion opportunities in seizure. The market to treat neuropathic pain is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2024, but should be regarded as somewhat competitive as the cannabinoid pipelines burgeon. The market to treat seizure are expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2024.

The company reported a net loss of $9.3 million in Q2 2017. The net loss for same period 2016 was $13.1 million. CARA reported $112 million cash as of June 30, 2017, $86 million of which was provided by a recent secondary offering. The company expects its cash to be sufficient to last into 2019.

Risks for the company include FDA approval and providing a solid, large-scale production launch without any delays. The company does have a tight budget given its multiple shots on goal hitting phase 3 at the same time. It is almost safe to say that nothing in biotechnology and in the regulatory world goes without a delay. The company may be forced to dilute its stock in order to raise more funds, but given the potential of the drug it should fetch a relative strong price. The company has not yet gotten a candidate approved so there may be some common risks of startup companies in terms of development experience, but should be regarded as manageable. Competition in the area of non-opioid pain relief is significant, but the novel approach of the company is almost certain to gain some market share in the space, if the company obtains FDA approval. The cannabinoid space is possibly more competitive still, and CARA has no clinical evidence of its CR701 having any efficacy, with risk of failure of cannabinoid candidates being higher than average in general.

Strong Bio was impressed with a Yahoo 7 analyst consensus target of $25 per share. Lead candidate CR845 is well-positioned in several indications, including future investigative indications such as hepatitis mediated pruritus, expected to have its IND filed by CARA prior to end 2017. The relatively short duration of the studies (eight weeks) should give the company time to get some NDA filings moving before the cash runs dry, but that assumes everything goes well. Given the potential of the company in several high reward markets, it's favor with FDA given the opioid addiction epidemic and Breakthrough Designation, CARA is highly recommended in a diversified speculative portfolio as high reward to risk. Strong Bio will look to add it on any unsubstantiated pull-back in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.