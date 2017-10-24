Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Opportunity In Irritable Markets

These findingsand Synergy’s continued sales efforts should enhance Trulance’s market tractionover the next few quarters and send the stock back on an upward trajectory.

Making prognostications over the very short-term is always dangerous in the investment game. Early last week I declared in an article that Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) was not a falling knife and that its trading around $3 made it an excellent buying opportunity. With shares subsequently falling off all week and opening at $2.84 on Monday, October 23 (and dropping to $2.67 in intraday trading), the first part of the statement may have been a bit premature. However, the underlying thesis has not changed: Synergy is undervalued and has a lot of upward room to run. Now, thanks to the pullback, there is simply more upside to seize.

The nature of that upside was highlighted in data Synergy presented on October 17 at the World Congress of Gastroenterology on attitudes among patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, or IBS-C, and their healthcare providers, as well as data on the efficacy and safety of Trulance for treating IBS-C.

Addressing an Unmet Need

Trulance is already approved for treating chronic idiopathic constipation, or CIC. The company hopes to win FDA approval for treating IBS-C as well, which should happen by early 2018.

Synergy's first presentation at the World Congress made a strong case for the need for a new treatment of IBS-C. An extensive survey of patients and healthcare providers revealed quite clearly that current treatment regimes in the IBS-C market are failing to deliver for patients.

The survey was quite enlightening. While covering uncontroversial questions, such as whether IBS-C was bothersome and stressful to ordinary life (they are, to no one's surprise), the really interesting information had to do with how patients and their doctors viewed current prescription offerings. 78% of prescription-using patients said they were not completely satisfied with their treatment, 51% of whom cited efficacy issues as the reason for dissatisfaction.

Only 21% of healthcare providers said they were satisfied or completed satisfied with the currently prescription treatments; diarrhea side-effects were the most cited cause for lack of satisfaction among doctors.

What Synergy sought to show with this survey information was the profound unmet need among sufferers of IBS-C and the need for an additional treatment option that could offer better efficacy and reduced negative side-effects. This set the stage for Synergy's second poster presentation of the day, a presentation of data from trials testing Trulance's efficacy in treating IBS-C.

New Indication Inbound

Synergy has been working toward approval for Trulance in the IBS-C indication for some time, and has previously released positive trial data on the subject. Last week, the company presented further data and analysis to bolster the case for Trulance as an effective treatment of IBS-C.

The reported results were indeed impressive. Testing two dosage levels against placebo, both showed significant Overall Response (Placebo, 16.0%; Low Dose, 25.7%; High Dose 26.6%). Results were also positive for abdominal pain response and stool frequency. Furthermore, patients reported improvements in stool consistency and reduced straining severity. The principal negative side-effect, diarrhea, was limited (Placebo, 1.0%; Low Dose, 4.3%; High Dose, 4.0%). Barely more than 1% of treated patients had to discontinue treatment due to the effects of diarrhea.

Overall, Synergy has bolstered an already compelling case for approving Trulance in the IBS-C indication. Furthermore, it has highlighted a potentially very strong sales and marketing strategy in targeting dissatisfied patients and doctors, as well as expanding the treatment universe by getting the vast numbers of sufferers of IBS-C, and indeed of CIC, who do not take prescription drugs to do so.

Investor's-Eye View

Depending of the investor's tastes, one could see the recent fallback as an opportunity to average down and take on more shares. Others might choose to remain on the sideline until the price bottoms out. While I am wary of trying to identify a bottom, it seems highly unlikely that it will fall below $2.50. And with the upward-driving catalysts inbound, it may be unwise to wait too long.

Of course, it is important once again to reiterate that there are always risks with a small biomedical company competing against big players. Synergy's lack of a sales footprint has undoubtedly crimped prescription and sales growth.

Yet the longer-term momentum remains in the company's favor. An H.C. Wainwright analyst reiterated a buy rating last week with a price target of $8. With lots of cash on the books, a gradually growing market share, very likely label expansion into the IBS-C indication, and promising efforts to expand the size of the overall market for irritable bowel and CIC treatment, that target is not wholly unreasonable; I would project a 12-month price target of $7-8.

No matter how you slice it, Synergy looks very cheap right now.

