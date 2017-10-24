Where's The Noise On Facebook?

It's time again, time for Facebook (FB) to hit the earnings hotline and tell us how the second half of 2017 is playing out. But there's something missing this time around - the noise. Sure, there's the typical story of the day and some rumbling at the water cooler - was the Russian thing supposed to mean something to Facebook investors?

But, the noise I'm talking about is usually related to the direct impact some product is creating - or, rather, is not creating - in the Facebook ecosystem. For example, the last few quarters it ranged from its messaging apps Messenger and WhatsApp to generic guidance on ad load - while that ad load topic continued into last quarter.

This quarter, however, I haven't heard a lot come to the forefront as far as noise. My feeling is many are quietly waiting for the results of this ad load guidance, as this is the first quarter of the "warning" becoming hard numbers. This is also likely why the stock hasn't moved much since last earnings at the end of July - a little anxiety.

But there isn't much to be anxious about because when we look at expectations and management's ability to surpass expectations there isn't anything leading me to believe Facebook's best is behind it. This could be setting the stock up to take off after earnings as opposed to its typical rise into earnings. Let's understand why this is a possibility.

Using two different sources for revenue estimates gives us a decent idea of what we can expect Facebook to report next week. First, I'll reference Yahoo Finance.

Yahoo says analysts are expecting over 40% revenue growth for this to-be-released quarter. Forty percent is nothing to sneeze at and is strong growth in public year six for the company.

Combining the expectations for less ad load and this revenue growth number, many would say, "The problem is this foreshadows a permanent growth decline."

And there is reason to believe this is very possible - I mean why not, Facebook can't continue to grow at 40 and 50% forever. However, I have a problem with forgetting the past so quickly. Looking at the below Estimize table we see coming out of 2015 the company generated 41% revenue growth.

But - and here's the key - look at the following three to four quarters. Revenue growth re-accelerated and grew to 59% in the middle of 2016. I don't find this to be a coincidence considering 2015 was considered an investment year. These investments paid off in 2016 not only on the bottom line but on the top line as we see above. I talked about this at the beginning of the year where I first pointed out analysts estimated 40-42% for Q1 and Q2 and, second, this year is also an investment year. So, analysts were quite a bit off as growth actually came in at 49% and 45%, respectively, and it's a very real possibility Facebook re-accelerates top line growth just the same.

Let's return to today and be real for a second; with expectations for 41% revenue growth before next Wednesday it's entirely realistic to see Facebook actually post 43-44% revenue growth - in the quarter we've been warned about a reduction in ad load.

With the possibility management is following through on another investment year, the company - and stock - could see a greater upside as we head into 2018 because of the tempered expectations. This isn't some revelation I'm coming to; I was saying this in May, well before last earnings:

Facebook's future is priced in with reduced revenue growth for the second half of the year. What's not baked in is an acceleration of growth when other properties and products come online because of this heavy investment year.

I have also stated ad load isn't everything because Facebook has been adding ad inventory - another string on the internet advertising instrument. This of course is a part of these investments and it takes some time for this ad inventory to be loaded up with ads and Facebook has been patient in order to preserve the user experience.

Therefore, I'm not too surprised the stock has remained flat through this quarter - there's a bit of hesitation while waiting for the fruition of this warning and investments to take hold. Considering the history and the track record of Facebook's management, however, I am expecting to see the stock rise coming out of this earnings report and into next year as the market takes this into account.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Facebook as well as other social media and tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

If you'd like read more in depth tech articles and how to execute strategies on their theses in your portfolio, then I invite you to join my marketplace service, The Millennial Accord. You'll join me and my subscribers in discussing tech companies with a generational perspective on their impact in society and how their business models could bring profits to your portfolio.