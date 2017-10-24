Top Gold Stocks To Buy And Forget About: Seabridge Gold

Given the current market capitalization, the market value of the metals contained in the reserves and resources and the exploration potential, Seabridge Gold is a good long-term buy.

Some positive surprises may be delivered also by the drill-campaign at the Iscut property, that is currently underway.

The recent drill results from the Iron Cap area show that there is a lot of potential to improve the economics of KSM by discovering more higher grade ore.

Sometimes, it is possible to find a company that hides an astounding potential but for some reason, the potential hasn't been realized yet. In the gold mining sector, the share price of a company holding a huge deposit with great economics may be negatively affected by factors such as an excessive CapEx, some major permitting issues or excessive political risks. In this series of articles, I will present several companies with world-class mining projects that will most probably get into production sometime in the future. However, the exact timeline is hard to estimate and the share price movements may be quite wild. This is why the best strategy is to initiate a small speculative position and virtually forget about it for several years. The first company featured in this series was NovaGold Resources (NG). The second one was International Tower Hill Mines (THM) and the third one was Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK). Another company featured in this series of articles is Seabridge Gold (SA), a company with several interesting projects and vast gold and copper resources.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold is a Canadian company with vast gold and copper resources and huge exploration potential. All of its projects are located in Canada (KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut) and the USA (Snowstorm). Especially its KSM project fits the world-class attributes. The problem is that higher gold prices are needed to take it into production.

However, in the case of Seabridge Gold, the waiting for the higher gold price doesn't have to be too painful. The KSM project is fully permitted and shovel-ready. The company has no debt and as of the end of Q2, it held cash and short-term deposits worth approximately $30 million, which should be sufficient to keep on drilling its properties and adding more gold and copper to the resources. Given the current market capitalization of $741 million, further cash may be raised quite easily, causing only a small share dilution.

The share dilution is a feature of Seabridge Gold that deserves to be highlighted. The company has proven its ability to keep the share dilution under control. As shown in the chart above, there were approximately 30 million shares outstanding in early 2005. Now, almost 13 years later, there are 57.42 million shares outstanding and 61.39 million shares fully diluted. It means that the company was able to discover huge amounts of copper and gold, to obtain all of the permits for the KSM project, to finance the economic and environmental studies and even to acquire new projects, without generating any debt and by diluting the shareholders only by approximately 100% over 13 years.

The KSM Project

The name of the KSM project refers to Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, names of the three main deposits located on the property. As shown in the map below, besides Kerr, Sulphurets and Mitchel, there is also the Iron Cap deposit. What is important about the locality of the KSM Project, it lies right to the west of the Brucejack project owned by Pretium Gold (PVG). Pretium has successfully commenced gold production at its high-grade Brucejack mine only this year. What is more interesting, Pretium owns also a large (but unfortunately low-grade) Snowfield deposit that lies right next to Seabridge's Mitchell deposit (map below). It is expected that given the very high CAPEX needed to construct the KSM as well as Snowfield mine, the two companies will develop the deposits in some form of cooperation.

Source: Seabridge Gold

The Mitchell, Iron Cap, Sulphurets and Kerr deposits contain measured, indicated and inferred resources (including reserves) of 83.647 million toz gold, 34.865 billion lb copper, 469.103 million toź silver and 471 million lb molybdenum. At the current metals prices of $1,280/toz gold, $3.15/lb copper, $17/toz silver and $7/lb molybdenum, the market value of the contained metals is $228 billion. The problem is that the grades are relatively low. At the current metals prices, the gold equivalent grade equals 0.92 g/t. It wouldn't be that bad if the deposits were amenable to open pit mining. However, the KSM mine will be a combination of open pit and underground block cave mining.

Source: own processing, using data of Seabridge Gold

The proven & probable reserves contain 38.8 million toz gold, 10.16 billion lb copper, 183 million toz silver and 86 million lb molybdenum. The current market value of the metals contained in reserves equals slightly more than $86 billion. The gold equivalent grade is 0.96 g/t, which is only slightly better compared to the gold equivalent grade of the resources.

Although the resources are huge, there is a high probability that they will keep on growing. Since 2013, Seabridge has discovered the Deep Kerr and Lower Iron Cap zones, where inferred resources with grades notably above the reserve grades were outlined. Also the 2017 drill campaign focuses on the Iron Cap deposit. On September 6, an intersection of 422 meters grading 1.04 g/t gold and 0.32% copper and 4.2 g/t silver which equals to 1.64 g/t of gold equivalent was announced. It is almost 60% above the reserve gold equivalent grade. The other 4 holes discovered higher grade mineralization as well. On October 3, another positive drill results were released. Worth mentioning is especially drill hole IC-17-70 that intersected whopping 925 meters grading 0.71 g/t gold, 0.46% copper and 2.6 g/t silver, or 1.52 g/t of gold equivalent.

