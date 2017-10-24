Synchrony Financial: Not Out Of The Woods Yet, But A Clearer Path Forward

Synchrony Financial's (SYF) stock has been on a steady downward trend over the last year, as the market soured on the company's near-term prospects due to credit quality concerns.

I am on record for trying to convince investors that Synchrony's deteriorating asset quality was a risk, but not a showstopper (i.e. SYF shares were still a long-term buy). Based on the company's most recent results, I believe that Synchrony has a clearer path forward, although it is not out of the woods yet, and this should help propel the stock price higher over the next 12-18 months.

Q3 2017 Results, A Clearer Path Forward

Talking about getting it right. Mr. Warren Buffett sold Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) position in General Electric (GE) and added a 'sizable' position in Synchrony Financial. Since Berkshire's 13F was released, GE's shares are down by over 5% while SYF shares are up by over 10%.

This is just another example of Mr. Buffett doing what he does best.

On October 20, 2017, Synchrony reported Q3 2017 earnings of $0.70 per share on net interest income of $3.8B, which was a top- and bottom-line beat. This company has reported impressive growth since going public in mid-2014, and the latest quarter was no exception. For Q3 2017, Synchrony reported strong growth metrics across the board.

Moreover, the company reported almost double-digit loan growth for each of its platforms - Retail Card (up 9%), Payment Services (up 9%) and CareCredit (up 10%) - which had a big impact on the quarterly operating results.

As shown, NII and NII, after RSA were up 11% and 13%, respectively. This revenue growth was a direct result of management expanding Synchrony's partnership base in addition to the volume growth from its already well-established customers. Furthermore, management fully expects for this type of growth to continue for many years to come due to the value proposition that Synchrony brings to its partners. Remember, what is good for Synchrony's partners is good for the company.

This top-line growth, however, did not trickle down to the company's bottom-line results, as earnings were down 8% YoY. The increase in the company's provision for loan losses is a result of the deteriorating asset quality of its portfolio, which again had a significant impact on the financial results --for example, the reserve build for the quarter was ~$360MM.

The asset quality metrics were higher YoY but what's important to remember is that the metrics were not as bad as many expected, including myself.

More importantly, looking forward, management finally sees a light at the end of the tunnel as it pertains to net-charge offs and reserve builds:

....As a result, we have needed to increase the level of reserve builds over the last quarters and as expected, this continued during the third quarter. But going forward, we believe the receive builds needed will be lower as the pace of credit normalization slows, assuming the current economic trends continue. ....Looking forward based on what we [are] see across the portfolio and assuming economic conditions are stable, our expectation continues to be a loss rate in the low-to-mid 5% range for 2018, with losses trending somewhat higher into the first half of ‘18, then starting to level off in the second half of the year. ....Regarding loan loss reserve builds going forward, we expect the reserve builds will transition to be more growth driven, given our expectation that losses begin to level off in the second half of ‘18. We believe the reserve build in the fourth quarter will begin to reflect this and we expect the build to be in the $275 million range. --Brian Doubles, CFO - Q3 2017 Conference Call

The fact that management finally expects for credit trends to begin to normalize in the near future is encouraging, and it is important to note that management has already noticed positive impacts from the underwriting refinements that were introduced in 2016.

At the end of the day, it appears that management finally has a handle on Synchrony's asset quality issues but I believe that the company is not out of the woods yet. The company definitely has a clearer path forward, as credit trends are expected to normalize by 2018, but investors should continue to monitor these metrics over at least the next year or so.

Valuation

Synchrony Financial is attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

Therefore, Synchrony's asset quality metrics are a concern but, in my opinion, a slow recovery is already baked into the stock price. Plus, Synchrony repurchased another $390MM of stock during the quarter so management is putting capital to work in a very shareholder-friendly way, which will create a tremendous amount of value in 2018.

Bottom Line

Management has shown that they are more than capable of growing Synchrony's business so, in my opinion, investors should focus most of their attention on how well the company is managing its risk profile. Any further deterioration of the company's portfolio of business has the potential to derail the bull case for Synchrony but it appears that asset quality trends are finally starting to normalize. The market agrees with this, as shown by the big jump in SYF shares after the results were released.

There was a lot to like about Synchrony's Q3 2017 results, but I believe that the company is even better positioned for 2018 and beyond. It also helps that management has made shareholder-friendly decisions - increased the dividend and raised the buyback program to over $1.6B - so SYF's stock is in a position to be a market-beater over the next 12-18 months. As such, long-term investors should seriously consider adding SYF shares on pullbacks.

Full disclosure: All images are from Synchrony's Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise noted.

Author's Note: Synchrony is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

