If You're Long XIV, Check Your Allocation

As volatility goes lower and lower, XIV’s beta has climbed to roughly 8 (peaked at 8.12, currently at 7.51).

Background on XIV

Volatility strategies are fairly popular here on Seeking Alpha. One product that has received quite a bit of attention is VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV). The most visible Seeking Alpha contributor, Chris DeMuth Jr., named XIV his #1 stock in the world in June 2015. Pretty good call, considering XIV has gained 156.2% since that article was published.

I personally don't think XIV is a great fund to hold long term. I think its impressive returns since it was introduced in Nov. 2010 are a result of its extremely high beta and a persistent bull market. As I've noted in other articles, XIV's Sharpe ratio since inception is lower than the S&P's over the same period (0.056 vs. 0.064).

XIV's Alpha and Beta Over Time

Figure 1 shows XIV's 50-day alpha and beta (using SPY as a benchmark) since inception.

Looking at the top panel, notice that XIV does not consistently generate positive alpha. Its median alpha was 0.0065% (1.66% annualized). Its alpha was positive 50.8% of the time, which is underwhelming.

Perhaps, more importantly, XIV's beta is always positive (median 4.00) but spans a huge range (1.82 to 8.12). Its beta reached an all-time high during the past month and remains near that high at 7.51.

That is a crazy beta. Until very recently, leveraged ETFs were only allowed to target multiples up to 3x; that limit was recently changed to 4x. Right now, XIV is operating sort of like an 8x leveraged ETF. But not exactly - XIV's price movement doesn't mirror the S&P's nearly as much as a leveraged ETF (e.g. R2 over last 50 days = 70.1% for XIV, 99.7% for UPRO).

I should note that The Balance of Trade included a graph showing XIV's extremely high beta recently in the article Praemonitus, Praemunitus: Modeling Out The Likelihood Of A 1-Day 80% Drop In XIV. That graph originated from Adam Warner.

Likelihood of 80% drop in XIV

In the aforementioned article, The Balance of Trade discussed the likelihood of XIV experiencing an intraday drop of 80%, which could prompt the fund being closed, with any remaining assets being returned to shareholders. He suggested that an 80%+ drop "appears quite unlikely based on past performance," yet is "likely to occur within a reasonable investment time horizon."

The Balance of Trade estimated that a 217% increase in VIX would be necessary for XIV to fall 100%, calculated based on a beta of -0.46 for XIV vs. VIX. Perhaps more importantly, an 80% decline in XIV would require a 174% increase in VIX.

I thought I would provide a similar calculation under the current state of affairs, where XIV's unusually high beta should make an 80% decline in XIV much more likely.

To calculate this, I'll use fitted regression models for the past 100 daily gains. First, note that change in SPY is a very strong predictor of change in VIX (R2 = 73.3%), and change in SPY and change in VIX together are strong predictors of change in XIV (R2 = 78.6%).

These regression models suggest that a single-day drop of 10.7% in SPY would coincide with an estimated 171.7% increase in VIX and 80.5% drop in XIV.

Of course, this calculation represents a huge extrapolation of the data on hand, where SPY gains only ranged from -1.6% to 1.1% and VIX gains from -20.5% to 44.4%.

Notably, the beta for VIX vs. SPY also happens to be at an unprecedented value at -15.9. That means that an extremely high spike in VIX - the type that could spur an 80% drop in XIV - requires a much smaller SPY dip than usual.

Why is XIV's beta increasing?

I don't think it's practical to trade a fund with a beta that fluctuates as widely as XIV's does (1.82 to 8.12). How could you decide on an appropriate allocation for an XIV position if you don't know whether a market dip of 5% is going to bring about a drop of 8% or 40%?

If there were factors that predict XIV's beta for the coming week/month/etc., trading XIV might become more feasible. I plan to explore such prognostic factors in the future. From what I've seen so far, I agree with The Balance of Trade that spot VIX could be a useful predictor of XIV's beta (lower VIX, higher XIV beta).

Closing comments

XIV is an aggressive ETN in general, but recently its beta has soared from the usual 3.5-4.5 range to an unprecedented 7.5-8. Currently, a long position in XIV is akin to holding a leveraged ETF with 2x the maximum allowed SEC leverage of 4. Unless you're throwing a proverbial Hail Mary pass, you should probably check that your XIV holdings represent a small portion of your portfolio.

It's a hard thing to estimate, but my best guess is that as small as a 10% intraday dip in SPY could bring about the 80% drop in XIV that could result in XIV closing. Personally, I don't think the prospect of the fund closing should be considered any scarier than the prospect of losing 80%+ of any investment. Closing of the fund is basically just a stop-loss, and it's as likely to work for you as it is to work against you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo! Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R (including the "quantmod", "stocks", and "dvmisc" packages) to analyze the data and generate figures. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.