In order to incorporate the higher grade zones into the mining plan, Seabridge prepared a new PEA that was published in October 2016. According to this study, the Deep Kerr Zone and Iron Cap Lower Zone should improve the economics of the project significantly. The average annual production is expected at 1.15 million toz gold, 307 million lb copper and 3.3 million toz silver over the first 7 years and 592,000 toz gold, 286 million lb copper and 2.8 million toz silver over the 51-year life of mine. Due to the high by-product credits, negative gold production costs are estimated. According to the base case scenario that assumes gold price of $1,230/toz, silver price of $17.75/toz, copper price of $2.75/lb and USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.8 (which is quite conservative in comparison to the current market prices), the life-of-mine operating costs should equal -$179/toz gold. The life-of-mine total sustaining capital is estimated at approximately $10 billion which equals to $331/toz gold produced (10 billion / (592,000 * 51)). It means that the life-of-mine AISC of approximately $150-200/toz can be expected. It is really a great number. What is not that great is the estimated initial CAPEX. It is expected at $5.5 billion. As a result, the after-tax NPV(5%) is $3.4 billion and the after-tax IRR is only 10%.

The combination of a very high CAPEX and low after-tax IRR means that it will be extremely hard to secure the financing. Seabridge has three options:

to wait for higher gold prices

to optimize the project (make it smaller)

to discover more higher-grade ore and incorporate it into the mine plan

Right now, it seems like the management relies especially on the option number 3, as can be seen also in the recent corporate presentation.

The Courageous Lake Project

The Courageous Lake Project is located in Canadian Northwest Territories. Two resources (FAT and Walsh Lake) have been identified on the property. The measured, indicated and inferred resources (including reserves) contain 11.89 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.3 g/t. The current market value of the contained gold is $15.22 billion. The proven & probable reserves contain 6.5 million toz, at a gold grade of 2.2 g/t.

Source: own processing, using data of Seabridge Gold

A pre-feasibility study for the Courageous Lake FAT deposit was prepared back in 2012. It projected a 15-year mine life with an average annual production of 385,000 toz gold. The average annual operating cost was estimated at $780/toz and the initial CAPEX was estimated at $1.52 billion. As a result, the pre-tax NPV (5%) equaled $303 million and IRR equaled only 7.3%, at a gold price of $1,384/toz and USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.9803. Due to the weak economics of the project and falling gold prices, Seabridge Gold started to focus more on the KSM Project after 2013.

The Iscut Project

Seabridge Gold gained control over the Iscut Project in June 2016, by acquiring Snipgold. The Iscut project is located in British Columbia, only 30 kilometers to the west of the KSM project. The property contains the Bronson Slope deposit that has measured and indicated resources of 2.16 million toz gold, 503 million lb copper and 13.17 million toz silver. However, the mineralization is low grade and the gold equivalent grade equals only 0.59 g/t.

Source: own processing, using data of Seabridge Gold

Although the Bronson Slope deposit in its current shape could hardly be economical, the property hides a lot of exploration potential. According to Seabridge Gold:

The untested target, known as Quartz Rise, has all the hallmarks of a porphyry lithocap, a geological feature found at the top of major porphyry systems throughout the world. A lithocap is a clay-silica-rich alteration feature which is a product of hydrothermal fluids escaping at the top of a porphyry mineralizing system. Typically, these features act as a cover obscuring structurally-controlled epithermal gold and silver systems that evolve from intrusive-related porphyry systems.

It is believed that the historical magnetic survey results support the lithocap hypothesis. Moreover, the surface samples of the lithocap contain visible gold. A drill campaign focused on the Quartz Rise target, consisting of 8,500 meters of drilling, has started in July.

The Snowstorm Project

Snowstorm is the newest of Seabridge's properties. The project was acquired in June, from PFR Gold Holdings. The Nevada project was acquired due to its geological potential. It is located on an intersection of three major gold belts (Carlin, Getchell, Northern Nevada Rift Zone) (map below). According to the June news release:

Although potential targets are hidden under Tertiary cover, the existing data supports the project's outstanding exploration potential. Geological and geochemical evaluations of Snowstorm have documented hydrothermal alteration zones consistent with large Northern Nevada deposit types. Geophysical surveys have confirmed the structural settings which host large Northern Nevada deposit types.

Source: Seabridge Gold

Conclusion

Seabridge Gold is a very interesting bet on the gold bull market. It has several exciting projects with huge resources. Especially KSM is a world-class gold-copper project. The metals included in the KSM resources are worth over $228 billion at the current market prices, including reserves worth $86 billion. It compares very favorably to the current market capitalization of the whole company that is less than $750 million. Moreover, due to the by-product credits, the gold AISC should belong to the lowest ones in the industry. Moreover, all of the necessary permits have been already granted and the project is shovel-ready. The main issue is the initial CAPEX that stands at $5.5 billion. In a combination with a relatively low after-tax IRR of only 10%, Seabridge probably won't be able to secure the financing anytime soon. A higher gold price or discovery of higher more higher grade ore is needed. Both of the factors will need some time. This is why Seabridge Gold is the right stock to buy and forget about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.